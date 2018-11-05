DAWN.COM

MMA to stage 'million march' in Karachi on Thursday against Aasia Bibi's acquittal

Javed HussainUpdated November 05, 2018

A file photo of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leaders.
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Monday said it plans to hold a 'million march' in Karachi on Thursday against the Supreme Court's recent acquittal of Aasia Bibi — a Christian woman who was previously condemned to death on blasphemy charges by lower courts.

Last Wednesday, the apex court, in a landmark judgement, had accepted Aasia Bibi's appeal against her sentence, following which several religiopolitical parties had taken to the streets to protest, which at some places had escalated into riots.

A day later, JUI-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whose party is one of several that constitutes the multi-party MMA alliance, had announced that a 'million march' would be held in the port city, where he said "the future strategy" on the issue would be chalked out.

Rehman's party today recapitulated their plans, urging party workers to gather at Shahrah-e-Quaideen on November 8.

Thursday's march will be Rehman's second major political event after he headed a rally in Peshawar last Friday.

In the Peshawar rally, the JUI-F head had held the PTI government responsible for the turmoil in the wake of the SC's verdict, and announced that his countrywide agitation would continue until the government was ousted.

Aasia Bibi
Pakistan

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 05, 2018 05:05pm

Here we go again, another protest - will this be peaceful or used as an excuse to create trouble for Sind government? As opposition parties have nothing constructive to say or contribute!

Recommend 0
A Khan
Nov 05, 2018 05:10pm

All Imran Khan needs to do is to offer the Maulana role as coalition partner, and all this agitation will disappear.

Recommend 0
Mohsin Siddiqui
Nov 05, 2018 05:13pm

This is insane. Doing politics to exploit the religion. This will further insecure, the already distressed, the minorities.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Nov 05, 2018 05:19pm

For PTI Panama leak was blessing and now the MMA is playing card on Asia Bibi. This is what I have concluded from PTI and MMA politics.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Nov 05, 2018 05:22pm

The world is watching. When do these religious wise men change their ways? They are supposed to take the country forward. Instead they take it to stone age.

Recommend 0
BT
Nov 05, 2018 05:22pm

He has been trying to gather political parties against the PTI government for a while now, clearly serving his own political agenda in the name of religion.

Recommend 0
Nusrat
Nov 05, 2018 05:24pm

Musharaf Type handling of issues would cause rift.....

Recommend 0
iftikhar Ali
Nov 05, 2018 05:29pm

Keep doing your tafreeki politics and opening people eyes.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 05, 2018 05:30pm

After facing humiliating, embarrassing and heart breaking defeat in the 2018 general elections in the country, what else can the MMA's "movers and shakers" do to remain afloat, make their presence felt in the political arena, get counted, avail the golden opportunity to shake-up people in the biggest city of the country, draw attention of their supporters and stay in the multi-media limelight?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 05, 2018 05:31pm

the foolishness and desperation of thes so called party leaders is shocking

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 05, 2018 05:34pm

the elections are over, you lost. please grow up.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Nov 05, 2018 05:39pm

the SCP has issued its verdict, now your opinions are merely noise.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 05, 2018 05:39pm

JI's seems to be out of options. I mean they once again stand with Fazl who not only was ousted in the elections but was left behind after failure of APC. JI loses credibility each time they forge an alliance with the absolute incompetent. Shame.

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 05, 2018 05:40pm

Unnecessary

Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 05, 2018 05:46pm

All these MMAS mullahs coming to Karachi, have got no stake or representation in Karachi, yet they want everything in Karachi just for their continuous hatred for Mohajirs.

Recommend 0
YK
Nov 05, 2018 05:51pm

So its all the Mullahs against a poor woman. Lets see who will be victorious.

Recommend 0
mani
Nov 05, 2018 05:53pm

They don't have anything to lose. Pakistan will never progress until these culprits sent out of politics. Just give a house to Mulana Fazal in PM enclave and all will be setlled.

