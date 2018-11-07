DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Kohistan video case: SC gives investigators 4 weeks to conclude probe

Haseeb BhattiNovember 07, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court has given the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa additional advocate general four weeks to conclude the investigation into the 2012 killing of four girls and two boys in Kohistan after a video showing them dancing at a wedding surfaced on social media. ─ Reuters/File
The Supreme Court has given the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa additional advocate general four weeks to conclude the investigation into the 2012 killing of four girls and two boys in Kohistan after a video showing them dancing at a wedding surfaced on social media. ─ Reuters/File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa additional advocate general four weeks to complete the investigation into the 2012 killing of four girls and two boys from Kohistan.

The Kohistan video scandal made headlines in 2012 when the boys and girls were killed by members of their tribe after a mobile phone video of them dancing at a wedding in a remote village in Kohistan emerged on social media.

Mohammad Afzal Kohistani, a brother of the boys seen in the video who were killed allegedly by members of their tribe, had earlier demanded the authorities to protect his brothers.

The apex court had taken suo motu notice of the Kohistan video case in 2012 since reports emerged that clerics had allegedly issued orders for the killing of the boys and girls in the video.

In today's hearing, the provincial additional advocate general told the court that the KP forensic lab had failed to identify the girls seen in the video.

Upon hearing this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan pointed out that the court had earlier ordered that the video be sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) for testing as "they have better devices".

The additional advocate general said that the video was not sent to the PFSA. He further told the court that investigating the case was proving to be difficult as the town in question is at a six-hour distance, and while people of the area have been previously questioned, they need to be asked some more questions.

During the hearing, Justice Ahsan also mentioned that two members of the forensic board had agreed that the girls in the video were the same as the ones that had been killed, while one member had said otherwise.

The additional advocate general requested the court that the investigation team be given two months to complete their work. The court adjourned the hearing while granting the investigation team a month to wrap up its probe.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.