DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Alice Wells discusses progress in bilateral ties during meeting with Foreign Office officials

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated November 06, 2018

Email

US diplomat Alice Wells meets Additional Secretary FO Aftab Khokhar. — Photo: Foreign Office
US diplomat Alice Wells meets Additional Secretary FO Aftab Khokhar. — Photo: Foreign Office

Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Tuesday held delegation-level discussions with senior officials of the Foreign Office to review progress on bilateral relations

Wells, the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, headed the visiting delegation while the Pakistani side was led by Additional Secretary FO Aftab Khokhar.

US diplomat Alice Wells holds delegation-level talks with FO officials. — Photo: FO
US diplomat Alice Wells holds delegation-level talks with FO officials. — Photo: FO

"The meeting was related to the progress in promotion of bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect in wake of the talks earlier held between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo," FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

Pakistan during the meeting stressed the need to increase commercial and economic cooperation and people-to-people relations in order to promote bilateral US-Pakistan relations, the handout said.

Wells had arrived in Pakistan earlier today on a one-day visit.

The Government of Pakistan official Twitter account had earlier announced that Wells would discuss "Pakistan-US ties, regional situation and Afghan peace process".

The purpose of the meetings between Wells and Pakistani officials would be to follow up on Foreign Minister Qureshi's meeting with Pompeo earlier this month "with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations", the spokesperson had said yesterday.

Wells is also expected to meet Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Her visit comes ahead of a meeting of regional countries on Afghan peace, involving Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbe­kistan and Turkmenistan, which is being hosted by Moscow on Friday. A delegation of Taliban will also join the talks.

PAK US TIES
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 06, 2018 12:45pm

In one day how many topics she will discuss with the Pakistani officials? This is waste of time.

Recommend 0
Shakir Baakza
Nov 06, 2018 01:10pm

Welcome to Pakistan with good wishes, both ends.

Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 06, 2018 01:20pm

@Saif Zulfiqar , They don't come for talks and discussions. They come to give orders and commands. That does not take much time.

Recommend 0
Ayesha
Nov 06, 2018 01:23pm

Another round of “do more”!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Is TLP here to stay?

Is TLP here to stay?

Until recently, our angst was reserved for the state’s flirtation with Deobandi groups.

Editorial

November 06, 2018

Cyber alarm for banks

THE first reported cyber attack on a Pakistani financial institution has just sent alarms bells ringing across the...
Sanctioning Iran
Updated November 06, 2018

Sanctioning Iran

US efforts — guided by warmongering hawks — appear designed to provoke Iran into an open confrontation.
T20 dominance
Updated November 06, 2018

T20 dominance

Critics often cite the lack of first class cricket experience for cricketers' failure to do well in longer versions.
PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...