Recommend 0
Fasad khan
Nov 05, 2018 05:53pm

The best set of "scholars"?

Recommend 0
mani
Nov 05, 2018 05:54pm

Are these people really educated? Have they read the case?.

Recommend 0
Laeeq
Nov 05, 2018 05:54pm

They trying to revive their lost political power through the Asia Bibi acquittal. This will be a new low low for these these religious parties.

Recommend 0
Adnan Malik
Nov 05, 2018 05:56pm

Are they all jobless ??

Recommend 0
Hassan
Nov 05, 2018 05:59pm

Please arrest all of these people.

Recommend 0
BK
Nov 05, 2018 06:03pm

These learned men have identified the most pressing problem of the country! What a bunch of fools! Don't they have anything constructive to do??

Recommend 0
SGH
Nov 05, 2018 06:04pm

These Mullahs do not get votes in elections. Therefore, they misuse Islam to blackmail the nation and the government. They are harming and destabilizing Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Umar
Nov 05, 2018 06:05pm

Why all this misinformation the government has no hand in this it's the courts that freed the woman they want turn Pakistan in to mob rule.... our relegion is very much against this.. forgiveness is main part of our relegion our country is in dire trouble financially we don't need this .just look at Yemen , Syria, Libya Afghanistan is that what we want in Pakistan as well our enemies would love this to happen ....wake up people

Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 05, 2018 06:07pm

Sharm in ko magar nahee aatee.

Recommend 0
Khalid
Nov 05, 2018 06:09pm

These people are hate preachers. No one votes for them. No one likes them. Nobody has any respect for them. They can only gather illiterates and fool them by abusing religion. These people need to be stopped before it is too late. Any SC verdict that they don't like will bring them out again. How are we going to run the country?. This will be the first test of IK and his government.

Recommend 0
V C BHUTANI
Nov 05, 2018 06:13pm

With Prime Minister in China, who will take crucial decisions when the march gets under way?

Recommend 0
Ashraf
Nov 05, 2018 06:15pm

Incitement & destructions.
What else can these people who have nothing to offer Pakistan do?

Recommend 0
Saddam Imdad
Nov 05, 2018 06:19pm

He does not feel ashamed a little bit to use religion for his personal gains. Religious opportunist.

Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Nov 05, 2018 06:23pm

When people of Pakistan and Govt of Pakistan are going to realize that in the garb of religious leaders the country is dealing with seasoned miscreants and hooligans.These Maulana looking crooks are a plague for the society and they must be uprooted by force.They are making mockery of justice and laws of the country.

Recommend 0
Yousuf
Nov 05, 2018 06:23pm

Rejected faces trying their best to resurface taking advantage of Asia bibi case. Shame on you.

Recommend 0
Salahuddin
Nov 05, 2018 06:26pm

Isn't this contempt of court ?

Recommend 0
Fahim Khan
Nov 05, 2018 06:27pm

Please forgive, forget and move forward. Work to solve people's problems.

Recommend 0
IQBAL HADI ZAIDI
Nov 05, 2018 06:27pm

Piece of advice! Senator Siraj ul Haq I very sincerely and rationally suggest to please think again before you launch the march otherwise I am afraid you may land in jail. I have a feeling that ever since all those who are defeated were looking for a chance to stand up against Imran but they failed, as Zardari announced favoring Imran, so opposition had no face to protest except in sheer desperation they thought of using Islam. However, Siraj being rich so on one hand his dependents will not starve and one the other hand he can send millions on engaging group of lawyers to get him bailed out but about those who are poor economic trodden and join the march and eventually land in jails. Therefore, the crux is that none should be part of the rally but if still there are some who dare to participate in the then they must leave behind big purse so that their dependents do not starve when they are jailed. Options (a) do not join the protest (b) join and the curse your own fate as Senator Siraj will not be with you. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Citizen
Nov 05, 2018 06:30pm

MMA don't win any seat neither have any vote bank in Karachi, than WHY RALLY IN KARACHI. MMA please take it where you win the seats.

