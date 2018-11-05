JI announces countrywide march
KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq announced on Sunday a “Tehreek-i-Hurmat-i-Rasool’ march that would begin from Karachi and end in Chitral.
Speaking at a rally here at Hasan Square, he appealed to all religious parties to unite on a single point agenda for ‘Hurmat-i-Rasool’.
Chanting slogans against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case, scores of people along with their families participated in the rally.
The JI chief said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tried to defuse the recent situation just for the sake of his government and to increase his vote bank.
He added that the people of the country had rejected the acquittal of Aasia Bibi.
He said that the government was making false claims for ending sit-ins from different parts of the country.
Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2018
