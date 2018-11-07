DAWN.COM

Pakistan's winning streak broken as New Zealand win by 47 runs in first ODI

AFPUpdated November 07, 2018

Pakistan's batsman Shadab Khan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal. —AFP
New Zealand choose to bat first in opening ODI. — File
New Zealand paceman Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick to help lead his side to a 47-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Boult finished with 3 for 54 as Pakistan, set a testing target of 267, were bowled out for 219 as New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, in the first innings, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham scored fighting half centuries to lift New Zealand to a challenging total of 266 with nine wickets lost.

Taylor scored 80 for his 42nd half century while Latham knocked a 64-ball 68 — including five hits to the ropes — to lift New Zealand from 78-3 after they won the toss and batted.

But once the Taylor-Latham fourth wicket standof 130 was broken, Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan derailed the innings with a burst of three wickets in the 42nd over to leave New Zealand at 210-7.

Tail-enders Ish Sodhi (24) and Tim Southee (20) added a precious 42 runs for the eight wicket to bring some respectability to New Zealand's total.

That helped New Zealand add 50 runs in the last five overs.

Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, playing only his fourth one-day international, had jolted New Zealand at the start with the wickets of George Worker (one) and Colin Munro (29).

Shaheen finished with 4-46 in his nine overs.

Shadab dismissed Kane Williamson for 27 before Taylor and Latham joined at 78-3.

Taylor had Latham in good support as New Zealand looked set for a big total at 199-3 after 40 overs before Shadab took three wickets in the 42nd over.

He dismissed Latham leg-before off the second delivery and did the same to Henry Nicholls for nought off the next and two balls later had Colin de Grandhomme caught in the slip without scoring.

The other two matches are in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Dubai on Sunday.

Teams:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Comments (31)

J,Gamble
Nov 07, 2018 04:51pm

NZ are 47 for 2. Projected score 237

Recommend 0
Harris
Nov 07, 2018 06:05pm

Oh boy. Junaid and Shaheen the front line pacers. Tasty.

Recommend 0
Fez
Nov 07, 2018 06:08pm

This is the difference with amir, who couldn't take wickets. A good bowler relies on lbw and bowled. Shaheen Afridi is a welcome package, as this is what he does, and too Junaid.

Recommend 0
Smith
Nov 07, 2018 06:25pm

People talk about sarfraz being overly criticised. Well at the end of the day at 30 overs you want to give the ball to your fast bowlers, which he is not doing. They are all wicket takers in this line up, so he should really throw the ball to them.

Recommend 0
Alba
Nov 07, 2018 06:54pm

If you bat first you "get into the swing of things".

Recommend 0
Junaid
Nov 07, 2018 07:50pm

If Pakistan manage to score 267, man of the match should be Shaheen Afridi. Its a real art form for fast bowlers to take wickets on UAE pitches.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 07, 2018 07:56pm

A great test of the mental, physical, psychological and spiritual abilities, traits and skills of Sarfraz and party encapsulating the gentleman's game of cricket against the Kiwis, by far, one of the top cricket teams in the world, in the just started three- match ODI series at the dry and dead wickets of U.A.E.

Recommend 0
Taimur_UK
Nov 07, 2018 08:11pm

267 is a tricky score...top order batsmen should show some patience, bat a few quite overs, rotate strike and not take any risk. By 25 overs, get a decent score of around 140 without loosing more than couple of wickets. From there on the ball would cease to do much...Shaheens can then just scrape through.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Nov 07, 2018 08:36pm

@J,Gamble,

Pakistan 8/3....how about that?

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Nov 07, 2018 08:37pm

Babar Azam clean bowled for duck. I thought he was better than Virat Kohli????????????????

Recommend 0
Sagar
Nov 07, 2018 09:00pm

How is that Paksitan scores more runs in T-20 than in ODIs? And why was Boult not part of NZ's T-20 squad?

Recommend 0
LOUDSPEAKER
Nov 07, 2018 09:21pm

Pakistan in real trouble as Boult strikes three thunderbolts in a row. Chasing a target of 266, Pakistan are 34/3 at the end of 8 overs. This is a difficult situation for Pakistan but the middle order batsmen needs to show their full strength to make this one dayer interesting.

Recommend 0
Kabir mulla
Nov 07, 2018 09:35pm

@Junaid, where were these arts 2 months back or u pick Shaheen then make him learn this art in 2 months

Recommend 0
M Ragib
Nov 07, 2018 10:00pm

Cricket is not T20.C.W 2017 champions are 81/5 on their home pitch

Recommend 0
M Ragib
Nov 07, 2018 10:13pm

C.T 2017 champions 88/6 on hone turf

Recommend 0
Bpd
Nov 07, 2018 10:22pm

@M Ragib, they might be t20 no.1 but NZ ranks 3rd and pak ranks 5 th in odi ranking.this difference is visible.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
Nov 07, 2018 10:24pm

Pakistan are in trouble. 106 for six. Looks like the winning streak is over.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
Nov 07, 2018 10:33pm

@TOMATO, Remind you that England had lost 6 wickets for 166, and then went on to 342 against SL.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Nov 07, 2018 10:56pm

@J,Gamble,

fair enough...I'll wait. (But I'm afraid Pakistan is not England)

Recommend 0
Papi
Nov 07, 2018 10:58pm

@Bpd, Every time Pakistan looses match or is compared with a better team they always cote C.T 2017

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Nov 07, 2018 11:10pm

Pakistan 94 runs behind NZ’s total of 266 with 11 overs left in this match.

Recommend 0
Texan
Nov 07, 2018 11:37pm

This team needs Azhar to strengthen the batting. Someone who can play 30+ overs like CT final. Team getting bowled out in 30 overs cant worry about him being slow. Another obvious change needs to be Abbas or Amir need to replace Junaid. Need strike bowlers from both end. Abbas should be tried in ODI.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 07, 2018 11:45pm

Extremely selfish innings by Imad Wasim. He just wanted his own fifty sacrificing the team's cause.

Recommend 0
Truth only truth
Nov 08, 2018 12:08am

Pakistan is just a t20 team.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 08, 2018 12:10am

@TOMATO, - ”fair enough...I'll wait. (But I'm afraid Pakistan is not England)”

And New Zealand is not Sri Lanka

Recommend 0
Strategist
Nov 08, 2018 12:11am

Where are the supporters of Junaid Khan? Absolutely clueless and lacked any variety.

As for Hafeez being taken off the attack, silly reaction. Since when did it become a rule that a batsman can question a bowlers action? Ross Taylor was shamefully wrong. He knew he couldn't face Hafeez and got him out of attack using cheap tactic.

I can't see any seriously credible pace bowler in this attack. Umar Gul is far better than JK, and even Wahan Riaz, Ruman Raees and M Irfan or Amir could have played today.

Recommend 0
Shakil USA
Nov 08, 2018 12:21am

Green's T20 Honeymoon is over. Wow batting 8/3 ????

Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 08, 2018 12:22am

I don't care they win this series or not, the fact is we are the number 1 side in T20 cricket. T20 is the format that matters, ODIs and Tests are useless.

Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 08, 2018 12:27am

Pakistan lost but in my books the new team still did well old one would have been out at 150 plus they lost because they let the NZ tail wag too much

Recommend 0
pakfan
Nov 08, 2018 12:33am

Abbas should also bew in ODI squad

Recommend 0
Dawn
Nov 08, 2018 12:34am

Of course just as I had predicted.

Recommend 0

