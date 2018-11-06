JUI-S seeks exemplary punishment for Sami’s killers

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami has demanded of the government and security agencies to trace the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq and award them exemplary punishment.

The demand was made during an emergency meeting of the executive committee of JUI-S held in Akora Kahttak here on Monday.

The central leaders of JUI-S including Maulana Abdur Rauf Farooqi, Bashir Ahmad Shad, Syed Yousaf Shah, Shah Abdul Aziz, Maulana Abdul Khaliq and Fehmul Hassan Tahnoli addressed a press conference after the meeting.

They announced that Maulana Hamidul Haq, the elder son of Maulana Samiul Haq, was appointed acting chief of JUI-S. They said that JUI-S would continue its struggle for implementation of Islamic system in the country.

They said that general body meeting of the party would be held on November 11 and 12 in Lahore to chalk out future line of action. They said that protest against the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq would be held on Friday next.

The JUI-S leaders said that other religious parties would be invited to take part in the protest. They said that JUI-S was waiting for the outcome of investigation into the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq. They said that they would chalk out a joint strategy with other religious parties if found any laxity in the investigation.

The JUI-S leaders said that Maulana Samiul Haq was killed by the enemies of Pakistan as they wanted to create law and order situation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamidul Haq Haqqani said that they would continue the mission of Maulana Samiul Haq. He said that they would try to bring his killers to justice.

He said that Maulana was targeted by anti-Islam elements. He said that some anti-Islam powers were making propaganda against Maulana Samiul Haq. He added that they would disclose facts and trace the people involved in the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Meanwhile, a large number of political and religious leaders and students including Federal Minister Mohammad Ali, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Pir Sabir Shah visited Darul Uloom Haqqnia to condole the death of Maulana.

