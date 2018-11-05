DAWN.COM

SHO gunned down in Sheikhupura

Bilal SheikhNovember 05, 2018

Inspector Zahid Mehmood. — DawnNewsTV

A police official, his driver and his guard were gunned down by unidentified assailants on GT Road in Sheikhupura district on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) at Lahore's Rang Mahal police station, Zahid Mehmood, was injured in firing and was being transported to the hospital when he succumbed to his wounds.

His driver and guard died on the spot, District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura Jahanzeb Nazir Khan told DawnNewsTV.

Mehmood had been travelling from his home in Sheikhupura's Murdike area to Lahore when gunmen opened fire on his car on GT Road, the DPO said.

The assailants fled the site of the attack. Police have erected district-wide blockades and initiated a search operation in an attempt to arrest the suspected attackers.

Kas
Nov 05, 2018 01:44pm

This is what the current government is against, gangs and hooligans backed from criminals.

Asif A. Shah
Nov 05, 2018 01:47pm

My condolences for the victims and their loved ones.

Mohan
Nov 05, 2018 02:07pm

Poor man. Must be one who took his job too seriously. RIP, condolences to the family.

Sincere Pakistani
Nov 05, 2018 02:33pm

Lawlessness and Lack of quality Administration in Punjab now becomes serious issue..

Zahid
Nov 05, 2018 02:39pm

Let me warn Punjab government. Another MQM with foreign support is in the making in Punjab .This tactics has been effectively used by erstwhile MQM

