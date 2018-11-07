DAWN.COM

SC indicts MNA Aamir Liaquat for contempt of court

Haseeb BhattiUpdated November 07, 2018

Aamir Liaquat pleads not guilty to charges of contempt of court. ─ DawnNewsTV
The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicted televangelist and MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain for committing contempt of court on a television programme.

Hussain pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The apex court rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader's unconditional apology and indicted him under Article 204 of the Constitution.

The court stated in the charge sheet that the MNA's conduct, based on excerpts from his TV programme and his statement, was tantamount to disobeying, disregarding and flouting the orders of the court. He was also charge-sheeted for obstructing, interfering and prejudicing the process of law.

According to the charges against Hussain, he had on March 9, 2017 violated an order of the court dated March 3, 2017.

The court directed the PTI leader to present witnesses ─ if any ─ in his favour, in the next hearing to be held on Nov 29.

In August, the SC had slapped Hussain a contempt of court charge while taking up petitions filed by anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada, Independent Media Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, Mir Ibrahim-ur-Rehman and Najam Aziz Sethi accusing Hussain of flouting the March 28, 2017 restraining order in which he was cautioned to desist from defamatory campaigns and unethical manner of conducting television shows.

Igee
Nov 07, 2018 12:40pm

Hopefully, good riddance.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 07, 2018 12:41pm

Law should be same for all, no matter who they are or what is there status in society.

Parvez
Nov 07, 2018 12:47pm

Good.

khurram
Nov 07, 2018 01:02pm

Pls send him for 30.years

Mateen
Nov 07, 2018 01:02pm

He should be imprisoned if he is guilty. Court should be seen with respect.

