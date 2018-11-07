Everyone comes to power in Pakistan through ‘deals’, says Zardari
NAWABSHAH: Everyone comes to power under a “deal” in Pakistan and so did [ousted prime minister] Nawaz Sharif and [Prime Minister] Imran Khan, none of whom know how to get jobs done and how to run the country’s affairs.
This was stated by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who is a former president of Pakistan, while speaking to party workers and supporters at the residence of a party activist, Imdad Hussain Rahu, in Sabu Rahu village near Sakrand on Tuesday.
Disapproving PM Khan’s way of bringing in investments and arranging for bailout packages for the country, Mr Zardari remarked that the “prime minister is begging all around which is not good [for the country’s prestige].
“Our party ruled over the country with available resources,” he said.
Mr Zardari said that Imran Khan proudly made mention of the achievement with regard to bilateral business with China in the latter’s currency but he [PM] did not know that the PPP government had signed such an agreement with six countries, including China. “The other countries include Jordan, Turkey and Sri Lanka,” he claimed.
The former president, currently a member of the National Assembly, noted that the federal government was planning and finding ways to arrest him [in the wake of ongoing investigations into several money-laundering scams]. “But this will add to the popularity I already enjoy,” he remarked, and said he was not afraid of such things as he had already gone through such episodes of tussles with governments in the past.
Mentioning the 18th Constitutional Amendment and Balochistan package as PPP government’s distinctive initiatives, Mr Zardari said that he [as the head of state and the PPP] gave constitutional rights to Balochistan though no one had approached him with such a plan. “We also got provinces autonomy through the 18th Amendment because it was their right,” he added.
Turning to the PPP government in Sindh, Mr Zardari said it had accorded a priority and set its focus on the agriculture sector. Lining of watercourses was done throughout Shaheed Benazirabad district. “Nawabshah was given several packages previously and will be given another special development package,” he announced.
MPAs Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Sardar Khan Mohammed Dahiri, former law minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and other PPP leaders were also present.
Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2018
Comments (51)
“But this will add to the popularity I already enjoy,”...Well, if that's what you call popularity, then enjoy...you are going to jail sir !
For the first time, I am agreeing with Zardari. IK should build an image of Pakistan and not destroy it globally!
Sir
If Mr Zardari is so much concerned then why not he brings his wealth and investment back to Pakistan to ease the need of foreign investment ???
He has to beg because you bank rupted the country. Transfered billions to you off shore accou ts and bout palaces in surrey in uk.
Deal with whom?
The reason he is begging is because you stole all the money.
@Hwh, - don’t you know?
Now it is clear who is behind broadcasting Begging instead of Beijing !!
So did Benazir and Butto and Zardari also come to power through a deal?
@AntiCorruptionWorld, you agree with a known liar and corrupt person?
This is true
I agree with you,a truth which everyone know but no-one wants to acknowledge
@AntiCorruptionWorld, he is going for trade and funds. If a company losing its repute what he will do, it will go for loans and business so what is wrong in it ?. Do you have billions of dollars to run the country if not then don't ask IK to build your country where free education and free medical will be available? Zardari and nawaz have billions and trillions of dollars why they don't give it to Pakistan if they are so much patriot.
Speaking the secret the world already knows.
What about karachi? It doesn't matter to Mr Z
Explain how you turned around Steel Mill which was in surplus of billions in of rupees in 2008 to an entity having no money to pay the salaries in 2013?!!
SO what was the deal through which you became the President and PPP formed government in 2008 ?
As long as you are being so open kindly enlighten us
«Our party ruled over the country with available resources,”
This is a direct lies. He took up billions of dollars in loans. We still do not know where all the money went
@Hyder , why would he?
If anyone thinks that politicians run this country then they are sadly mistaken.
Everyone comes to power in Pakistan through ‘deal’, says Zardari... sure.. we have been making with the devils in the past. this time around the devils are trying to make the deal. sie with due respect...Acting political deals with very delicate emotions. It is not putting up a mask. Each time the political actor acts he does not hide; he exposes himself...
Don't be another Ghulam Ishaq Khan , name the people who are the power brokers in the country, finish this mess once for all....
