'Will get back to work tomorrow,' says CJP after being discharged from hospital

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that he would be returning to work tomorrow, just two days after undergoing an angioplasty

He made this comment while leaving the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology where he was admitted yesterday for the procedure.

The chief justice had gone to the hospital for a routine checkup when doctors suggested that he should undergo an angioplasty. Two balloon stents were inserted in Justice Nisar's heart during the procedure.

Following the surgery, the chief justice was shifted to a room where his family was allowed to meet him. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had also visited Justice Nisar at the hospital.

The hospital officials said that the chief justice has been advised to rest for at least four days.