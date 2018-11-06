Court to decide whether Aasia Bibi will be placed on ECL, says religious affairs minister
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri while speaking to the media on Tuesday said that the court would decide on the matter of placing Aasia Bibi's name on the Exit Control List (ECL).
The government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had on Friday reached an agreement after which the latter ended its three-day-long nationwide protests against the Supreme Court's acquittal last week of Asia Bibi who had been sentenced to death in 2010 for blasphemy.
One of the points both parties agreed on was that the government would "initiate the legal process" to place Aasia Bibi's name on the no-fly list.
When asked whether her name had been placed on the ECL, Qadri said: "If you read the agreement, you'll see it says that legal process will be undertaken to place her on the ECL."
"When there are cases in the Supreme Court and high court, the court itself says that so-and-so should be placed on the ECL. So we will follow that process."
"The TLP also said that some miscreants used their platform to damage public property and had behaved inappropriately. The state will take action against them," he added.
"We stand by the agreement, and it will be acted upon," Qadri asserted.
When asked whether the TLP would be banned, the minister said that there was no plan to ban the TLP.
"However, if someone's intentions or designs are in conflict with the national narrative and policies, then hopefully steps will be taken against them," he replied.
Qadri said that the role of the state and the government is like that of a mother, and the government's first responsibility is to restore peace.
The minister said that the government was formulating strategies in anticipation of similar situations in the future.
Qadri also commented on the recent death of Maulana Samiul Haq calling it a unfortunate incident, and described it as part of a greater conspiracy.
Chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Maulana Samiul Haq was assassinated in his house in Bahria Town on November 2.
Qadri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given orders for an investigation into the murder of Maulana Sami while he was still on his trip in China.
Why no face is giving any confidence to us?
I like the smart approach taken by negotiators ...
Please recall the agreement between PPP and the PAT leaders where there were more than 10 conditions negotiated by PAT leadership with the PPP leadership. What is the result ? please also note that they were negotiated by Dr. Tahir ul Qadri who was well aware about the legalities of those conditions. Here the negotiation has been with those who have religious knowledge, but not much competent in legal context.
The comments above says it all, the condition should have placing the name of the accused on no flying list before the protest is called off.
Going back on it’s word, the government huh? I foresee more trouble brewing very soon.
Allow the poor woman to leave Pakistan. Has she not suffered enough?
Please keep religion out of politics
Why the court has to decide everything? Doesn't this fall in the jurisdiction of the executive.
This sugar coating exercise by the Minister is making virtue out of necessity. It is the government which places people on ECL and not the Courts, which intervene only when they see a miscarriage of justice.
Respect Asia Bibi’s human rights.
TLP has been emboldened by two dharnas, one at Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad/Rawalpindi and the second one, the most recent one, which almost paralyzed the country. It seems that TLP has tasted blood, therefore, it will initiate its third dharna whenever it deemed appropriate. The overwhelming majority of the people of Pakistan is sick of TLP, its tactics and its dharnas. They want the government to be prepared and take stern action against TLP in the event of third dharna.
@Khaled, ... It should.
No body should be allowed to challenge our constitution, writ of the state, honorable army and judiciary, no matter who they are - whether religious leaders or politicians!
Well said. Good work.
Forgiving is foremost virtue of our faith...
Necessary security should be provided to Asia Bibi. Her life is in constant threat.