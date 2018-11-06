DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Atrocities by Indian forces can never suppress Kashmiris' just political struggle: ISPR

APP | Dawn.comNovember 06, 2018

Email

AJK President, PM say the first week of November is the bleakest chapter of Kashmir's history. — AP/File
AJK President, PM say the first week of November is the bleakest chapter of Kashmir's history. — AP/File

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Army's media wing, on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay tribute to Kashmiri martyrs on the 72nd Jammu Martyrs Day.

Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing Jammu Martyrs Day today.

"Tribute to Kashmiri martyrs of 6 November 1947 and till date on Kashmir Martyrs Day," DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted.

"Their great sacrifices shall accrue result InshAllah. Continued atrocities by Indian occupation forces can never suppress just political struggle for their legitimate right of self determination," he added.

Kashmiris across the world are observing the day to reaffirm the resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realisation of their right to self-determination, Radio Pakistan reported.

Take a look: Understand the Kashmir crisis through moving stories and commentary

Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people were killed by the "forces of the then ruler of Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, the Indian Army and Hindu extremists in different parts of the Jammu" region during the first week of November in 1947.

AJK President, PM pay tributes to martyrs

Paying tributes to the martyrs, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president and prime minister called the first week of November "the bleakest chapter of Kashmir liberation struggle, when ruler in Jammu shed the blood of innocent Muslims on November 6 in 1947".

In his message on Jammu Martyrs Day, AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan noted that the savagery and brutality demonstrated on the day by the savage Hindu extremists and Mahraja forces in Jammu against Muslims gave a new impetus to Kashmir liberation struggle.

"Around 250,000 Muslims who wanted to migrate to Pakistan were mercilessly massacred by Hindu fanatics in connivance with despotic forces of Mahraja in Jammu," he added.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan pledged that people of Azad Kashmir would never lag behind in the struggle for Kashmir liberation, "no matter how big sacrifices they might have to offer".

He said Indian forces along with puppet government in the Indian-occupied Kashmir have been stifling the voice of Kashmiris, committing all sorts of atrocities and repressions against them but gallant people of Jammu and Kashmir are offering exemplary resistance for their freedom.

PM Haider maintained that after the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani and Mannan Wani, the Kashmir liberation struggle has entered into a new phase. "Kashmiri youth are out now to do or die to freeing their State from Indian subjugation," he remarked.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Is TLP here to stay?

Is TLP here to stay?

Until recently, our angst was reserved for the state’s flirtation with Deobandi groups.

Opinion

Is TLP here to stay?

Is TLP here to stay?

Until recently, our angst was reserved for the state’s flirtation with Deobandi groups.

Editorial

November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.
PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...