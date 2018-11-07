DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Khattak elected chairperson of committee to probe election rigging

Fayyaz RajaUpdated November 07, 2018

Email

Khattak was elected the committee chairperson unopposed. — File
Khattak was elected the committee chairperson unopposed. — File

The 30-member parliamentary committee formed to finalise the terms of reference (ToRs) for the impending probe into allegations of rigging during the 2018 elections held its opening session on Wednesday and unanimously appointed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Pervez Khattak as the committee chairperson.

Khattak's name for the chairperson's role was proposed by PPP's Naveed Qamar. After no one objected to it, the federal defence minister assumed the role unopposed.

However, the opposition and government's representatives appeared to be at loggerheads over the name of the probe committee, with the former insisting that the name should mention a "rigging probe" but government members pointing out that the National Assembly resolution on the issue only talks about a "review".

After some deliberation, it was decided that the members should move forward from the impasse over what the committee should be called.

"The name of the committee is a trivial matter; we will settle it mutually," Khattak told the media later on. "The [task] for this committee today was to elect a chairperson, which it did by choosing me."

The former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM made it clear that "appointing a co-chairperson was out of the question. There will only be one chairperson."

The committee today also formed a sub-committee to outline the ToRs for the committee that will prove or disprove alleged rigging in the 2018 polls.

The eight-member sub-committee, Khattak said, will make its recommendations within 15 days.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.