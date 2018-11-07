DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Italy says it will help Aasia leave Pakistan

ReutersUpdated November 07, 2018

Email

.— Reuters/File
.— Reuters/File

ROME: Italy said on Tuesday it would help a Pakistani Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, leave her country because her life was in danger following charges of blasphemy that put her on death row for eight years.

The Supreme Court had acquitted Aasia Bibi last month, but the decision sparked mass protests and her husband, Ashiq Masih, says they could be killed by those opposing her acquittal. Authorities have indicated they may bar Aasia from travelling abroad.

“I want women and children whose lives are at risk to be able to have a secure future, in our country or in other Western countries, so I will do everything humanly possible to guarantee that [for Aasia],” Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said. “It is not permissible that in 2018 someone can risk losing their life for a ... hypothesis of blasphemy,” said Salvini, who is also interior minister.

Italy is working discreetly on the case with other countries, he told an Italian radio station.

Earlier, the international Catholic agency Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) quoted Ashiq Masih as saying in a telephone call: “I appeal to the Italian government to help me and my family leave Pakistan. We are extremely worried because our lives are in danger. We don’t even have enough to eat because we can’t go out to buy food.”

In the interview with the radio station, Salvini was asked to respond to Aasia’s husband’s appeal.

Aasia’s case has prompted groups such as ACN, which has close ties to the Vatican, to demand protection for Christians in countries where they are a minority.

Soon after the Supreme Court verdict, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) blocked roads in major cities of the country for three days, condemning the judges who acquitted Aasia Bibi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army chief.

The TLP called off the protests after striking a deal with the government that could bar Aasia from leaving the country and open a review of the judgement.

Aasia’s lawyer Saiful Mulook fled to the Netherlands because of fears for his safety.

Two prominent Pakistani politicians who spoke out in Aasia’s defence were assassinated in 2011.

Deputy Prime Minister Salvini said Italy had nothing against the Pakistani government. “The enemy is violence, extremism and fanaticism,” he added.

Ashiq Masih and one of the couple’s two daughters met Pope Francis at the Vatican in February and participated in a demonstration organised by the ACN in which Rome’s Coliseum was lit in red to bring attention to the woman’s plight.

The group plans to dye parts of the Grand Canal in Venice red at another demonstration this month.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Lest we forget

Lest we forget

One of the potent revolts in Pakistan was sparked 50 years ago.

Editorial

November 07, 2018

Parliamentary duties

WHILE its members often struggle to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that the institution bestows on them,...
November 07, 2018

Missing people

BELATEDLY, there seems to be a willingness to address the fact that the practice of enforced disappearances reflects...
November 07, 2018

Climate change

IN something of a heartening report, the International Panel on Climate Change said on Monday that the ozone layer ...
November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.