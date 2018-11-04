DAWN.COM

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Dawn.comUpdated November 04, 2018

Muhammad Hafeez plays a shot during T20 cricket match against New Zealand. —AFP
Fakhar Zaman and Barbar Azam bat during T20 cricket match against New Zealand. —AFP
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 47 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international in Dubai on Sunday to claim another clean-sweep in the game's shortest format.

Pakistan were lifted to 166-3 by Babar Azam who made a 58-ball 79 with seven boundaries and two sixes while Mohammad Hafeez hit a 34-ball 53 with four boundaries and two sixes.

When on 48, Azam became the quickest to score 1,000 Twenty20 runs in just 26 innings beating India's Virat Kohli's record by an innings.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan took 3-30 as New Zealand were bundled out for 119 in 16.5 overs. Pakistan won the first match in Abu Dhabi by two runs and the second by six wickets in Dubai.

The men-in-green had rested pacers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, and handed a debut to Waqas Maqsood — that too on his 31st birthday.

Squad:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Waqas Maqsood

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Seth Rance

Comments (15)

Ray
Nov 05, 2018 12:10am

3-0 to Pakistan. Very well done. Keep it up and keep doing the hard work. I hope they improve in ODI’s and Test cricket too. Love the way Sarfaraz captained throughout the series. I hope the criticism is laid to rest, at least for the T20’s.

Philosopher (From Japan)
Nov 05, 2018 12:19am

White wash 3-0. Congrats team green. Indian troll is just to start with full negativity. Anyway envy creates more envy better to be positive.

Anti_Corruption_World
Nov 05, 2018 12:25am

Thanks to Najam Sethi Sb who made the team and PCB strong!

Sakhawat Ali
Nov 05, 2018 12:31am

Well played boys. Need to transfer this energy into ODIs and Tests as well.

Umar Bin Ayaz
Nov 05, 2018 12:31am

Green shirts is just an other word for being unstoppable now-a-days.

Siddish
Nov 05, 2018 12:34am

They can't beat Bangladesh

M Naqvi
Nov 05, 2018 12:35am

Congrats Team Green. What a team and what an all around performance. And Sarfraz is becoming truest great Captain. Well done team and of course the management team. Just Brill.

Wow
Nov 05, 2018 12:36am

Well done Pakistan and Barbar Azam for beating Koli's record.

Kay (from Canada)
Nov 05, 2018 12:37am

Very well-done, Sarfaraz and co.! Professor and Azam were clinical in getting a decent total on a slow pitch. Hats off to Shadab for being the fastest to the highest wicket tally this year and Maqsood for getting 2 on debut! Bravo greenshirts!!

Khalid Nafees
Nov 05, 2018 12:39am

Bye bye amir. Please don't come back.

prof@uk
Nov 05, 2018 12:47am

To Ehsaan Mani: Every time Pakistan team does well for next few years, one will be reminded of the bad treatment you gave to Sethi, the only sincere person ever to serve PCB. Shame on you Sir!

M Khan
Nov 05, 2018 12:50am

@Siddish, Saddish.Just a game...cheer up!

Raja Farhat Abbas
Nov 05, 2018 12:55am

@Siddish, ..You will eat your words sooner then you think.!

Asad
Nov 05, 2018 12:57am

Go green

sid
Nov 05, 2018 12:59am

Pakistan needs this consistency to last and be replicated in other formats and also it needs to endure the India test where they almost always fall short.. badly!

