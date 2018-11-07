DAWN.COM

In setback for Trump, Democrats seize control of House of Representatives

AFP | Anwar Iqbal | APUpdated November 07, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, smiles as she is cheered by a crowd of Democratic supporters during an election night returns event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, on Nov 6, 2018, in Washington. ─ AP
California's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom and his family waves to supporters from stage at his election night watch party in Los Angeles, California on November 6, 2018. Gavin Newsom defeated his Republican opponent John Cox.—AFP
California's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom and his family waves to supporters from stage at his election night watch party in Los Angeles, California on November 6, 2018. Gavin Newsom defeated his Republican opponent John Cox.—AFP

Democrats seized control of the lower house of Congress on Wednesday in the midterm elections, dealing a stern rebuke to Donald Trump almost two years into his polarising, roller coaster presidency.

Fox and NBC television networks called the result in the United States House of Representatives, while confirming expectations that Trump's Republicans will retain control of the Senate.

The verdicts in the House and Senate were based on incomplete results as vote counting continued across the country and some states were still voting in a congressional election cast as an unofficial referendum on Trump.

Trump called his rival in the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, late on Tuesday night and congratulated her on regaining a Democratic majority in the House, congressional staffers said.

Pelosi, currently the House minority leader, will now be the majority leader after the newly elected members take oath.

Her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill told reporters that Trump also acknowledged Pelosi’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks.

The result upends the balance of power in Washington, where Trump has enjoyed an easy ride from Republican dominance of both houses of Congress since his shock election in 2016.

Democrats will now be able to block legislation and light a fire under Trump's feet with investigations of his opaque finances and Russian interference in his 2016 election, and possibly push for impeachment.

Read: Americans elect Muslim women to Congress for the first time

Giddy predictions by Democrats of a so-called "blue wave" landslide in the House were still premature, even if a majority appeared guaranteed.

Trump was watching the results roll in from the White House, where he spent the day holed up with friends and family.

Democrats confident

Americans voted enthusiastically on Tuesday, with long lines quickly forming at polling stations from New York to California and from Missouri to Georgia.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate and 36 governorships were up for grabs.

Democrats quickly made important gains in the House, but Republicans defended in crucial races, like incumbent Andy Barr of Kentucky, whose House seat had seemed at risk.

In the Senate, Republican Mike Braun snatched the seat from Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly, but corruption scandal-tainted Senator Bob Menendez saved his seat for the Democrats in New Jersey.

Pollsters, gun shy after getting their 2016 presidential prediction wrong, urged caution.

Trump had fought hard before polling day, crisscrossing the country to claim that Democrats would introduce socialism and making incendiary attacks on illegal immigration that opponents denounced as racist.

Even so, Democrats were highly confident, with Nancy Pelosi, the party's top leader in the House, saying "it's just a question of the size of the victory".

Former vice president Joe Biden, often touted as a possible Democratic candidate to take on Trump in 2020, said he'd have been "dumbfounded" not to win the House.

Results were to continue trickling in through the night, with the last polls closing in Alaska at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.

Buzz on the streets

According to Michael McDonald of the US Elections Project, 38.4 million Americans cast their ballots early ahead of this election, compared with 27.4 million in the 2014 midterm.

And on the streets there was a palpable buzz all day.

"We have already seen huge turnout, people out and about knocking on doors, making sure everybody gets out there, but I think turnout will be very, very high," Democratic candidate Katie Porter, who is running in Irvine, California, against two-term Republican incumbent Mimi Walters, told AFP.

On the other side of the country, in Atlanta, Georgia, voters waited in line for nearly two hours to cast ballots, according to local media reports.

Trump himself noted the energy as he wrapped up a punishing schedule of rallies around the country that were intended to boost Republican candidates — and his own brand heading towards reelection in 2020.

"The midterm elections used to be, like, boring," Trump told a crowd in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday.

"Now it's like the hottest thing."

