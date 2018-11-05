DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC to hear case seeking damages for destruction of property in protests

Rana BilalNovember 05, 2018

Email

Protests had broken out across the country after the Supreme Court's verdict on October 30 acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman previously condemned to death on blasphemy charges. — File photo
Protests had broken out across the country after the Supreme Court's verdict on October 30 acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman previously condemned to death on blasphemy charges. — File photo

A petition seeking damages for the destruction of public property during protests led by the far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was fixed for hearing on Monday by the Lahore High Court.

Justice Aatir Mehmood will hear the case tomorrow.

Protests had broken out across the country after the Supreme Court on October 30 acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2010.

Pakistanis welcomed a tentative return to normalcy on Saturday following an agreement between the TLP and the government after three days of violent protests choked various cities and throttled economic activity.

On Friday, a citizen submitted a petition in which he stated that the TLP protests caused considerable damage to public and private property.

The petition stated that the protection of the lives and wealth of citizens is the first responsibility of the government and added that not doing so had been a violation of citizens' fundamental rights.

It asked the court to direct the Punjab government to compensate for all damage caused to citizens.

Separately, four first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in Islamabad against mob violence in the capital city.

The FIRs were registered against more than a hundred people, of which 20 are members of religiopolitical parties.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...
November 04, 2018

Protective steps

AS the speed of capitulation seemingly increases, there will be some despair among the right-thinking and sensible...
November 04, 2018

Reforming SOEs

THE talks between the government and the IMF are advancing as the key date of Nov 7 approaches when the first...
Updated November 04, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq

IN the midst of countrywide protests called by leaders of various religious parties, Maulana Samiul Haq, one of the...