Recommend 0
Aqil Siddiqi
Nov 05, 2018 06:31pm

Put Fazlur Rehman and all these good for nothing Moulvies and Mufties in Jail, before they again organize any rallies, which always turns ugly.

Recommend 0
Syed Zubair
Nov 05, 2018 06:32pm

LOL oh boy! Here we go again!

Recommend 0
nuzhat shireen
Nov 05, 2018 06:33pm

these people are using religion name for their evil interests.they should know that nation is aware of their true faces.

Recommend 0
Adnan Akhter
Nov 05, 2018 06:35pm

Molana still wants riots.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 05, 2018 06:38pm

The hoax of such "Million Marches" should be finished once for all, by the Government. Invite these million marchers for final negotiations in an open ground and count their numbers before listening to them. Their Million March numbers would be clear.

Recommend 0
Iftekhar Hassan
Nov 05, 2018 06:41pm

I was wondering how many seat MMA hold in the parliament?

Recommend 0
Karachitee
Nov 05, 2018 06:51pm

Why these parties don't protest in Peshawar. They never have done anything for people of Karachi except brawl and protest.

Recommend 0
Aftab
Nov 05, 2018 07:02pm

کرتے ہیں مسلمانوں کی تکفیر شب و روز بیٹھےھوےیونہی بےکارنہیں ہیں MMA introduction

Recommend 0
Khalil
Nov 05, 2018 07:03pm

The mullas are trying to remain relevant by holding such gathering. Just accept it you have no place in modern politics. They r just seeking attention from the PTI. Lock these 2 up and problem solved.

Recommend 0
A. Mangal
Nov 05, 2018 07:07pm

Respect judiciary verdict, and move on!

Recommend 0
VM
Nov 05, 2018 07:09pm

New drama is being staged. Karachiets can easily make this as flop show by not participating it.

Recommend 0
kashif siddiqui
Nov 05, 2018 07:11pm

I don't understand that why these religious alliances are not capable of using their brains??

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Nov 05, 2018 07:12pm

why in Karachi....they should either do in Lahore or Peshawar

Recommend 0
Abdul Rahim Hakeem
Nov 05, 2018 07:13pm

Are they crazy, they have their tummies filled,no profession except anarchy.do they think general public has nothing to do,no one to feed,no bill to pay.why don't the govt put them behind bar.

Recommend 0
SacBol
Nov 05, 2018 07:17pm

Do it in Attock, forgive Karachi. We Karachiites have been misused so many time.

Recommend 0
asim
Nov 05, 2018 07:17pm

Seriously Moulana sahib? as per our religion we are supposed to follow the rules of the country and if the court has rejected the request, take a legal course which is defined in the laws of the country. How can you call yourself a leader of an Islamic party when you are not following the rules of the Islam and doing agitation and protests on the street and hurting thousands of other muslims?

Recommend 0
Ron
Nov 05, 2018 07:20pm

Again mob will be on roads to disturb normal life and break public property and cars.

Recommend 0
kashif A
Nov 05, 2018 07:22pm

They should not be allowed to hold any more protests! Who is going to pay for the security and economic loss to the people and city? What the hell is wrong with the establishment and the Govt?

Recommend 0
Nasiroski
Nov 05, 2018 07:27pm

Are they also willing to take the ownership or part of all losse incurred during last week violence?

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Nov 05, 2018 07:33pm

A bunch of hypocrites. Did they march against TTP when when TTP will murdering innocent men women and children in Pakistan. This MMA did not match against most brutal attack on APC.

Recommend 0
Arish
Nov 05, 2018 07:34pm

Please leave this nation alone, no one wants to see your "million march".

Recommend 0
chymera
Nov 05, 2018 07:35pm

Haven't these Mullas caused enough damage to the country and Islam ?

