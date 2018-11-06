CJP takes notice of 'huge losses of lives, property' in riots following Aasia Bibi verdict

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of the "loss of lives and property caused to the general public" in riots that followed the court's acquittal of Aasia Bibi last week.

On October 31, the SC had acquitted Aasia Bibi — a Christian woman previously condemned to death on blasphemy charges — after accepting her appeal against her sentence.

The top court's decision had angered reliogiopolitical parties, including the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which had taken to the streets and staged violent sit-ins and protests across the country.

The protests had at times escalated into riots, with protesters setting vehicles on fire and on one occasion even pillaging the push cart of a child selling bananas.

The chief justice today took notice of the "losses of property and lives caused to general public" with the intent to "compensate the victims who lost their valuables or properties during the tragic incidents".

The notice, the court added, was taken on media reports that significant losses were caused to the general public in the wake of the apex court's verdict in the Aasia Bibi case.

Furthermore, the chief justice has directed the federal and provincial governments to furnish within three days their reports detailing the estimated losses.