Pak, Afghan delegations meet to discuss 'dignified return' of refugees

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated November 07, 2018

This April 2017 file photo shows Afghan refugees gathered outside a registration point of the UNHCR in the Chamkani area for repatriation. — APP/File
Pakistan and Afghanistan held a second meeting of a refugee working group (RWG) under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) on Wednesday to discuss matters relating to Afghan refugees as well as other Afghan nationals "illegally" residing in Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron) in Islamabad, was led by Ministry of States and Frontier Regions Secretary Muhammad Aslam on behalf of the Pakistani side, and Deputy Minister of the Afghan Ministry for Refugees, Dr Alema.

According to the FO statement: "Both sides deliberated on ways to enhance mutual cooperation for a dignified, gradual, time bound and complete return of the Afghan nationals to their country."

It added that it was decided during the meeting that agreed timelines and procedures for repatriation of "various categories" of Afghan nationals to Afghanistan "would be observed".

In the meeting, the two parties also signed off on standard operating procedures (SOP) to streamline the working of the RWG.

"APAPPS working groups work on the principle of direct, regular contact between [the] relevant ministries in both countries, under the umbrella of the politico-diplomatic working group co-chaired by the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs."

According to the FO statement, the two sides emphasised the importance of the APAPPS to further bilateral relations between the countries and agreed to "optimally utilise" it to "deepen engagement, communication and understanding for [the] early return and resettlement of Afghan refugees," as well as, to promote cooperation under numerous working groups.

The first meeting of the working group was held on July 22 while Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was in Kabul for the inaugural meeting of the APAPPS.

The next meeting of the APAPPS working group is to be held in Kabul at a date that is convenient for both sides.

SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 07, 2018 04:42pm

How many more times are these people to return in a so called 'dignified' way? It is their second or third generation which is unwilling to go back. How are you going to send them? Any dignified plans?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 07, 2018 04:55pm

Let's hope our temporary Afghan guests goes back to their homes soon, and start there life in peace!

BhaRAT
Nov 07, 2018 05:05pm

Afghan refugees have destroyed our country they need to be sended back

BhaRAT
Nov 07, 2018 05:07pm

Afghan refugees are enemies of Pakistan they should be deported back and on the other hand Bengali and Biharis should be given citizenship ASAP as they’re true patriotic they stood with us in the most difficult time in our history

Zak
Nov 07, 2018 05:10pm

Good. But with respect and consideration. Afghans are our brothers and sisters. We liberated their country.

