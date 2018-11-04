2 more cases registered against protesters in Islamabad

Islamabad police on Sunday registered two more cases against protesters who staged sit-ins for three days against the acquittal of Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, the Interior Ministry announced that it would register cases against all those "miscreants who, under the guise of peaceful protests, caused destruction to property and harmed helpless citizens" during the nationwide protests.

The cases registered today include charges of terrorism and violence against police.

The total number of cases registered against protesters in Islamabad has risen to four.

On Friday, the government and the TLP reached an agreement which led to the wrapping up of protests across the country.