DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Dirty night’ campaigner remanded in judicial custody by Karachi court

Naeem SahoutaraUpdated November 05, 2018

Email

Karachi Police arresting a criminal. —File photo
Karachi Police arresting a criminal. —File photo

A court in Karachi on Monday remanded in judicial custody a suspect accused of committing online fraud in the name of hosting fake parties.

The suspect, Arsalan Qamar, was on Sunday arrested by the Boat Basin police for allegedly running ‘dirty night’ (couple swapping) campaign through social media and defrauding citizens.

He was later booked in a case registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly Inducing delivery of property) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 25-D (penalty for causing annoyance, etc) of the Telegraph Act, 1885.

The investigating officer (IO) on Monday produced the accused before the judicial magistrate concerned (South) to secure his physical remand for interrogation.

The IO mentioned that during the initial interrogation the suspect admitted to running fake campaigns on social media and profiting off of it.

The police investigator sought physical remand of the suspect, saying that his other accomplices were yet to be tracked down and that the investigation of the case was yet to be completed.

The judge, however, remanded the suspect in judicial custody till November 18, instructing the police investigator to produce him in the next hearing and also submit a progress report.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...
November 04, 2018

Protective steps

AS the speed of capitulation seemingly increases, there will be some despair among the right-thinking and sensible...
November 04, 2018

Reforming SOEs

THE talks between the government and the IMF are advancing as the key date of Nov 7 approaches when the first...
Updated November 04, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq

IN the midst of countrywide protests called by leaders of various religious parties, Maulana Samiul Haq, one of the...