Pakistan's immediate balance of payments crisis is over: finance minister
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan's "balance of payments crisis is over" and assured that China is committed to providing short-term relief to Pakistan as well — the modalities of which, he said, will be discussed in a new round of discussions in Beijing on Friday.
"The long-term solution to the balance of payments crisis is to increase our exports, and to do that we should have enough income so that we do not need to borrow," Umar, who was a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led delegation that visited China recently, explained during a press conference today. "In this regard, we have received a commitment from the highest level.
"Regarding the doubling of our exports, we are not talking long-term. We have [this target] for the ongoing year. We have also discussed short-term reliefs. A decision in principle has been taken, but to discuss its modalities our contingent is going to Beijing on November 9.
"So this curiosity that the people have will also be resolved soon. We had told you about the $12bn financing gap, of which $6bn have come from Saudi Arabia, and the rest has come from China so the immediate balance of payment crisis of Pakistan has ended. I want to make that clear in unequivocal terms. We do not have any balance of payments crisis now. "
A statement released by the finance ministry echoed Umar's remarks, adding that "a senior level delegation comprising of federal secretaries of finance, foreign affairs, planning & development and commerce along with the State Bank of Pakistan's governor will undertake a visit to China during the current week to work out the modalities".
Foreign minister says Pakistan 'out of the woods' after China trip
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, meanwhile, claimed that the trip to China was "productive to the extent that we are out of the woods".
The foreign minister said that the purpose of the visit to China was to "send a message to the international community" and also "move the two countries' strategic relationship towards an economic partnership".
He said that a total of 15 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed in China, of which he highlighted a quartet.
"We decided that our strategic dialogue must be upgraded and its level be raised to the FM level," he said. "It was also decided to transfer our citizens sentenced there and theirs sentenced here so that they can serve their sentences in their own countries.
"Thirdly, the MoU which is important to me is poverty alleviation. China is a country that has taken 700 million people out poverty in the last 30 years. One-third of our population also lives below the poverty line — so the purpose of this MoU was to learn from the Chinese experience."
"The fourth MoU was regarding agricultural cooperation," he said. "We think that through transfer of technology, we can get a lot from China. We can learn how to increase our productivity and our per-acre produce."
Qureshi claimed that the trip also served to rubbish the notion that the Pak-China relationship would suffer under the PTI government.
"The perception that some people here tried to give that the government was not paying attention to our relationship with China," he said. "There is nothing to it. I can say that our relations with China are not just great but could get even better than before.
"This visit helped us in moving our relationship towards an economic partnership. We have always had good strategic relations so our aim [this time] was to figure how to advance the economic footprint."
The foreign minister said he is confident that the discussion with the Chinese counterparts would help Pakistan "double its exports".
He further said that the two sides would try and wrap up the second phase of the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by April 2019.
Good, very nice
let us see more improvement and elasticity favorable to Pakistan
Nice
Good
Yeah. But the government treasury is out of funds.
Pakistan needs to back out of CPEC for immediate and cut ties with China if they want to survive because China is slowly but surely taking over Pakistan. The Chinese are very smart and they are out to get you Pakistanis. Knowing Pakistanis well, they are too polite and naive to see this game plan of the Chinese.
Thank me later.
How?. I don't believe this.
What price to pay and within how much time?
Now that pakistan got the money, what's the plan??
China is a country that has taken 700 million people out poverty in the last 30 years. Not only by reorganizing business and industry and establishing overseas markets but also (as we know) drastically reducing population growth making it easier to provide sufficient jobs. They reduced government employees hours from a six day week to a five day week saving the government money and encouraging people to start home business on the weekends to make up the difference.
Out of the woods and then in deep valley.
i hope the narrative and the reality match. if so, it would be a great achievement by the government, and should effectively shut up many naysayers, particularly the opposition. thank you PTI and China.
great leader like IK can change future o our nation.
Mr. Qureshi our nation and citizens have confidence and trust in your abilities and honesty that your actions and interactions internationally will result and translate progress. As IK our PM and you as foreign minister we are sure that you will pull Pakistan out of economic disaster that previous governments particularly PML-N has created. Wishing you good luck and success.
China has nothing to gain from sharing technology or wealth with Pakistan. Why would they allow Pakistan to compete with them?
Out of wood more like it ..Wishful thinking is not Strategy !
Foreign minister says Pakistan 'out of the woods' after China trip...are we ...We are never out of the woods, because we are always going to be fighting for something...so many fronts ...north ..south east and west we make sure we are knowing and doing our best...
congratulations now be careful
The readers must remember that it takes a while before tangible benefits of such trips become apparent. Less than a month ago, the opposition declared IK's trip to Saudi Arabia unsuccessful, which gave rise to the speculation, sending the stock market into a nose dive. We all know what happened after that when Saudi Arabia announced fiscal support package. Pak and China delegations are meeting on the 9th to discuss details of a similar package, and any financial decisions will be taken in view of the IMF package that Pakistan will seek.