Jobs and fear

Voting in Chicago, James Gerlock, 27, a Republican, said he wanted to see more of the soaring economic growth that Trump says is the fruit of his business-friendly policies.

"I am extremely happy with the economy," Gerlock said.

"I just want to keep everything moving, because I'm loving it."

But Democrats have been fired up by anger at Trump's extraordinary attacks over the last few weeks against immigrants, claiming that his opponents seek to throw open the borders to "drug dealers, predators and bloodthirsty MS-13 killers".

Trump has sent soldiers to the Mexican border, threatened to have illegal immigrants shot if they throw stones, and vowed to restrict citizenship rights.

Beto O'Rourke, a charismatic Democrat who lost in a closely watched bid to dethrone Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Texas, told voters that Trump was wrong, describing his state as built from "immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees".

Khaled
Nov 07, 2018 09:26am

Good, the rollercoaster days for Trump in both houses are over.

Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 07, 2018 09:34am

Moment 22, tension remains at the lawmaking tiers...

Khawja Azizuddin
Nov 07, 2018 10:08am

The Democracy in works with much needed check and balance in place.

sajed
Nov 07, 2018 10:24am

And what about Senate where Trump put his focus and efforts?

Senate majority of republicans has increased.

Libertards always twist everything to appease fundamentalists' money and protection.

Shujaat Khan
Nov 07, 2018 10:32am

Next two years will be nightmare.

Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 07, 2018 10:36am

Trump is still populsr in USA. Created jobs, improve trade balance. Americans are still white. One wonders how much time Americans needs to accept non white and it's brown population.

Alla Bux
Nov 07, 2018 10:57am

Long lines forming to vote is rather an exception than rule. All the times I voted I hardly found a few voters ahead of me. And now, in California I vote by mail and many states allow that. The ballots are mailed to us a few weeks ahead and we fill out at home at our leisure and mail them back or go to a collection center and drop them in the box. Of course that kind of procedure will not work in Pakistan as I am sure some strong arm guy will collect all those ballots by force and will cast them for HIS candidate.

Trihan
Nov 07, 2018 11:05am

Now Democrats can block Trump’s move, and have the power to impeach.

fairplay
Nov 07, 2018 11:08am

good. now Republican have a domestic problem, and its name is Trump. soon, they will want to dissociate him from themselves, perfect.

Rashid
Nov 07, 2018 11:16am

People have realized their mistake

Hani_Layyah
Nov 07, 2018 11:46am

Only faces alter whilein policies remain same. .

AJ
Nov 07, 2018 11:47am

Not really a good news for the government, given that the leadership of Democrats have sold out to the corporations.

Desi dimag
Nov 07, 2018 12:24pm

No need to celebrate. Republican or Democrats, booth's policy towards Pakistan is same.

naqi
Nov 07, 2018 12:58pm

Americans are back in senses

Parvez
Nov 07, 2018 01:07pm

Over the last two odd years the fact that America is divided in two has come to forefront.......I wonder if this rift will dominate their politics even in the future. Hopefully better sense will prevail.

Om
Nov 07, 2018 01:11pm

Good for whole world..

SDA
Nov 07, 2018 01:28pm

Dear Trump, please hide somewhere. The women are coming after you.

Bill
Nov 07, 2018 05:15pm

Donald Trump is the world's foremost expert at hiding his feelings when he draws the short end of the stick.

Bill
Nov 07, 2018 05:18pm

More legal trouble is ahead for Donald Trump and his family. Now Congress will ask to see his "crooked" tax records. The ones he has been hiding. If the committee does not see them - out the door.

BhaRAT
Nov 07, 2018 05:33pm

Next two years of American politics will be even more mouthwatering

Veer Singh
Nov 07, 2018 05:53pm

But Republicans increased their Senate majority by 4 seats and won in all battleground states where Trump campaigned, showing that Trump's popularity has risen in those important states. I'm no fan of Trump but If the Presidential elections were held today, he would be re-elected.

