Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan to 'follow up on Qureshi, Pompeo meeting'

Dawn.comNovember 06, 2018

US senior diplomat Alice Wells. — Photo/File
United States (US) diplomat Alice Wells arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday on a one-day visit and is expected to meet high-ranking Foreign Ministry officials in Islamabad.

According to Government of Pakistan official Twitter account, Wells will discuss "Pakistan-US ties, regional situation and Afghan peace process".

The purpose of the meetings between Wells and Pakistani officials will be to follow up on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month "with a view to further strengthen bilateral relations", Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said yesterday.

Wells is also expected to meet Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Her visit comes ahead of a meeting of regional countries on Afghan peace, involving Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbe­kistan and Turkmenistan, which is being hosted by Moscow on Friday. A Taliban delegation of will also join the talks.

