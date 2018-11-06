DAWN.COM

PM Khan expected to brief National Security Committee meeting on visit to China

Sanaullah KhanNovember 06, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to chair a National Security Committee meeting today. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to chair a National Security Committee meeting today. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to chair a National Security Committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where he will brief top civil-military officials about his recent trip to China, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to sources at PM Office, national security issues, as well as the situation in Afghanistan and at the Line of Control (LoC) will be discussed.

The sources said that Finance Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry are expected to take part in the meeting, alongside Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and the Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Asim Munir.

