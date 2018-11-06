DAWN.COM

'Pakistan's immediate balance of payment crisis is over': finance minister

Dawn.comUpdated November 06, 2018

Asad Umar claims Pakistan does not have a balance of payment crisis now. — File
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan's "balance of payment crisis is over" and assured that China is committed to providing short-term relief to Pakistan as well — the modalities of which, he said, will be discussed in a new round of discussions in Beijing on Friday.

"The long-term solution to the balance of payment crisis is to increase our exports, and to do that we should have enough income so that we do not need to borrow," Umar, who was a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led delegation that visited China recently, explained during a press conference today. "In this regard, we have received a commitment from the highest level.

"Regarding the doubling of our exports, we are not talking long-term. We have [this target] for the ongoing year. We have also discussed short-term reliefs. A decision in principle has been taken, but to discuss its modalities our contingent is going to Beijing on the 9th.

"So this curiosity that the people have will also be resolved soon. We had told you about the $12bn financing gap, of which $6bn have come from Saudi Arabia, and the rest has come from China so the immediate balance of payment crisis of Pakistan has ended. I want to make that clear in unequivocal terms. We do not have any balance of payment crisis now. "

A statement released by the finance ministry echoed Umar's remarks, adding that "a senior level delegation comprising of federal secretaries of finance, foreign affairs, planning & development and commerce along with the State Bank of Pakistan's governor will undertake a visit to China during the current week to work out the modalities".

Foreign minister says Pakistan 'out of the woods' after China trip

Foreign minister addresses a presser on China visit. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, meanwhile, claimed that the trip to China was "productive to the extent that we are out of the woods".

The foreign minister said that the purpose of the visit to China was to "send a message to the international community" and also "move the two countries' strategic relationship towards an economic partnership".

He said that a total of 15 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were signed in China, of which he highlighted a quartet.

"We decided that our strategic dialogue must be upgraded and its level be raised to the FM level," he said. "It was also decided to transfer our citizens sentenced there and theirs sentenced here so that they can serve their sentences in their own countries.

"Thirdly, the MoU which is important to me is poverty alleviation. China is a country that has taken 700 million people out poverty in the last 30 years. One-third of our population also lives below the poverty line — so the purpose of this MoU was to learn from the Chinese experience."

"The fourth MoU was regarding agricultural cooperation," he said. "We think that through transfer of technology, we can get a lot from China. We can learn how to increase our productivity and our per-acre produce."

Qureshi claimed that the trip also served to rubbish the notion that the Pak-China relationship would suffer under the PTI government.

"The perception that some people here tried to give that the government was not paying attention to our relationship with China," he said. "There is nothing to it. I can say that our relations with China are not just great but could get even better than before.

"This visit helped us in moving our relationship towards an economic partnership. We have always had good strategic relations so our aim [this time] was to figure how to advance the economic footprint."

The foreign minister said he is confident that the discussion with the Chinese counterparts would help Pakistan "double its exports".

He further said that the two sides would try and wrap up the second phase of the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by April 2019.

Mir
Nov 06, 2018 07:32pm

Good, very nice

Recommend 0
javed siddiqi
Nov 06, 2018 07:33pm

let us see more improvement and elasticity favorable to Pakistan

Recommend 0
Mir
Nov 06, 2018 07:33pm

Nice

Recommend 0
Mir
Nov 06, 2018 07:34pm

Good

Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 06, 2018 07:40pm

Yeah. But the government treasury is out of funds.

Recommend 0
Balamohan
Nov 06, 2018 07:43pm

Pakistan needs to back out of CPEC for immediate and cut ties with China if they want to survive because China is slowly but surely taking over Pakistan. The Chinese are very smart and they are out to get you Pakistanis. Knowing Pakistanis well, they are too polite and naive to see this game plan of the Chinese.

Thank me later.

Recommend 0
GA
Nov 06, 2018 07:43pm

How?. I don't believe this.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 06, 2018 07:43pm

What price to pay and within how much time?

Recommend 0
D
Nov 06, 2018 07:44pm

Now that pakistan got the money, what's the plan??

Recommend 0
Bill
Nov 06, 2018 07:47pm

China is a country that has taken 700 million people out poverty in the last 30 years. Not only by reorganizing business and industry and establishing overseas markets but also (as we know) drastically reducing population growth making it easier to provide sufficient jobs. They reduced government employees hours from a six day week to a five day week saving the government money and encouraging people to start home business on the weekends to make up the difference.

Recommend 0
Venky
Nov 06, 2018 07:52pm

Out of the woods and then in deep valley.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 06, 2018 07:55pm

i hope the narrative and the reality match. if so, it would be a great achievement by the government, and should effectively shut up many naysayers, particularly the opposition. thank you PTI and China.

