PM briefs civil-military officials on China visit in first NSC meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired his first National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Tuesday afternoon where he briefed top civil-military officials about his recent trip to China, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to a statement released by the PM Office, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and senior officials.

During the meeting, a review of the security situation in the country was also conducted and it was concluded that the progress and prosperity of Pakistan lie in peace, stability, and rule of law".

COAS calls on PM

Prior to the NSC meeting, COAS Bajwa called on PM Khan at PM Office.

PM Khan and Gen Bajwa discussed various issues, including recent security developments and the prime minister's four-day trip to China.

More details to follow.