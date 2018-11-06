DAWN.COM

Pak-China luxury bus service embarks on maiden trip from Lahore to Kashgar

APP | Dawn.comUpdated November 06, 2018

The Lahore-Kashgar bus has left on its first journey from Lahore. — Photo courtesy Nauman Liaquat
A Pak-China luxury bus service has embarked on its maiden journey from Lahore to the city of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang province, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The PTDC and Shuja Express together have launched the luxury bus service. ─ Photo courtesy Nauman Liaquat
The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Shuja Express together launched the bus service between Pakistan and China to facilitate tourists as part of an initiative to connect both countries via road under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Lahore-Kashgar bus will run four days a week, on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while the Kashgar-Lahore bus will run on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The journey will take a total of 36 hours, and the bus will make five stops along the way before it crosses into China at the Khunjerab Pass.

The journey from Lahore to Kashgar will take 36 hours. ─ Photo courtesy Nauman Liaquat
Travellers will require a valid visa and ID card to make the journey.

The one-way fare is Rs13,000, while a round trip will cost Rs23,000, according to Radio Pakistan.

PTDC official Mukhtar Ali told APP on Monday that the bus service would allow visitors, especially monks, to visit sacred Buddhist sites dating back to the Gandhara era.

manish
Nov 06, 2018 11:32am

Pakistan should start flight , this is too costly for me. Rs 23000 round trip is offensive .

Recommend 0
Hindukush
Nov 06, 2018 11:34am

The route of 'friendship'.

Recommend 0
Husain
Nov 06, 2018 11:35am

Very well done

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 06, 2018 11:50am

A Lahore-Kashgar low price air travel is convenient and safe than the 900 km/ 30 hours (one-way 2 days) ''luxury'' bus jounney !

Recommend 0
Iqbal Z K
Nov 06, 2018 11:51am

Nice

Recommend 0
Sakthi
Nov 06, 2018 11:53am

Travelling 36 hours by bus is tedious job.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 06, 2018 12:42pm

@manish, This journey is not for Indians. Only Pakistanis can avail this luxury trip.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 06, 2018 12:43pm

@M. Emad, Why a Bangladeshi is worried about Pakistanis.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 06, 2018 12:46pm

@Husain, agree

Recommend 0
Satya Jeet
Nov 06, 2018 12:48pm

At this price level and demand it won't run for long.

Recommend 0

