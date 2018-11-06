DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM briefs civil-military officials on China visit in first NSC meeting

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated November 06, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs his first National Security Council meeting in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Official Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs his first National Security Council meeting in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Official Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs his first National Security Council meeting in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Official Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs his first National Security Council meeting in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy PTI Official Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired his first National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Tuesday afternoon where he briefed top civil-military officials about his recent trip to China, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to a statement released by the PM Office, the meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and senior officials.

During the meeting, a review of the security situation in the country was also conducted and it was concluded that the progress and prosperity of Pakistan lie in peace, stability, and rule of law".

COAS calls on PM

Prior to the NSC meeting, COAS Bajwa called on PM Khan at PM Office.

PM Khan and Gen Bajwa discussed various issues, including recent security developments and the prime minister's four-day trip to China.

More details to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
hassan
Nov 06, 2018 01:41pm

Why the defence minister is not included in the list of attendees of the meeting?

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Nov 06, 2018 01:55pm

Why happened to the role of the parliament?

Recommend 0
Random Pakistani
Nov 06, 2018 03:10pm

Where's the defence minister?

Recommend 0
murli
Nov 06, 2018 05:36pm

@anwarsher, Parliament doesn't run the state. Government does.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Is TLP here to stay?

Is TLP here to stay?

Until recently, our angst was reserved for the state’s flirtation with Deobandi groups.

Editorial

November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.
PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...