All these people only looted the country and all of a sudden they care about the pakistan image. What image?
Fighting corruption is building the image. For decades around the world the place has been known as the mother of corruption.
A former president? Speaking such nonsense. IK is forced to beg because of your conduct.
You begged for your own bank balance he’s begging for his country there’s a difference
@AntiCorruptionWorld,
what a genious you are, with such a high IQ.
No one is talking about the deal that IK made with China to trade in their own currency instead of US dollar. This will strengthen their currency and weaken US dollar and will reduce the debt indirectly. IK had such a remarkable success in this trip. Another way look at the way China treated him. Just look at the picture. He is in front center. A picture worth a thousand words.
“..comes to power under a “deal”.... but only opportunist Zardari comes to power through the back door on the back of the death of his popular political wife!!
@AntiCorruptionWorld, our global image is already terrible. What Imran is doing is worrying about more important issues than image like our financial situation housing and other developments inside the country. Zardari is worried about an image while Imran is worried about solving problems
Zardari is threatening those who brought him to power in 2013...its his last desperate attempt to force the establishment to reconsider him being tried for corruption. The establishment must realise that this chapter needs to be closed permanently. No more NROs.
At least Imran Khan is trying to run a country that is brutally used and abused by the Shareefs and Bhuttos/zardaris turn by turn in the past. As long as the money is spent on the country we don't object to the sources.
The deal part is a tragedy but truth.
Mr. Zardari you are the King of Corruption, with your corruption you destroyed PIA, Steel Mill and pretty much everything. When you were in power all you did was hoard corruption money out of Pakistan.
So would u like to tell us under what deal u becane the president?
@Anti-Corruption , This is very unfortunate truth in Pakistan and he is right in saying at-least that specific part of his statement. The day our corrupt so-called leaders, politicians go to jail, they became hero and all the public sympathies started to flow for them.
Zardari is a thug of Pakistan.
Correct message.
Yeah, so did you. Your party never actually won popular votes, because PPP is hardly popular in Sindh, let alone in rest of the country.
Look whos talking...
Zardari being a billionaire couldn't even build a hospital for Pakistan. Instead stole billions more. What Imran can is doing is asking help in loans which should be easy to pay off. Khans mission is to free Pakistan of relying on IMF and becoming a rich Pakistan.
@AntiCorruptionWorld, he is one of the reasons Pakistan has to beg for bailout packages.. and to remind you when he came to power Pakistan didn’t need IMF loans, but during his tenor he started to beg them after mismanaging the economy...
Mr Zardari tells the whole story of Pakistan in just few words. Hats off to him, at least he has a courage to say this
How very true.
So why don't you hand over the billions you have looted from the country and stashed abroad, so IK does not have to go 'begging' to save the nation from collapse from the burden of debt your party and PML-N saddled the nation with??
Talk is cheap, If you were in his shoes, what would you do?
Or rather, what did you do when you had a chance - except push the nation deeper into debt and poverty by looting the wealth of the nation?
So, Your govt. were also an elected govt not selected, right? Bilal, point to be noted and also stop saying PTI govt an elected govt.
Who made the NRO deal and with whom? let's keep the facts straight.
@AntiCorruptionWorld, Can you ask him to bring all the looted wealth back to our country? In this way, we don't have to beg anyone. by the way, how is taking loan from IMF and World Bank is better than asking for help from friendly countries? PPP govt. took 700bn loan from IMF.
@Frkh, Have you proven he is liar and corrupt????? In which case he is not Sadiq and Ammen. Why did you not object him being in the parliament. Please look at facts before you write a comment. You can however say he made a deal and then ask; who is other party in that deal which provided the Sadiq and Ameen certificate?
The most worrying thing is that the people of Sindh keep voting for PPP thieves and looters. He is corruption king and I pray and hope that this time he is put in jail for right and proper so that he looses his bragging rights for ever and ever. Also that his son also wishes up.
You are a gone case Asif Zardari! Bring your wealth and NS's money back to Pakistan which the two culprits have stored in foreign countries and the new government will not need to go "begging"!