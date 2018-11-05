DAWN.COM

New Islamabad IGP vows to make capital police force exemplary

Shakeel QararNovember 05, 2018

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi calls on the newly appointed Islamabad police chief Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar. ─ DawnNewsTV

Newly appointed Islamabad police chief Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar assured Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Monday that the capital police force would be made an exemplary one.

Afridi called upon the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) today and expressed a desire for the Islamabad police to serve as a role model for other provinces.

He stressed the need to eliminate corruption from the police force, directed the IGP to listen to and address citizens' complaints, and to launch a campaign against the availability of narcotics in educational institutions.

IGP Zulfiqar assured the minister that measures would be taken to make the Islamabad police an exemplary force.

IGP Zulfiqar was serving as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Establishment Division before the federal government on Friday appointed the grade-21 officer as Islamabad IGP after former police chief Jan Mohammad was reluctant to resume charge of his duties in the federal capital following a controversy over his transfer.

The chief justice had last week taken suo motu notice of ─ and subsequently suspended ─ the 'unlawful' transfer of Jan Mohammad after conflicting reports emerged over the reasons behind the IGP's transfer, with some quarters pointing to his alleged inaction over minister Azam Swati's complaints regarding his neighbours trespassing on his farmland.

The reports about the transfer being connected to Swati were rubbished by the government's fake news account on Twitter.

The court was told that the IGP had been removed from the post following verbal directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan, and that the government had not been satisfied with his performance.

The SC eventually decided to form a probe team to investigate the matter, and mulled proceeding against Swati under Article 62.

