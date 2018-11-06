Atrocities by Indian forces can never suppress Kashmiris' just political struggle: ISPR

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Army's media wing, on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kashmiri martyrs on the 72nd Jammu Martyrs Day.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Jammu Martyrs Day today.

"Tribute to Kashmiri martyrs of 6 November 1947 and till date on Kashmir Martyrs Day," DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

"Their great sacrifices shall accrue result InshAllah. Continued atrocities by Indian occupation forces can never suppress just political struggle for their legitimate right of self determination," he added.

Kashmiris across the world are observing the day to reaffirm the resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realisation of their right to self-determination, Radio Pakistan reported.

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people were killed by the "forces of the then ruler of Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, the Indian Army and Hindu extremists in different parts of the Jammu" region during the first week of November in 1947.

AJK President, PM pay tributes to martyrs

Paying tributes to the martyrs, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president and prime minister called the first week of November "the bleakest chapter of Kashmir liberation struggle, when ruler in Jammu shed the blood of innocent Muslims on November 6 in 1947".

In his message on Jammu Martyrs Day, AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan noted that the savagery and brutality demonstrated on the day by the savage Hindu extremists and Mahraja forces in Jammu against Muslims gave a new impetus to Kashmir liberation struggle.

"Around 250,000 Muslims who wanted to migrate to Pakistan were mercilessly massacred by Hindu fanatics in connivance with despotic forces of Mahraja in Jammu," he added.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan pledged that people of Azad Kashmir would never lag behind in the struggle for Kashmir liberation, "no matter how big sacrifices they might have to offer".

He said Indian forces along with puppet government in the Indian-occupied Kashmir have been stifling the voice of Kashmiris, committing all sorts of atrocities and repressions against them but gallant people of Jammu and Kashmir are offering exemplary resistance for their freedom.

PM Haider maintained that after the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani and Mannan Wani, the Kashmir liberation struggle has entered into a new phase. "Kashmiri youth are out now to do or die to freeing their State from Indian subjugation," he remarked.