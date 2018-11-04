Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account suspended

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account has been suspended by the social media platform.

Upon visiting the handle @KhadimRizviReal, a notification 'Account suspended' appears.

The account's profile picture and tweets have all been removed.

The error notification states the account has been suspended "for violating Twitter rules".

This development comes less than 12 hours after Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, via Twitter, shared that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had been “asked to do this [request for suspension of Rizvi’s account] by the relevant minister on Friday", expressing shocked that "it hasn't happened".

Later, Mazari tweeted that the information minister had informed her that Twitter had refused the request.

The government had reportedly requested Twitter to suspend Rizvi's Twitter handle on account of threatening the state and its institutions, after several activists and citizens posted on Twitter calling on users to report Rizvi’s account.

Following their three-day sit-in across the country, the TLP had on Friday night agreed to end its protest sit-ins across the country after reaching an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter agreed to put the name of Aasia Bibi — who has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of blasphemy charge — on the Exit Control List (ECL) and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement.