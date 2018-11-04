DAWN.COM

Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account suspended

Dawn.comUpdated November 04, 2018

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi. —File photo
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account has been suspended by the social media platform.

Upon visiting the handle @KhadimRizviReal, a notification 'Account suspended' appears.

The account's profile picture and tweets have all been removed.
The error notification states the account has been suspended "for violating Twitter rules".

This development comes less than 12 hours after Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, via Twitter, shared that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had been “asked to do this [request for suspension of Rizvi’s account] by the relevant minister on Friday", expressing shocked that "it hasn't happened".

Later, Mazari tweeted that the information minister had informed her that Twitter had refused the request.

The government had reportedly requested Twitter to suspend Rizvi's Twitter handle on account of threatening the state and its institutions, after several activists and citizens posted on Twitter calling on users to report Rizvi’s account.

Following their three-day sit-in across the country, the TLP had on Friday night agreed to end its protest sit-ins across the country after reaching an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter agreed to put the name of Aasia Bibi — who has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of blasphemy charge — on the Exit Control List (ECL) and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement.

Comments (37)

Khalil abbasi
Nov 04, 2018 09:38pm

A good step taken by twitter admin in compliance with their policy!

Recommend 0
inam
Nov 04, 2018 09:38pm

Well done

Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 04, 2018 09:39pm

Good move

Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 04, 2018 09:39pm

Very good.

Recommend 0
Yahya M Qureshi
Nov 04, 2018 09:40pm

Their website, email, Facebook, instagram, blogs and twitter accounts should have been the first thing to be removed immediately so that all their communications were cut off.

Recommend 0
Sajjad memon
Nov 04, 2018 09:40pm

Weldone Twitter! - should have been pursued by Pakistani government earlier.

Recommend 0
Rasheed
Nov 04, 2018 09:41pm

Thanks Twitter

Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 04, 2018 09:42pm

Thanks Twitter

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon
Nov 04, 2018 09:44pm

@Yahya M Qureshi, Yes, but then people start bringing 'free speach rights' into it. Such things have to be done with utmost care.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Nov 04, 2018 09:52pm

Like many others out there, I also reported multiple tweets from this account and I think even this collective effort worked transparently.

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Nov 04, 2018 09:53pm

@Dr Haroon, there is free speech and then there is hate speech. Not the same thing. Tlp used hate speech

Recommend 0
Dr. Sohail
Nov 04, 2018 09:56pm

He will make a new account. No worries.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Nov 04, 2018 10:10pm

@Sajjad memon, Twitter only removes his account after the minister’s presser. Twitter was asked by government of Pakistan days ago but they refused to do so earlier.

Recommend 0
MONIER
Nov 04, 2018 10:15pm

Social media must take the responsibility to suppress hate speeches. Threatening killing anyone simply because of disagreements is an criminal act and not free speech.

Recommend 0
Jo
Nov 04, 2018 10:16pm

This should be applied to any person spreading hate!

Recommend 0
Shafiq Shah
Nov 04, 2018 10:19pm

This person is a trouble maker. His contribution towards the nation is nothing but to create trouble. He should be placed behind bars for making peoples life miserable and making threats against the state institutions.

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Nov 04, 2018 10:21pm

For Pakistan this man is simply bad. He has no respect or sympathy for people of Pakistan. Pakistan owes him nothing.

Recommend 0
Benedetto Alba
Nov 04, 2018 10:22pm

TWITTER had better watch what it is doing. This is a Pakistan national emergency. When a government demands action they had better snap to it. This guy could call for mob action just by giving directions on social media. What Pakistan's government should not want is this guy getting worldwide attention.

Recommend 0
Patriotic Indian
Nov 04, 2018 10:22pm

Good job Twitter and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Rajiv
Nov 04, 2018 10:27pm

All criminals under the guise of religion are confusing common citizens about religion and than hitting them hard.

Recommend 0
Nadia
Nov 04, 2018 10:31pm

Good step Please ban his political party and ban them from TV and radio

Recommend 0
Hamza
Nov 04, 2018 10:37pm

Google needs to follow suit and block his youtube account as well. Anyone with a twitter handle please tag google as well as Shireen mazari.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 04, 2018 10:38pm

Good move and now take similar action against others like Mrs M Safdar and their cronies.

Recommend 0
A.qureshi
Nov 04, 2018 10:41pm

Pakistan government should take away Citizenship of these enemies of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Nov 04, 2018 10:42pm

@Jo, agree 100%. Freedom of speech has limits too.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Nov 04, 2018 10:42pm

Twitter will only block democrats accounts or people linked to Russian state interfering with US elections!

Recommend 0
Abdul - Silicon Valley
Nov 04, 2018 10:49pm

Social Media accounts are not provided by the state, they are personal. You can challenge the posts in a court of law and get the culprit punished. The ban or the request to disable should have come from Pakistan judiciary and not the cabinet ministers.

Recommend 0
Art KP
Nov 04, 2018 10:58pm

@Rajiv I agree with you 1000%.

Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 04, 2018 11:11pm

Pakistani ministers can't take any action against these people but want twitter etc to do something.

Recommend 0
Frkh
Nov 04, 2018 11:15pm

Now suspend their YouTube account as well.

Recommend 0
ahmad
Nov 04, 2018 11:21pm

It is also our responsibility as citizens to report all accounts on facebook and twitter which are acting as mouth pieces of TLP

Recommend 0
sSanaul Mallick
Nov 04, 2018 11:21pm

This is not enough. Do more.

Recommend 0
Mani
Nov 04, 2018 11:21pm

When will twitter suspend Donald Trump’s account?

Recommend 0
Vanday Mataram
Nov 04, 2018 11:25pm

Alreadyback on Twittef

Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 04, 2018 11:29pm

These trouble makers are enemies of the State and should be marginalized

Recommend 0
Omar
Nov 04, 2018 11:29pm

Him and his supporters are much more vocal on Youtube . The cancer spread by mullah on Youtube is widespread .

Recommend 0
Gerry dcunha
Nov 04, 2018 11:33pm

He should be jailed for life for inciting people for violence in the country and defying the judgement of the SC and abusing the army chief.

Recommend 0