Another contingent to visit China for 'balance of payments support': finance ministry
So what for IK went there? Probably for sight seeing?
What are you doing to avoid this situation in futue?. Do you have any clues?.
OK Good. But plz keep austerity measures dearer. And do not through a big expensive party to celebrate.
Reduce the imports from China. We pay them over $9 Billion per year for the Non-CPEC trade. This has to be reduced
What a achievement
Poverty alleviation to be done by China. Do you know other country coming to help to solve the poverty?
Excellent!! Got second chance now lets make full use of it...
@Mohan , - of course from our Indian "friends" there will always be a "but"
Present crisis is over, but next year present crisis+1 will arrive.
Nice try.
There are no FREE LUNCHES
Good for Pakistan, hopefully it can solve its problems for a while.
Congratulations Finance Minister you hit the jack pot from China . Welldone you are brilliant .pakistan economic crisis over Pakistan iwill progress now due to your brilliant economic strategy.
We take what finance Minister says. Let's move forward towards the progress and prosperity of the country.
Great job by Captain and his Team.
Now that immediate relief has been obtained, let us fully concentrate on increasing our exports from the get go, which is in line with the FM's strategy and which is what China wants from us. We need to be cognizant of the fact that any subsidiaries will be countered, especially by the US, by its imposing undue penalties and restrictions.
Another method to attract foreign investment will be to develop top quality primary homes and second/recreational homes for Pakistani diaspora living abroad in an environmental/nature friendly manner (Pakistan really needs to make it a requirements for all residential colonies to provide for inter-connected green corridors for safe and free movement of our wildlife).
In order to improve upon our balance of payment problems, we also need to reduce our imports of luxury items and curb smuggling; the latter by harshest measures possible.
Many nations including India have gone through same tipping point and recovered. The problem still lies in setting house in order, owning up dawn leaks or this is momentary bliss.
Our finance minister is speaking 100% jhoot. China has refused to make any change in previous settled CEPC Plans and will settle MOI before to come to dialogue.
Super we have a magic wand...
Sir with all due respect we haven't got a penny from Either Saudi or China. No we are not out of the woods.
Excellent, I am very happy with the way things are moving forward. Hope for the best but always stay prpare for the worst.
This is all good - getting $ 12 billion to ward off immediate financial needs for one year. It is important to use this one year breathing space to enhance exports as Asad states correctly. To re-double exports the key bottleneck is Electricity: Main problems are Circular Debt - Rs 1.3 trillion ($10 billion), Transmission and Distribution loss of 18 % and theft of power. Added to that is the inadequate transmission power grid, especially transformers, which are NOT capable of distributing the NEW power plants production which have been coming on line. It is calculated that due to interruption and high cost of power, exports have become uncompetitive, although over-valued Rupee has played a role also. Electricity is like blood stream of the economy. If it fluctuates between high and low it gives heart attack to the economy and hence the economy goes to intensive care unit - IMF.
@Bill, in Pakistan the Government Employees hardly work 1 hour a day.
Dont let this help go to waste, Pakistan must create income with this money.
PTI please hold the good new and until all details are resolved then broadcast otherwise opponents will make a fun of you.
Good work. Keep hardworking for betterment of poor people of Pakistan.
This is perhaps 1st time Pakistan has dictated their terms of business with China.Good news for Pakistani. PTI's IK is trustworthy so China and all other friendly countries will help to pull out Pakistan from trouble.
Good news for Stock Market sentiments
More loans sanctioned by saudis and Chinese but treasury is empty. So, the problem or economic crisis is halted for a year with doubled it in the next year. Actually, crisis doubled not eliminated. Same old Pakistan, nothing 'naya pakistan'. Disappointed with IK and PTI.
@Bill, The secrecy of China rapid development lies on economical low power rates, the water availability, and extremely cheap freights due to continued subsidies. The food supplies inside China are abundant, and common Chinese rely on simple foods, main components are rice lentils, and fish. Shrimps beef are luxuries only consumed at feasts. The austerity in reality can be seen in China. The production mostly based on cottage industries is enormous, and never stops, the finished goods are taken away by exporters, and even if all quantities not exported, the goods are transferred to export zones areas like Yiwu, from there purchasers from different countries buy on spot, place all assorted mixed products in FCLs and exported. Ofcourse these deals are done on half prices, sometimes even less.There is no country like China, a huge population hard working people, and living simple in austerity.
@Mir, whats so good about it when it has nothing to do with you?
Hopefully, that was the most difficult part. Now the long-term solutions have to be found to ease the pressure on the government.
