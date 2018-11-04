Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account suspended
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account has been suspended by the social media platform.
Upon visiting the handle @KhadimRizviReal, a notification 'Account suspended' appears.
The error notification states the account has been suspended "for violating Twitter rules".
This development comes less than 12 hours after Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, via Twitter, shared that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had been “asked to do this [request for suspension of Rizvi’s account] by the relevant minister on Friday", expressing shocked that "it hasn't happened".
Later, Mazari tweeted that the information minister had informed her that Twitter had refused the request.
The government had reportedly requested Twitter to suspend Rizvi's Twitter handle on account of threatening the state and its institutions, after several activists and citizens posted on Twitter calling on users to report Rizvi’s account.
Following their three-day sit-in across the country, the TLP had on Friday night agreed to end its protest sit-ins across the country after reaching an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter agreed to put the name of Aasia Bibi — who has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of blasphemy charge — on the Exit Control List (ECL) and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement.
A good step taken by twitter admin in compliance with their policy!
Well done
Good move
Very good.
Their website, email, Facebook, instagram, blogs and twitter accounts should have been the first thing to be removed immediately so that all their communications were cut off.
Weldone Twitter! - should have been pursued by Pakistani government earlier.
Thanks Twitter
Thanks Twitter
@Yahya M Qureshi, Yes, but then people start bringing 'free speach rights' into it. Such things have to be done with utmost care.
Like many others out there, I also reported multiple tweets from this account and I think even this collective effort worked transparently.
@Dr Haroon, there is free speech and then there is hate speech. Not the same thing. Tlp used hate speech
He will make a new account. No worries.
@Sajjad memon, Twitter only removes his account after the minister’s presser. Twitter was asked by government of Pakistan days ago but they refused to do so earlier.
Social media must take the responsibility to suppress hate speeches. Threatening killing anyone simply because of disagreements is an criminal act and not free speech.
This should be applied to any person spreading hate!
This person is a trouble maker. His contribution towards the nation is nothing but to create trouble. He should be placed behind bars for making peoples life miserable and making threats against the state institutions.
For Pakistan this man is simply bad. He has no respect or sympathy for people of Pakistan. Pakistan owes him nothing.
TWITTER had better watch what it is doing. This is a Pakistan national emergency. When a government demands action they had better snap to it. This guy could call for mob action just by giving directions on social media. What Pakistan's government should not want is this guy getting worldwide attention.
Good job Twitter and Pakistan.
All criminals under the guise of religion are confusing common citizens about religion and than hitting them hard.
Good step Please ban his political party and ban them from TV and radio
Google needs to follow suit and block his youtube account as well. Anyone with a twitter handle please tag google as well as Shireen mazari.
Good move and now take similar action against others like Mrs M Safdar and their cronies.
Pakistan government should take away Citizenship of these enemies of Pakistan.
@Jo, agree 100%. Freedom of speech has limits too.
Twitter will only block democrats accounts or people linked to Russian state interfering with US elections!
Social Media accounts are not provided by the state, they are personal. You can challenge the posts in a court of law and get the culprit punished. The ban or the request to disable should have come from Pakistan judiciary and not the cabinet ministers.
@Rajiv I agree with you 1000%.
Pakistani ministers can't take any action against these people but want twitter etc to do something.
Now suspend their YouTube account as well.
It is also our responsibility as citizens to report all accounts on facebook and twitter which are acting as mouth pieces of TLP
This is not enough. Do more.
When will twitter suspend Donald Trump’s account?
Alreadyback on Twittef
These trouble makers are enemies of the State and should be marginalized
Him and his supporters are much more vocal on Youtube . The cancer spread by mullah on Youtube is widespread .
He should be jailed for life for inciting people for violence in the country and defying the judgement of the SC and abusing the army chief.