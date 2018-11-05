DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Will get back to work tomorrow,' says CJP after being discharged from hospital

Tahir NaseerUpdated November 05, 2018

Email

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar talks to the media. — DawnNewsTV

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said that he would be returning to work tomorrow, just two days after undergoing an angioplasty

He made this comment while leaving the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology where he was admitted yesterday for the procedure.

The chief justice had gone to the hospital for a routine checkup when doctors suggested that he should undergo an angioplasty. Two balloon stents were inserted in Justice Nisar's heart during the procedure.

Following the surgery, the chief justice was shifted to a room where his family was allowed to meet him. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had also visited Justice Nisar at the hospital.

The hospital officials said that the chief justice has been advised to rest for at least four days.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
inam
Nov 05, 2018 02:52pm

Great man live long

Recommend 0
Babu
Nov 05, 2018 02:54pm

Politicians and Executive must learn from CJP NIsar.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...
November 04, 2018

Protective steps

AS the speed of capitulation seemingly increases, there will be some despair among the right-thinking and sensible...
November 04, 2018

Reforming SOEs

THE talks between the government and the IMF are advancing as the key date of Nov 7 approaches when the first...
Updated November 04, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq

IN the midst of countrywide protests called by leaders of various religious parties, Maulana Samiul Haq, one of the...