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 05, 2018 07:45pm

So far Rangers are nowhere to be found. It is their responsibility to make sure city stays open and nobody dare to challenge their authority. Rangers Rangers where are you?

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Nov 05, 2018 07:53pm

Making hay while the sun shines. .... MMA trying to milk the situation to get votes. Worse use of religion for political purposes.

Recommend 0
Shafiq Shah
Nov 05, 2018 08:03pm

Highest court in Pakistan has acquitted Asia Bibi due to lack of evidence. Instead of asking for punishment to the accusers Qari Saleem and two ladies who falsely accused an innocent person, these religiously parties are protesting against the acquittal. This shows the mind set of these parties "My way or highway".

Recommend 0
Dr. Sohail
Nov 05, 2018 08:09pm

Bad timings.

Recommend 0
Anwar
Nov 05, 2018 08:10pm

Such ignorant leadership. These people have caused so much damage and menace to people’s everyday lives with their violent behavior. Sad that they won’t protest against rape and honor killings with the same fervor.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Nov 05, 2018 08:12pm

Why in Karachi? you have no mandate here. we have rejected you.

Recommend 0
UNCLE SAM
Nov 05, 2018 08:13pm

where are the liberal voices in Pakistan. these religious so called leaders want to go to the assembly thru their political parties. But do not want to recognize the laws of the same assembly. Pure politics, we need to march against these people. shameful.

Recommend 0
Nomansland
Nov 05, 2018 08:14pm

I see so many people supporting Supreme court verdict here... Where are their million March of support? If you only show your support online I don't think these extremists will realise their place !!

Recommend 0
Mohan
Nov 05, 2018 08:20pm

Who will be the savior of Pakistan? Right now none is even in the far horizon.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 05, 2018 08:27pm

This guy is a troublemaker. Put him away.

Recommend 0
AXH
Nov 05, 2018 08:43pm

Have they EVER carried out similar marches against corruption, against killing of innocent people, against molestation of children, etc.? They should call it "A million march of the mullah mob" because they will only attract a specific group of people. Let's see how successful their march is going to be.

Recommend 0
Wasim Ulqader
Nov 05, 2018 08:52pm

Everyone in Karachi should avoid that area and make sure the bunch of losers lose again.

Recommend 0
Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Nov 05, 2018 08:53pm

Asia bibi's acquittal is the main challenge Pakistan facing in 21st century.

Recommend 0
Wasim Ulqader
Nov 05, 2018 08:54pm

Press must not give any coverage to the rejected politicians.

Recommend 0
Qamar
Nov 05, 2018 08:55pm

Instead of appealing against the verdict in Supreme Court, why JI wants to bring people out on street. I guess, it has become a norm to create road blockage and street nuisance for gaining political mileage out of relgion.

Recommend 0
Qbc
Nov 05, 2018 08:58pm

They will attract around 100 people

Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Nov 05, 2018 09:10pm

Rain has stopped.

Thunder and lightning still persists.

This is the time of need that All the parties have to think for peace and progress.

Long live peace.

Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Nov 05, 2018 09:12pm

Aged but lack humanity.

Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 05, 2018 09:15pm

Someone stop them!! Please

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Nov 05, 2018 09:17pm

They will not sit idle until they are given seats in National Assembly.

Recommend 0
Asif Ali
Nov 05, 2018 09:17pm

Million against one woman.

Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Nov 05, 2018 09:18pm

"Million March" is a March of Shame!!

Recommend 0
Inam
Nov 05, 2018 09:20pm

Please have a mercy on this country

Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Nov 05, 2018 09:27pm

Sorry to see bunch of misguided so-called leaders. Go to parliament and debate the issues. Why are you bend on making people’s lives more miserable than what is it already.

Recommend 0
Malik USA
Nov 05, 2018 09:37pm

I don,t know what happened to Jamaet Islami. Siraj sb please try to understand. Please please come away from this politics. Someone is using your name and your Jamaet. I swear One of your strong supporter who always use to speak openly in favor of you and your Jamaet. Day before yesterday we met at a dinner and he was speaking against you and your policy. And everybody was shocked to listen. Before this we can not imagine that even he can speak against you. So please understand keep away from this politics they all want to do their poloitcs on your shoulder.

Recommend 0
Najum
Nov 05, 2018 09:53pm

Their objective is to shut down the economic hub and create anarchy and chaos.

Recommend 0
gul
Nov 05, 2018 09:56pm

Shame on MMA. political point scoring attempt.

Recommend 0
Naveed Khan
Nov 05, 2018 09:58pm

They have nothing constructive to do. If I could deploy million people on a call, it would be to clean the city. Mullah fazal ul rhman is just power hungry making common people life miserable

Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 05, 2018 10:03pm

To all the Politicians in PK - none of you are above the law. All of you need to respect it.

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Nov 05, 2018 10:07pm

These Mullahs cannot win on the ballot so they are using Asia's case/doing everything possible to stay relevant.

Recommend 0
TARIQ SHEIKH
Nov 05, 2018 10:18pm

Please take corrective measures right now to avoid bloodshed in futur.

Recommend 0
Shehzada Rana
Nov 05, 2018 10:21pm

They are not agaist the supreme court's verdict and Aasia bibi's case is not having any importance for them. But they are just the enemy of our country's development.

Recommend 0
Rational
Nov 05, 2018 10:23pm

These guys are bringing bad name to islam

Recommend 0
uzair Khan
Nov 05, 2018 10:31pm

why cannot they do this in Peshawar or close to there head office in Lahore ?

Recommend 0
Dr.Siddiqui
Nov 05, 2018 10:37pm

The million plus jokers against a woman proclaimed innocent by the SC.When will these tamashas be banned?

Recommend 0
Naveed
Nov 05, 2018 10:39pm

Focus on developing the nation not politicising useless unworthy issues...Grow up Muslim brothers...

Recommend 0
Khanm
Nov 05, 2018 10:48pm

Is it ever going to end ...

Recommend 0
azam khan
Nov 05, 2018 10:52pm

I am shocked to see Jamat-e-Islami standing next to JUI-F. I assume that the Jamat has also entered politics of revenge with Fazalur Rehman.

Recommend 0
YK
Nov 05, 2018 10:57pm

Do we have to bear them again?

Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 05, 2018 11:01pm

The million march should instead go out and clean piles of garbage and over flowing gutters. They should go out and plant trees to preserve the deteriorating environment. They should go out and help feed the needy and poor. That would show the world they are enlightened people and have compassion and humanity.

Instead going out for blocking roads, destroying public property to bring the city to a standstill by their threats and terrorism goes against the teaching of Islam and the founder of Pakistan, our beloved Quaid e Azam. No country would allow people to incite violence, death and destruction. The whole world is watching us.

Recommend 0
M. asghar
Nov 05, 2018 11:13pm

The sate must not allow even a "marche of a million" to disturb the peace and security of the country as these marches have no relevance to the basic interests of the country.

Recommend 0
Ayesha
Nov 05, 2018 11:29pm

Aasia Bibi's acquittal is as per law and the only legal recourse or protest should be by challenging this SC decision, via a review process. Neither MMA nor any other mullahs group or party should be allowed to exploit this matter for political motives. Enough is enough. The Federal and provincial governments should deal very sternly with these anti-state and anti-Islam, hypocritical elements.

Recommend 0
Talat
Nov 05, 2018 11:53pm

The leaders organising these marches should be personally held accountable for any public or private property with a hefty fine as well as compensation to owners of damaged property, loss of business due to closures etc.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Nov 06, 2018 12:11am

They have already filed an appeal in the court ....... this agitation is simply a political move to upset the new government.

Recommend 0

