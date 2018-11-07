DAWN.COM

Faisal Vawda accuses PML-N govt of 'stealing water' from Sindh

Amir Wasim | Fahad ChaudhryUpdated November 07, 2018

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda tells the National Assembly that the previous government stole water from Sindh by shutting down telemeters on verbal orders. ─ DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in the National Assembly on Wednesday accused the previous government of stealing water from Sindh by shutting telemeters through verbal orders.

While responding to a notice moved by PPP members calling attention to the issue of a water shortage in the province, Vawda said he wanted to inform the House that he had caught onto the alleged theft of water committed by the PML-N government.

The minister said the 58 per cent less water than required was being supplied to Sindh.

He claimed that water telemeters were deliberately closed by the previous regime under Nawaz Sharif in an attempt to deprive Sindh from its share of water.

"If I have to request other provinces to be more generous regarding the provision of water for Sindh, I will," Vawda asserted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader alleged that the telemeters had been shut down after the issuance of verbal orders, and that the supply of water to the province was being measured manually.

"Nawaz Sharif robbed the rights of another province and stole their water," he claimed.

The minister alleged that along with stealing money, the government had stolen another province's share of water.

The PTI leader said he would meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah to find a solution to the issue.

"I will proceed shoulder to shoulder with the Sindh government on this issue," he said.

Abbasi, Vawda at loggerheads

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi responded to the comments made by Vawda saying that the minister had alleged that Sindh and Balochistan's water was being stolen and given to Punjab, which he said was a serious allegation.

Abbasi said that a special committee of the House regarding the allegations should be created or it should be sent to the relevant standing committee for deliberation. He said that it should be found out on whose order water from the two provinces was being stolen and given to Punjab.

"We also have a lot to say, but the respect of the House should be maintained," he said.

Vawda interjected, saying that no committee would be created and that he would himself present any report on the matter in the House. He added that there would be no compromise on any sort of theft.

Vawda warned that if that if there was theft, he would use "non-parliamentary" language and that his actions would also be "non-parliamentary".

He alleged that the PML-N had stolen from all organisations, to which Abbasi responded: "Look at his tone and his choice of words."

He said that if Vawda used the word 'thief' again, he would call him and his father the same.

The former prime minister alleged that "those who stole the election" were using the word 'theft' in every conversation in an attempt to distract from their own actions.

During the exchange of words between the PML-N and PTI lawmakers, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed jumped in, also accusing the opposition of being "certified thieves".

Saeed demanded that that if there was rigging in the election, it should be made evident. He added that everyone knew who had engaged in rigging in the previous election.

PLM-N members raised a ruckus in objection to the comments made by Saeed, saying that they should also be given an opportunity to speak and began chanting slogans in favour of their party while Vawda was speaking.

The minister for water resources called the attention of the NA speaker to the behaviour of the parliamentarians, saying that the session could not continue this way.

Vawda once again joined in the back-and-forth, saying that even if Abbasi called his father a thief, he would remain silent.

Saeed taunted the opposition, saying that all PML-N leaders and their family members were either arrested or absconding.

In the Panamagate case, Saeed said, every member of the Sharif family had shifted blame onto each other, and in the end, the blame was shifted to the late Sharif patriarch.

He claimed that it was not the PTI but the PML-N government that was responsible for the economic crisis Pakistan was going through.

He added that the National Assembly session is broadcast on television and wondered what people would think.

The NA session has been postponed till Thursday evening.

PML N AND PTI

Comments (21)

Hameed Gul
Nov 07, 2018 03:03pm

I am sure the minister should have some solid evidences before such serious allegations.

M. Saeed
Nov 07, 2018 03:10pm

All such blames must be answered by the National water.distribution body. Otherwise, we will never succeed in tackling the very serious water starvation already visible in next 5 years.

Ahmad
Nov 07, 2018 03:12pm

PTI needs to move on, from only NS stealing everything mantra!!!!

Sarosh
Nov 07, 2018 03:20pm

central control center of water required. Also take bottling companies to take water whr indus meets arabian sea.

Najaf
Nov 07, 2018 03:20pm

PPP was right all along.

BhaRAT
Nov 07, 2018 03:22pm

That’s true PMLN plundered Sindh resources(Infact whole country resources) and spended in Lahore

SadFaces
Nov 07, 2018 03:24pm

Everyone knew Punjab held water from Sindh but there was also some mutual consent with Sindh and Punjab governments.

Wadda Taya
Nov 07, 2018 03:35pm

In My opinion PTI ministers should now focus on delivering not only to lip service.

Iqbal Bhai
Nov 07, 2018 03:38pm

How can I contact Mr. Faisal Vawda?

Maverick
Nov 07, 2018 03:38pm

@BhaRAT, a PMLN critic but what resources are there which PMLN plundered?

GHALIBJEEE
Nov 07, 2018 03:38pm

In fact PML (N) has stolen from Punjab also and worked only in lahore

M. Saeed
Nov 07, 2018 03:42pm

Minster for water resources should know it is not Nawaz or Punjab Government that had stolen the water but, it is the silting and reduction of storage capacity of the two reservoirs by almost 40 % due to it, that has reduced the water storage capacities of the two reservoirs.

Hedonist
Nov 07, 2018 03:44pm

Why don't you start telemetres closed by last government then?

bhaRAT©
Nov 07, 2018 03:52pm

@Ahmad ,

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 07, 2018 03:57pm

@BhaRAT, The biggest plunderer of water is Sindh who stopped construction of its own water storage mega dam of twice the Mangla plus Tarbela combined capacity and is called "Indus Basin Reservoir". Can someone ask the people of Sindh why?

Taimur
Nov 07, 2018 04:12pm

Dirty politics after initial failure of the government. Why these politicians consider it so important to bring religious bias or hatred based on race or province into everything

rizwan
Nov 07, 2018 04:13pm

a mouth and minister full of rhetorical talk !! perhaps following foot steps of his likes like Amir Liaquat, Fawad Choudhary, Murad Saeed and off course The PM himself. He's trying to consolidate his position in party and often throws tantrums when he should be sounding more sensible, balanced, intelligent, logical and sincere problem solving type rather than gandasa wielding politician. He is in his self imposed race with those riding on social media race for greater publicity and noise it seems !! He has hardly offered any solution on any matter since becoming federal minister rather trying to use accusations and loud mouthing techniques to justify his performance as a minister in front of PM !!

Alba
Nov 07, 2018 04:18pm

Pakistan is short of water. Accusations are going to fly and keep on flying for years to come.

zee
Nov 07, 2018 04:19pm

This whole lot not coming out of 35 punctures. Blame, blame and blame!

Zack Abdi
Nov 07, 2018 05:04pm

Blame game is counterproductive. Waterways must be cleared of any obstructions immediately. Water is Precious is not a cliche but reality and necessity.

Long Live Pak
Nov 07, 2018 05:43pm

This is just a blame game. Even half of Punjab’s people doesn’t have enough Water for the last 15 years. People are paying heavily to the Tankers companies in Punjab too to cover shortfall ..... But blame game is good part of our politics...

