Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dubai on Sunday to claim another clean-sweep in the game's shortest format.

Pakistan were lifted to 166-3 by Babar Azam who made a 58-ball 79 with seven boundaries and two sixes while Mohammad Hafeez hit a 34-ball 53 with four boundaries and two sixes.

When on 48, Azam became the quickest to score 1,000 Twenty20 runs in just 26 innings beating India's Virat Kohli's record by an innings.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan took 3-30 as New Zealand were bundled out for 119 in 16.5 overs. Pakistan won the first match in Abu Dhabi by two runs and the second by six wickets in Dubai.

The men-in-green had rested pacers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, and handed a debut to Waqas Maqsood — that too on his 31st birthday.

Squad:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Waqas Maqsood

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance