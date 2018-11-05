DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sacked judge Siddiqui challenges SC registrar's objections against his petition

Haseeb BhattiNovember 05, 2018

Email

A File photo of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.
A File photo of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Monday filed an appeal against the objections that the Supreme Court registrar's had raised on his petition challenging his dismissal by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

On October 11, the SJC had recommended Siddiqui's removal after finding him guilty of misconduct over a controversial speech he had delivered in July before the Rawalpindi District Bar Association. The recommendation was soon adopted and enforced by President Arif Alvi.

Last week, Siddiqui had attempted to file a petition against his sacking, but his petition was turned down by the SC registrar.

One of the trio of objections raised by the SC registrar was "that the petitioner is invoking extraordinary jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution for the redressal of an individual grievance, which is not permissible in terms of judgment reported as 1998 SCMR 793 titled as Zulfiqar Mehdi Vs PIA etc".

Siddiqui today challenged the objections, claiming that "this is a case of common welfare" and that "the Supreme Court has had ruled in these nature of cases under Section 3 of the Article 184."

"The Iftikhar Chaudhry case precedent is also present in this regard," the former judge stated in his appeal.

Siddiqui, in his appeal, demands that "the SC registrar's objections be set aside and his case be heard in open court."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...
November 04, 2018

Protective steps

AS the speed of capitulation seemingly increases, there will be some despair among the right-thinking and sensible...
November 04, 2018

Reforming SOEs

THE talks between the government and the IMF are advancing as the key date of Nov 7 approaches when the first...
Updated November 04, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq

IN the midst of countrywide protests called by leaders of various religious parties, Maulana Samiul Haq, one of the...