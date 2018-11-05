Low gas pressure intensifies impact of cold wave in Quetta

QUETTA: Major parts of southern Balochistan, including Quetta, have been caught in the grip of cold waves for the last two days.

People in Quetta, Kalat, Mastung, Chaman, Qila Abdullah and other cities have already raided their stock of warmer clothes to contend with the low temperatures, which the weather department said had gone down to minus two degrees Celsius.

“The lack of rain and the subsequent drought, which is causing a dry winter has caused many people — especially children — to fall sick,” said an official of the meteorological department.

The low temperature, which decreased gas pressure, has added to the woes of people who cannot turn on the heat to fight the extreme weather. Many have been forced to turn to coal and gas cylinders.

“Despite many claims that the Sui Southern Gas Company had taken measures to maintain gas pressure, a mere fall in temperature has revealed their incompetence,” said a local.

Citizens in Quetta have asked the government to take immediate measures to solve the problem.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2018