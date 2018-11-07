Pakistan's winning streak broken as New Zealand win by 47 runs in first ODI

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick to help lead his side to a 47-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Boult finished with 3 for 54 as Pakistan, set a testing target of 267, were bowled out for 219 as New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, in the first innings, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham scored fighting half centuries to lift New Zealand to a challenging total of 266 with nine wickets lost.

Taylor scored 80 for his 42nd half century while Latham knocked a 64-ball 68 — including five hits to the ropes — to lift New Zealand from 78-3 after they won the toss and batted.

But once the Taylor-Latham fourth wicket standof 130 was broken, Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan derailed the innings with a burst of three wickets in the 42nd over to leave New Zealand at 210-7.

Tail-enders Ish Sodhi (24) and Tim Southee (20) added a precious 42 runs for the eight wicket to bring some respectability to New Zealand's total.

That helped New Zealand add 50 runs in the last five overs.

Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, playing only his fourth one-day international, had jolted New Zealand at the start with the wickets of George Worker (one) and Colin Munro (29).

Shaheen finished with 4-46 in his nine overs.

Shadab dismissed Kane Williamson for 27 before Taylor and Latham joined at 78-3.

Taylor had Latham in good support as New Zealand looked set for a big total at 199-3 after 40 overs before Shadab took three wickets in the 42nd over.

He dismissed Latham leg-before off the second delivery and did the same to Henry Nicholls for nought off the next and two balls later had Colin de Grandhomme caught in the slip without scoring.

The other two matches are in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Dubai on Sunday.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi