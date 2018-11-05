DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

HRCP condemns TLP agreement, says govt failed to preserve state's writ

Dawn.comNovember 05, 2018

Email

Religio-political parties held violent protests across country, disrupting life and destrying public property. — Photo/File
Religio-political parties held violent protests across country, disrupting life and destrying public property. — Photo/File

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has condemned the government's recent agreement with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) following the party's protests against the Supreme Court's acquittal of Asia Bibi.

Last week on Wednesday, the top court had set aside Asia Bibi's death sentence, declaring her innocent and ordered her immediate release from prison, where she had been locked up for nine years on blasphemy charges.

The verdict was followed by protests and sit-ins across the country by religio-political parties — most prominently the TLP — that continued for three days and disrupted life. The threatening language used by TLP's leaders was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as ministers, who vowed that the writ of the state would be upheld.

Late Friday, the government reached an agreement with TLP, in which it said that the state would "initiate legal process" to place Asia Bibi's name on the Exit Control List. The government also assured the TLP that it would not contest the review petition filed against the acquittal. In turn, the TLP offered an apology if it "hurt the sentiments or inconvenienced anyone without reason".

In a statement released on Sunday, the HRCP said it was "appalled at the government’s failure to preserve the writ of the state and the sanctity of the rule of law".

"What was hailed as a landmark judgement and a human rights victory unravelled into a situation in which there was no distinction between the peaceful right to dissent and the thuggery of mobs," the statement read.

"HRCP is seriously concerned at how quickly the government capitulated to the demands of extremist-led mobs, despite its earlier vow to preserve the writ of the state," it further said.

"The TLP called openly for murder and mutiny, made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, and appears to have assumed all the while that its methods were legitimate means of dissent," the commission regretted.

The body urged the government to take a firm stance against elements "that have no qualms about employing violent, extra-constitutional means to have their way".

Asia Bibi
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...
November 04, 2018

Protective steps

AS the speed of capitulation seemingly increases, there will be some despair among the right-thinking and sensible...
November 04, 2018

Reforming SOEs

THE talks between the government and the IMF are advancing as the key date of Nov 7 approaches when the first...
Updated November 04, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq

IN the midst of countrywide protests called by leaders of various religious parties, Maulana Samiul Haq, one of the...