Pakistan's winning streak broken as New Zealand win by 47 runs in first ODI
New Zealand paceman Trent Boult claimed a hat-trick to help lead his side to a 47-run win over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Boult finished with 3 for 54 as Pakistan, set a testing target of 267, were bowled out for 219 as New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Earlier, in the first innings, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham scored fighting half centuries to lift New Zealand to a challenging total of 266 with nine wickets lost.
Taylor scored 80 for his 42nd half century while Latham knocked a 64-ball 68 — including five hits to the ropes — to lift New Zealand from 78-3 after they won the toss and batted.
But once the Taylor-Latham fourth wicket standof 130 was broken, Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan derailed the innings with a burst of three wickets in the 42nd over to leave New Zealand at 210-7.
Tail-enders Ish Sodhi (24) and Tim Southee (20) added a precious 42 runs for the eight wicket to bring some respectability to New Zealand's total.
That helped New Zealand add 50 runs in the last five overs.
Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, playing only his fourth one-day international, had jolted New Zealand at the start with the wickets of George Worker (one) and Colin Munro (29).
Shaheen finished with 4-46 in his nine overs.
Shadab dismissed Kane Williamson for 27 before Taylor and Latham joined at 78-3.
Taylor had Latham in good support as New Zealand looked set for a big total at 199-3 after 40 overs before Shadab took three wickets in the 42nd over.
He dismissed Latham leg-before off the second delivery and did the same to Henry Nicholls for nought off the next and two balls later had Colin de Grandhomme caught in the slip without scoring.
The other two matches are in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Dubai on Sunday.
Teams:
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi
Comments (31)
NZ are 47 for 2. Projected score 237
Oh boy. Junaid and Shaheen the front line pacers. Tasty.
This is the difference with amir, who couldn't take wickets. A good bowler relies on lbw and bowled. Shaheen Afridi is a welcome package, as this is what he does, and too Junaid.
People talk about sarfraz being overly criticised. Well at the end of the day at 30 overs you want to give the ball to your fast bowlers, which he is not doing. They are all wicket takers in this line up, so he should really throw the ball to them.
If you bat first you "get into the swing of things".
If Pakistan manage to score 267, man of the match should be Shaheen Afridi. Its a real art form for fast bowlers to take wickets on UAE pitches.
A great test of the mental, physical, psychological and spiritual abilities, traits and skills of Sarfraz and party encapsulating the gentleman's game of cricket against the Kiwis, by far, one of the top cricket teams in the world, in the just started three- match ODI series at the dry and dead wickets of U.A.E.
267 is a tricky score...top order batsmen should show some patience, bat a few quite overs, rotate strike and not take any risk. By 25 overs, get a decent score of around 140 without loosing more than couple of wickets. From there on the ball would cease to do much...Shaheens can then just scrape through.
@J,Gamble,
Pakistan 8/3....how about that?
Babar Azam clean bowled for duck. I thought he was better than Virat Kohli????????????????
How is that Paksitan scores more runs in T-20 than in ODIs? And why was Boult not part of NZ's T-20 squad?
Pakistan in real trouble as Boult strikes three thunderbolts in a row. Chasing a target of 266, Pakistan are 34/3 at the end of 8 overs. This is a difficult situation for Pakistan but the middle order batsmen needs to show their full strength to make this one dayer interesting.
@Junaid, where were these arts 2 months back or u pick Shaheen then make him learn this art in 2 months
Cricket is not T20.C.W 2017 champions are 81/5 on their home pitch
C.T 2017 champions 88/6 on hone turf
@M Ragib, they might be t20 no.1 but NZ ranks 3rd and pak ranks 5 th in odi ranking.this difference is visible.
Pakistan are in trouble. 106 for six. Looks like the winning streak is over.
@TOMATO, Remind you that England had lost 6 wickets for 166, and then went on to 342 against SL.
@J,Gamble,
fair enough...I'll wait. (But I'm afraid Pakistan is not England)
@Bpd, Every time Pakistan looses match or is compared with a better team they always cote C.T 2017
Pakistan 94 runs behind NZ’s total of 266 with 11 overs left in this match.
This team needs Azhar to strengthen the batting. Someone who can play 30+ overs like CT final. Team getting bowled out in 30 overs cant worry about him being slow. Another obvious change needs to be Abbas or Amir need to replace Junaid. Need strike bowlers from both end. Abbas should be tried in ODI.
Extremely selfish innings by Imad Wasim. He just wanted his own fifty sacrificing the team's cause.
Pakistan is just a t20 team.
@TOMATO, - ”fair enough...I'll wait. (But I'm afraid Pakistan is not England)”
And New Zealand is not Sri Lanka
Where are the supporters of Junaid Khan? Absolutely clueless and lacked any variety.
As for Hafeez being taken off the attack, silly reaction. Since when did it become a rule that a batsman can question a bowlers action? Ross Taylor was shamefully wrong. He knew he couldn't face Hafeez and got him out of attack using cheap tactic.
I can't see any seriously credible pace bowler in this attack. Umar Gul is far better than JK, and even Wahan Riaz, Ruman Raees and M Irfan or Amir could have played today.
Green's T20 Honeymoon is over. Wow batting 8/3 ????
I don't care they win this series or not, the fact is we are the number 1 side in T20 cricket. T20 is the format that matters, ODIs and Tests are useless.
Pakistan lost but in my books the new team still did well old one would have been out at 150 plus they lost because they let the NZ tail wag too much
Abbas should also bew in ODI squad
Of course just as I had predicted.