SHO, two others gunned down in Sheikhupura
A police official, his driver and his guard were gunned down by unidentified assailants on GT Road in Sheikhupura district on Monday.
The Station House Officer (SHO) at Lahore's Rang Mahal police station, Zahid Mehmood, was injured in firing and was being transported to the hospital when he succumbed to his wounds.
His driver and guard died on the spot, District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura Jahanzeb Nazir Khan told DawnNewsTV.
Mehmood had been travelling from his home in Sheikhupura's Murdike area to Lahore when gunmen opened fire on his car on GT Road, the DPO said.
The assailants fled the site of the attack. Police have erected district-wide blockades and initiated a search operation in an attempt to arrest the suspected attackers.
This is what the current government is against, gangs and hooligans backed from criminals.
My condolences for the victims and their loved ones.
Poor man. Must be one who took his job too seriously. RIP, condolences to the family.
Lawlessness and Lack of quality Administration in Punjab now becomes serious issue..
Let me warn Punjab government. Another MQM with foreign support is in the making in Punjab .This tactics has been effectively used by erstwhile MQM