Take a page from MBS perhaps - as distasteful as it may be. Round up 100 or so richest Pakistanis and extract some cash from them. I am certain a few billion dollars as a booty is not out of the question - especially when those 100 or so richest, all have many things in common: Foreign properties; offshore companies; foreign bank accounts; travel frequently and have networth far in excess of average Pakistani's reach.
@Balamohan, right...so we should believe an indian that a network of massive projects and industrialization zones that promises to make pakistan a hub of global energy/trade if implemented correctly should be scrapped. riiight......
Encouraging..!!
The finance minister assures everyone Pakistan's immediate balance of payment crisis is over. That means short term. The PM and his team need to go to work on the economy and come up with long term fixes.
Good new. the crises is over for a year, now I hope PTI will work with full force to resolve this issue for the long term and implement its promises.
@nuzhat shireen, ---->great leader like IK can change future o our nation.
In a way he is. I just feel sorry for the next government.
You can always amend a big plan, but you can never expand a little one. I don't believe in little plans. I believe in plans big enough to meet a situation which we can't possibly foresee now. - Harry S. Truman
@Balamohan,
Keep your suggestion to your self, we don't need it mate!
There was a breakthrough with the Trump administration; hence the happy news.
so are we going to IMF or not?
Cannot wait for them to go back on this one, lol.
To secure the local fishermen and their families about 70 Lakh or 7 million people lively hood from Karachi to Gawader, Foreign Trawlers should be allowed Fishing from 50 nautical miles to 200 nautical miles in Pakistani waters at reasonable fee, but NOT within 50 nautical miles.
Furthermore, why not government uplift the local Fisherman by providing them easy loans and technical training to have better boats and electronics equipment to better contribute to Pakistan's economy.
And invite some high profile Pakistani businessman to invest in Deep Water Fishing by investing in Fishing Trawlers, Fish Processing, Cold Storage and Packaging to keep the valuable foreign exchange at home.
This industry have lot to capacity to create hundreds and thousands of jobs, but government wrong policies could put even the higher numbers of jobs at stake.
Please do not Falter on this account.
Such a great government, trying hard to make people happy with words.
A friend taking advantage of you when you need his/her help is not a friend, but an Opportunist.
We have to be real!
Pakistan First!
The modalities will be discussed in a new round of Begjing on Friday.
Rice: China Import handsome quantity if our Govt request them to remove duty we can export big quantity to china. same time Govt need to recognize Rice as Industry and provide some reliefs so processor can lower there cost. many product can be exported but govt need to invest in displaying in different market/ Europe is another market for long Grain we can not export much because duty if duty can be removed we can compete
Epic Win
If the $12billion shortfall has been fixed in the short term with less political and economic cost than a loan from the IMF. Good. Long term, exports... making things that people want in Pakistan and outside of Pakistan will reduce import bill and increase export earnings. The ppp and pmln failed miserably in this, with Bangladesh even doing better.
For how long?
Good job Dawn allowing the bunch of pessimists to play down the news.
The claim that China has lifted 700 million people out of poverty if you define poverty as living on less than $1.90 or $3.10 a day. This doesn’t say anything about how well those lifted out of poverty are doing. A rural household living on $1.91 a day by this standard wouldn’t be counted as suffering from extreme poverty, even though by any objective measure a household earning that much on an annual basis would be very very poor.
Congratulations if this is really true.
@Mohan , :) Funds are on their Way !
Nice to note so many Indian trolls who have Pakistan's welfare close to their hearts!
China probanly will give help in Chinese currency, so Pakistan don’t need to pay in $$ to China, and China will make Chinese currency for trade.
@Balamohan, What planet are you living on ? wake up and smell the tea !
@Pervez, "Sir with all due respect we haven't got a penny..."
You have the keys to the treasury?
Next Step for IMF.
@D: "Now that pakistan got the money, what's the plan??"
Ermm that was actually the plan, as we needed money.
A good news providing much needed relief after all pessimism going on, day in and day out with regard to our straitjacketed economy. Although the FM has given the nation assurance that this short term bridge financing to take care of our fiscal and current account deficit has been worked out on unequivocal terms and condition, but as the saying goes that “once bitten twice shy”, the government must make such details public in order to avoid giving surprises and shock treatment belatedly. Nevertheless, I, for one, congratulate the PM for good job done and his team for this finically breakthrough outside of IMF’s stranglehold. For all practical purposes this news should work as a cool morning breeze, especially to our poor and people with lower income, who would have faced real tough financial conditions to sustain, due to double digit inflation, & be able to pull through these difficult times, if country was slapped with IMF conditionalities accompanying their financial bailout package.
Sad day for pmln nd PPP...
@GADA Hussain sayed, "Our finance minister is speaking 100% jhoot."
You were more impressed with Ishaq Dar's 'honesty' then? Is that why he absconded?
