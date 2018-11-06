DAWN.COM

JUI-S seeks exemplary punishment for Sami’s killers

A CorrespondentUpdated November 06, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq was killed by unknown persons at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday night. — File photo
Maulana Samiul Haq was killed by unknown persons at his residence in Rawalpindi on Friday night. — File photo

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami has demanded of the government and security agencies to trace the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq and award them exemplary punishment.

The demand was made during an emergency meeting of the executive committee of JUI-S held in Akora Kahttak here on Monday.

The central leaders of JUI-S including Maulana Abdur Rauf Farooqi, Bashir Ahmad Shad, Syed Yousaf Shah, Shah Abdul Aziz, Maulana Abdul Khaliq and Fehmul Hassan Tahnoli addressed a press conference after the meeting.

They announced that Maulana Hamidul Haq, the elder son of Maulana Samiul Haq, was appointed acting chief of JUI-S. They said that JUI-S would continue its struggle for implementation of Islamic system in the country.

Read: ASWJ leaders ask govt to expose Sami’s killers

They said that general body meeting of the party would be held on November 11 and 12 in Lahore to chalk out future line of action. They said that protest against the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq would be held on Friday next.

The JUI-S leaders said that other religious parties would be invited to take part in the protest. They said that JUI-S was waiting for the outcome of investigation into the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq. They said that they would chalk out a joint strategy with other religious parties if found any laxity in the investigation.

The JUI-S leaders said that Maulana Samiul Haq was killed by the enemies of Pakistan as they wanted to create law and order situation in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Hamidul Haq Haqqani said that they would continue the mission of Maulana Samiul Haq. He said that they would try to bring his killers to justice.

He said that Maulana was targeted by anti-Islam elements. He said that some anti-Islam powers were making propaganda against Maulana Samiul Haq. He added that they would disclose facts and trace the people involved in the killing of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Meanwhile, a large number of political and religious leaders and students including Federal Minister Mohammad Ali, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Pir Sabir Shah visited Darul Uloom Haqqnia to condole the death of Maulana.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2018

on FLIP SIDE
Nov 06, 2018 10:32am

Will the JUI-S ever be able to afford a judicial public inquiry to this murder? Police is already not treating this incidence as an act of terrorism...

Taimur
Nov 06, 2018 10:34am

It should be investigated that why he was left alone in the home. He was a high profile personality and it is unfortunate that neither government provided him security nor his own political party took his security seriously.

