DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

JI announces countrywide march

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 05, 2018

Email

Haq appealed to all religious parties to unite on a single point agenda for "Hurmat-r-Rasool".— AFP/File
Haq appealed to all religious parties to unite on a single point agenda for "Hurmat-r-Rasool".— AFP/File

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq announced on Sunday a “Tehreek-i-Hurmat-i-Rasool’ march that would begin from Karachi and end in Chitral.

Speaking at a rally here at Hasan Square, he appealed to all religious parties to unite on a single point agenda for ‘Hurmat-i-Rasool’.

Chanting slogans against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case, scores of people along with their families participated in the rally.

The JI chief said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tried to defuse the recent situation just for the sake of his government and to increase his vote bank.

He added that the people of the country had rejected the acquittal of Aasia Bibi.

He said that the government was making false claims for ending sit-ins from different parts of the country.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Asia Bibi
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Yawar
Nov 05, 2018 09:01am

If you want to march from Karachi to Chitral, more power to you

Recommend 0
Sameer
Nov 05, 2018 09:03am

JI sparking up the controversy just to increase their vote bank.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Nov 05, 2018 09:10am

Is Mr. Sirajul Haque out of sence?

And he does not feel shame that he sits with the corrupts, cronies, criminals and culprits of PPP, PML-N and Maulana Fazlur Rahman-Group.

The people have no more confidence on Islamic religious parties, unfortunately.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 05, 2018 09:11am

No hypocrisy or political scoring is appreciated...

Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 05, 2018 09:23am

You woke up late.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Nov 05, 2018 10:19am

Pick him up n throw him in jail

Recommend 0
Huma
Nov 05, 2018 10:43am

shame on him for playing dirty politics

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

PM’s China visit
Updated November 05, 2018

PM’s China visit

It is a norm in diplomacy that high-level meetings take place after details are already agreed to by other officials.
November 05, 2018

War against hunger

FOR the first time, the four UN bodies — the FAO, Unicef, WFP and WHO — responsible for helping countries meet...
November 05, 2018

Transport dilemma

IT is nothing less than tragic that Karachi, an ever-expanding city of millions, does not have a functional public...
November 04, 2018

Protective steps

AS the speed of capitulation seemingly increases, there will be some despair among the right-thinking and sensible...
November 04, 2018

Reforming SOEs

THE talks between the government and the IMF are advancing as the key date of Nov 7 approaches when the first...
Updated November 04, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq

IN the midst of countrywide protests called by leaders of various religious parties, Maulana Samiul Haq, one of the...