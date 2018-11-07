PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community on Diwali

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended his wishes to all Hindu citizens on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

Other prominent members of the government, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, also wished the Hindu community a happy Diwali.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also greeted Hindu parliamentarians and the Hindu community on the occasion, describing Pakistan as a "pluralistic country and enriched with cultural diversity", Radio Pakistan reported.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif also wished the Hindu community on the occasion, asserting that members of the Hindu community are equal citizens of Pakistan.

The PML-N president said that the rights of non-Muslims were enshrined in the Constitution and guaranteed by Islam, and that members of minority communities have played an important role in the formation, defence, construction and development of Pakistan.

He added that the PML-N would continue to play its role in protecting the rights of non-Muslims.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his greetings to Hindu communities across the world and in Pakistan on the eve of Diwali.

Pakistani border officials also exchanged a gift of sweets with their Indian counterparts at the Wagah border to mark the festive occasion.

Pakistani border officials (centre L) exchange a gift of sweets with their Indian counterparts (centre R) to mark Diwali at a Wagah border post about 35km from Amritsar on November 7. — AFP

Twenty-one days after "Dussehra" ─ a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil ─ comes one of the most awaited festivals among Hindus, Diwali, which is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile.

Diwali is a five day colourful festival which involves lighting of candles, worshipping, celebrations and prayers.

Diwali is celebrated in more than 10 countries: Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mauritius, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, Suriname, Singapore, Fiji, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

During this time houses are cleaned and windows are opened to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Candles and lamps are lit in and outside every home as a greeting to Lakshmi.

All celebrations end at daybreak, and people then visit friends, relatives and exchange sweets and gifts.