Khursheed Shah mocks information minister's 'send miscreants to space' remarks

A day after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the PPP members exchanged barbs and nearly got into a physical altercation in the National Assembly, the session resumed on Tuesday morning with opposition members tearing into recent comments by the government.

Chaired by NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the sitting began with a speech by senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

Shah took a jibe at Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry's remarks from yesterday, in which the minister had suggested that the people protesting on roads and certain politicians should be sent to the space for causing unrest in the country.

Replying in the same mocking tone, Shah said he had heard that the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had been "asked to transport miscreants to space".

"[I] have heard that Suparco has asked for the data of last five years. The House will be empty, if the plan goes on," he said, suggesting that the majority of those who have been creating unrest during the last five years are sitting in the National Assembly.

"We demand the commission to seek data of only last three months," he added.

The PPP stalwart maintained that whatever happened in the assembly on Monday was unpleasant. "We don't want to create unrest in the assembly. The speaker had called us in his chamber and the opposition was there but the treasury members did not turn up," he claimed.

He warned the government members against continuing with the "politics of name-calling".

Resolution seeking holiday on Iqbal's birthday opposed

The assembly later discussed a resolution seeking a public holiday on November 9, the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Interestingly, the resolution was moved by PML-N MNA Dr Nisar Cheema but it was opposed not only by the government and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), but the PML-N itself.

Cheema said in order to pay homage to the great poet and thinker, it would be appropriate to declare Nov 9 a public holiday. He called that Allama Iqbal Day was observed as a holiday previously, but it was ended a few years ago.

He said the government had allowed 52 offs annually by declaring Saturday as a weekly holiday along with Sunday, but it was not ready to observe one holiday meant to pay tribute to Iqbal.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the same proposal was placed before him for consideration last year as well when he was the interior minister.

He said instead of enjoying picnics and parties and sitting idle on a holiday, schools and colleges should be asked to arrange special ceremonies and programmes to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal on Nov 9.