Recommend 0
nuzhat shireen
Nov 06, 2018 07:55pm

great leader like IK can change future o our nation.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Nov 06, 2018 07:58pm

Mr. Qureshi our nation and citizens have confidence and trust in your abilities and honesty that your actions and interactions internationally will result and translate progress. As IK our PM and you as foreign minister we are sure that you will pull Pakistan out of economic disaster that previous governments particularly PML-N has created. Wishing you good luck and success.

Recommend 0
Mitzvah Kehimkar, Beersheba, Israel
Nov 06, 2018 07:59pm

China has nothing to gain from sharing technology or wealth with Pakistan. Why would they allow Pakistan to compete with them?

Recommend 0
Anand
Nov 06, 2018 08:06pm

Out of wood more like it ..Wishful thinking is not Strategy !

Recommend 0
Khanm
Nov 06, 2018 08:13pm

Foreign minister says Pakistan 'out of the woods' after China trip...are we ...We are never out of the woods, because we are always going to be fighting for something...so many fronts ...north ..south east and west we make sure we are knowing and doing our best...

Recommend 0
manjeet
Nov 06, 2018 08:20pm

congratulations now be careful

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon
Nov 06, 2018 08:22pm

The readers must remember that it takes a while before tangible benefits of such trips become apparent. Less than a month ago, the opposition declared IK's trip to Saudi Arabia unsuccessful, which gave rise to the speculation, sending the stock market into a nose dive. We all know what happened after that when Saudi Arabia announced fiscal support package. Pak and China delegations are meeting on the 9th to discuss details of a similar package, and any financial decisions will be taken in view of the IMF package that Pakistan will seek.

Recommend 0
kitkat
Nov 06, 2018 08:23pm

Another contingent to visit China for 'balance of payments support': finance ministry

So what for IK went there? Probably for sight seeing?

Recommend 0
M Mirza
Nov 06, 2018 08:24pm

What are you doing to avoid this situation in futue?. Do you have any clues?.

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Nov 06, 2018 08:26pm

OK Good. But plz keep austerity measures dearer. And do not through a big expensive party to celebrate.

Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 06, 2018 08:28pm

Reduce the imports from China. We pay them over $9 Billion per year for the Non-CPEC trade. This has to be reduced

Recommend 0
papi
Nov 06, 2018 08:31pm

What a achievement

Recommend 0
Raza
Nov 06, 2018 08:32pm

Poverty alleviation to be done by China. Do you know other country coming to help to solve the poverty?

Recommend 0
Prosperous Pakistan
Nov 06, 2018 08:34pm

Excellent!! Got second chance now lets make full use of it...

Recommend 0
DifferentPerspective
Nov 06, 2018 08:36pm

@Mohan , - of course from our Indian "friends" there will always be a "but"

Recommend 0
Baazigar
Nov 06, 2018 08:38pm

Present crisis is over, but next year present crisis+1 will arrive.

Recommend 0
Ashish Kumar
Nov 06, 2018 08:39pm

Nice try.

Recommend 0
ManiShankar Aiyer
Nov 06, 2018 08:41pm

There are no FREE LUNCHES

Recommend 0
NPS
Nov 06, 2018 08:41pm

Good for Pakistan, hopefully it can solve its problems for a while.

Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 06, 2018 08:44pm

Congratulations Finance Minister you hit the jack pot from China . Welldone you are brilliant .pakistan economic crisis over Pakistan iwill progress now due to your brilliant economic strategy.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 06, 2018 08:46pm

We take what finance Minister says. Let's move forward towards the progress and prosperity of the country.

Recommend 0
Suhail
Nov 06, 2018 08:46pm

Great job by Captain and his Team.

Now that immediate relief has been obtained, let us fully concentrate on increasing our exports from the get go, which is in line with the FM's strategy and which is what China wants from us. We need to be cognizant of the fact that any subsidiaries will be countered, especially by the US, by its imposing undue penalties and restrictions.

Another method to attract foreign investment will be to develop top quality primary homes and second/recreational homes for Pakistani diaspora living abroad in an environmental/nature friendly manner (Pakistan really needs to make it a requirements for all residential colonies to provide for inter-connected green corridors for safe and free movement of our wildlife).

In order to improve upon our balance of payment problems, we also need to reduce our imports of luxury items and curb smuggling; the latter by harshest measures possible.

Recommend 0
Vikram Sood
Nov 06, 2018 08:46pm

Many nations including India have gone through same tipping point and recovered. The problem still lies in setting house in order, owning up dawn leaks or this is momentary bliss.

Recommend 0
GADA Hussain sayed
Nov 06, 2018 08:47pm

Our finance minister is speaking 100% jhoot. China has refused to make any change in previous settled CEPC Plans and will settle MOI before to come to dialogue.

Recommend 0
WaytoGo
Nov 06, 2018 08:48pm

Super we have a magic wand...

Recommend 0
Pervez
Nov 06, 2018 08:52pm

Sir with all due respect we haven't got a penny from Either Saudi or China. No we are not out of the woods.

Recommend 0

