CJP takes notice of 'huge losses of lives, property' in riots following Aasia Bibi verdict

Haseeb BhattiNovember 06, 2018

Chief Justice Nisar takes notice of losses incurred to private property in riots that followed the court's landmark verdict. — File
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of the "loss of lives and property caused to the general public" in riots that followed the court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi last week.

On October 31, the SC had acquitted Aasia Bibi — a Christian woman previously condemned to death on blasphemy charges — after accepting her appeal against her sentence.

The top court's decision had angered reliogiopolitical parties, including the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which had taken to the streets and staged violent sit-ins and protests across the country.

The protests had at times escalated into riots, with protesters setting vehicles on fire and on one occasion even pillaging the push cart of a child selling bananas.

The chief justice today took notice of the "losses of property and lives caused to general public" with the intent to "compensate the victims who lost their valuables or properties during the tragic incidents".

The notice, the court added, was taken on media reports that significant losses were caused to the general public in the wake of the apex court's verdict in the Aasia Bibi case.

Furthermore, the chief justice has directed the federal and provincial governments to furnish within three days their reports detailing the estimated losses.

Rachel Lambert
Nov 06, 2018 10:48pm

Thank you so much, Sir. You are a brave person who is above reproach.

RACHEL IQBAL
Nov 06, 2018 10:49pm

What a wise decision? The government is taking care of the people

Sid
Nov 06, 2018 10:50pm

What about punishing those who were behind those criminal acts?

State must come down hard

Gerry dcunha
Nov 06, 2018 10:51pm

All the damages should be paid by TPL.

Waseem Malik
Nov 06, 2018 10:54pm

Yes Sir! Immediate action is needed to compensate loss and damage of people's properties and punishment to those who provoked chaos in the country.

Rehmat Ali
Nov 06, 2018 11:01pm

Where were all law enforcing agencies when the incidents happened.Who took responsibility? Our continue compromising on such acts questionable.!

Pakistani-Sindhi
Nov 06, 2018 11:06pm

Poor public of Pakistan is like Banana push cart kid, who has been threaten by both extremes. Unfortunately, both of these extreme elements have gained strength due to disconnect with each other and ground reality. TLP has got power and strength because other element has tried to play with blasphemy law and sneak in changes due to external pressure and TLP took advantage of this situation. We must keep this law but people who try to abuse it must be punished including religious leaders. This is not an example of Islamic state where rights of minorities are not protected. And who tells that touching pots by non muslims make them unhygienic.

Operation Rajiv 87
Nov 06, 2018 11:06pm

Very good move. Atleast 300 cars and buses were burnt bikes and shops looted, glasses broken. Indeed a great move. Hope no u turn here

Nawaz
Nov 06, 2018 11:10pm

Although govt has already initiated action against miscreants and vandals but not given any indication to compensate the victims. Therefore CJ is justified to interfere in this matter.

If miscreants and vandals are let off scot free, this would encourage them to repeat their actions again under guise of protests by religious or other groups.

CJ should direct the govt to introduce new / strengthen existing laws so that no one dares to cause damage to public and private properties. This is the only way to save the general public from inconveniences and agonies caused by violent and wild protesters. Any new measures should not discourage peaceful protests which are hallmark of democracy.

M Naqvi
Nov 06, 2018 11:11pm

Excellent, not only compensation but also the rioters found guilty of causing damage to public property and property of citizens going about their daily lives should be given examplerey jail sentences.

Ali
Nov 06, 2018 11:13pm

MR. Justice You keep taking notice, nothing will happen in Pakistan.

Amir
Nov 06, 2018 11:15pm

Sir we are with you.

