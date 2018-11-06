Alice Wells discusses progress in bilateral ties during meeting with Foreign Office officials

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Tuesday held delegation-level discussions with senior officials of the Foreign Office to review progress on bilateral relations

Wells, the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, headed the visiting delegation while the Pakistani side was led by Additional Secretary FO Aftab Khokhar.

US diplomat Alice Wells holds delegation-level talks with FO officials. — Photo: FO

"The meeting was related to the progress in promotion of bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect in wake of the talks earlier held between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

Pakistan during the meeting stressed the need to increase commercial and economic cooperation and people-to-people relations in order to promote bilateral US-Pakistan relations, the handout said.

Wells had arrived in Pakistan earlier today on a one-day visit.

The Government of Pakistan official Twitter account had earlier announced that Wells would discuss "Pakistan-US ties, regional situation and Afghan peace process".

The purpose of the meetings between Wells and Pakistani officials would be to follow up on Foreign Minister Qureshi's meeting with Pompeo earlier this month "with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations", the spokesperson had said yesterday.

Wells is also expected to meet Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Her visit comes ahead of a meeting of regional countries on Afghan peace, involving Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbe­kistan and Turkmenistan, which is being hosted by Moscow on Friday. A delegation of Taliban will also join the talks.