New 10 billion loan secured in last 1 week. Easy live for next 100 days. Congratulations naya pakistan
That is great news. However, my understanding is that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) does not guarantee assistance and no legal action can be taken if assistance from China is not provided. Doesn't that mean we should still continue the IMF option? What are the terms of the relief from China?
How should we believe this news ?
It seems the Foreign minister said "... that the purpose of the visit to China was to 'send a message to the international community'"! Pakistan is in need of money and apparently they got some from China. What is the purpose of any "message to the international community" here? Its hilarious to the extent even comic our ministers!! :)
Seeing is believing Talks! we heard from all sides countless times. Please no delusions. Be honest with your own countrymen, if you are genuine they will stick with you
Short term benifts of CPEC are seen by whole world wait for long term benifts of CPEC.
The problem has been punted down the road. Now fix the long term problem
another trap
The trouble id still not over bring all people in tax net and collect taxes or the county is doomed
China is committed to providing short-term relief to Pakistan as well — the modalities of which, he said, will be discussed in a new round of discussions in Beijing on Friday.
what that actually means is that in return for the promise of short term financial help , china will dictate the terms to pakistan on friday
Now for sustainable exports growth or to pay back the loans I?reduce the electricity and gas prices for exporters.
@Mir, Mir sahib,China trades with the entire world and tell me one country that has a positive trade balance with China.Paks balance of payment woes will only increase as you trade more with China.Pak has to set aside it's hostile attitude to all its neighbors and facilitate trade with them if you want prosperity for Pak people
Alhamdillah
China took some very drastic steps to slow down the population growth. Pakistan is also facing population explosion. Controlling the rapid increase in population is crucial for achieving prosperity in Pakistan. Education is also very crucial. Pakistan has the lowest literacy rate in South Asia. The religious rituals are consuming the energy of Pakistani people. Pray & be a good Muslim but without science & technology the Muslim children in Pakistan will remain poor , hungry & sick Muslim children in Pakistan. Dua is fine but it's no substitute for a cancer hospital or a medical doctor or a pharmacy. Let's be realistic. It's good that Pakistanis are good Muslims but Islam is not aspirin, cure of all diseases.
I left Pakistan in 1967. The love for Pakistan has not diminished in our hearts. Pakistani Americans do a lot for Pakistan. We send money to the Universities & the Hospitals & the most important of it all we send positive energy to our country. We want to see our Pakistani brothers to be healthy, happy & prosperous. After all Pakistan is our homeland.
My question is, how long will this relief last? How much times does $12 billion buy
@D, Its time to pay bills, what else
These are short-lived solutions. Change in Pakistan is still a distant dream and it will take a toll of time to bring prosperity and eradicate poverty in Pakistan. Of multiple reasons, we are not a nation and there is a trust gap between us, which needs to be bridged first. Once the trust is developed, we will end all barriers dividing us becoming a one nation. Immediately, do two things by engaging all political, religious and civil society. End corruption and promote merit in the country and these will provide a foundation stone for our journey to prosperity. This can be the beginning of current government but not end of any government. If we all worked collectively seriously, our next generation will see the true change in Pakistan, otherwise, change seen by Mr. IK will be only an unfinished dream.
What an achievement...
@Balamohan, why are you giving free advice when it is not even asked. On top of this you are asking them to thank you.
I have witnessed the Chinese (and many other countries) transformation in last 30 years doing business in China. Its simple. Stability, long term government execution, merit, expats, population control, education, industrialization, no main stream religious parties, hard work, entrepreneurship support, and for Asian countries without oil is copying technology and developing low cost manufacturing base. You can't build this with chaos and population growth you have.
Then why so much enthusiasm in taking 12 billion dollars offered by IMF. When this loans addiction will ended? It looks current Finance Minister committed to take loan.When you approached for loans it is acceptance that you can not run your home in your budget.Its total failure !
Congrats. Now Pakistan can reject the capitalist US backed IMF. Hopefully this will be annoubced soon and Pakistan shall announce the economic growth year after year from 2019. Kudos to the miracle if having voted in a new govt focused on friendly nation's and rejecting corruption. Way to go as we see Nayaa Pakistan soon emerging. All the best.
What is the collateral against the loans in addition to the somewhat self respect?
@Balamohan Will thank you right now if you stop commenting all this propaganda.
@DifferentPerspective, Indians should only be positive . Pakistan is doing a better job than I did at diplomacy and getting superb support from KSA and China in 1 month ! They will now, with CPEC , become a regional power with enormous growth. What's the point if an India which is disliked by neighbours and no support like these USD 12bn from any "friends"?. Just having democracy fir long doesn't make India great.its actually ensuring Pakistan becomes the big player with friends with benefits while India keeps doing some strange acts of becoming unpopular .