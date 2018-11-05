LHC to hear case seeking damages for destruction of property in protests

A petition seeking damages for the destruction of public property during protests led by the far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was fixed for hearing on Monday by the Lahore High Court.

Justice Aatir Mehmood will hear the case tomorrow.

Protests had broken out across the country after the Supreme Court on October 30 acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in 2010.

Pakistanis welcomed a tentative return to normalcy on Saturday following an agreement between the TLP and the government after three days of violent protests choked various cities and throttled economic activity.

On Friday, a citizen submitted a petition in which he stated that the TLP protests caused considerable damage to public and private property.

The petition stated that the protection of the lives and wealth of citizens is the first responsibility of the government and added that not doing so had been a violation of citizens' fundamental rights.

It asked the court to direct the Punjab government to compensate for all damage caused to citizens.

Separately, four first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in Islamabad against mob violence in the capital city.

The FIRs were registered against more than a hundred people, of which 20 are members of religiopolitical parties.