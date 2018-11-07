IDEAS 2018 to feature culture show, sports festival

KARACHI: With a change in its format, the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 will include a Sindh culture show, a sports festival and a golf tournament.

This was disclosed by the media director of Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), Commodore Tariq Javed, during an informal meeting with reporters at the Karachi Expo Centre on Tuesday.

The biennial event, with ‘arms for peace’ as its motto, will be held from Nov 27 to Nov 30. The golf tournament, however, will take place on Nov 26 as it would prove helpful in generating interaction and networking among the visiting delegates while also promoting a soft image of Pakistan.

There will also be a seminar with experts along with a services conference that will be divided into three sessions and will commence on the morning of Nov 28.

“The Pakistan Army will be in charge of the morning session, the Navy will cover the afternoon followed by the Pakistan Air Force the next day. It will provide a good chance to listen to and meet policy- and decision-makers. All the three armed forces chiefs will remain available during the conference,” said Commodore Javed while sharing a tentative timetable for IDEAS 2018 with the media. He said they would also be organising a counterterrorism demonstration during the event, which is being revived after the 2008 edition.

He said that the culture show, named IDEAS Karachi Show, will take place between 3pm and 5pm on Nov 29. “As IDEAS is not just a business activity but also about promoting Pakistan, the show will be open to the visiting delegates as well as all citizens of the city, but they should have their CNICs on them,” he said.

It was also mentioned that the Pakistan Postal Service would bring out a special stamp worth Rs10 in recognition of IDEAS’ 10th edition. “The stamp will be launched at the Expo Centre on the morning of Nov 27 and it will be available at the conference as well as at all post offices,” said Commodore Javed.

IDEAS 2018 will be witnessing the involvement of some 25,000 people in generating business activity for Karachi and Pakistan. The fourth day of the event (Nov 30) would be open for the public. However, youths under the age of 18 will not be allowed. Traders and business personnel may register through the IDEAS website. They can also download a mobile App from Google Play Store for registration.

Meanwhile, Badar Expo Solution chief operating officer Zohair Naseer said that so far 47- 48 countries had confirmed their participation. “There will also be country pavilions for 14 to 15 countries. All the six Expo Centre halls will be engaged with the addition of five marquees,” he said.

The media was also informed that after consulting all the stakeholders the DIG Traffic had also planned out a coordinated traffic plan details of which will be shared at the curtain raiser briefing.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2018