‘Dirty night’ campaigner remanded in judicial custody by Karachi court

A court in Karachi on Monday remanded in judicial custody a suspect accused of committing online fraud in the name of hosting fake parties.

The suspect, Arsalan Qamar, was on Sunday arrested by the Boat Basin police for allegedly running ‘dirty night’ (couple swapping) campaign through social media and defrauding citizens.

He was later booked in a case registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly Inducing delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 25-D (penalty for causing annoyance, etc) of the Telegraph Act, 1885.

The investigating officer (IO) on Monday produced the accused before the judicial magistrate concerned (South) to secure his physical remand for interrogation.

The IO mentioned that during the initial interrogation the suspect admitted to running fake campaigns on social media and profiting off of it.

The police investigator sought physical remand of the suspect, saying that his other accomplices were yet to be tracked down and that the investigation of the case was yet to be completed.

The judge, however, remanded the suspect in judicial custody till November 18, instructing the police investigator to produce him in the next hearing and also submit a progress report.