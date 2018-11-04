DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 more cases registered against protesters in Islamabad

Shakeel QararNovember 04, 2018

Email

Cases registered under charges of terrorism, violence against police. — File
Cases registered under charges of terrorism, violence against police. — File

Islamabad police on Sunday registered two more cases against protesters who staged sit-ins for three days against the acquittal of Asia Bibi by the Supreme Court.

Yesterday, the Interior Ministry announced that it would register cases against all those "miscreants who, under the guise of peaceful protests, caused destruction to property and harmed helpless citizens" during the nationwide protests.

The cases registered today include charges of terrorism and violence against police.

The total number of cases registered against protesters in Islamabad has risen to four.

On Friday, the government and the TLP reached an agreement which led to the wrapping up of protests across the country.

Asia Bibi

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The third phase

The third phase

Cyril Almeida
The extremist in the ascendant is also linked to what’s happened to the country and what the state has done in semi

Editorial

November 04, 2018

Protective steps

AS the speed of capitulation seemingly increases, there will be some despair among the right-thinking and sensible...
November 04, 2018

Reforming SOEs

THE talks between the government and the IMF are advancing as the key date of Nov 7 approaches when the first...
Updated November 04, 2018

Maulana Samiul Haq

IN the midst of countrywide protests called by leaders of various religious parties, Maulana Samiul Haq, one of the...
Another surrender
Updated November 03, 2018

Another surrender

Yet another govt has capitulated to violent religious extremists who neither believe in democracy, nor the Constitution.
November 03, 2018

Internet freedom

IN its 2018 Freedom on the Net report, the democracy watchdog Freedom House has once again found Pakistan ‘not...
November 03, 2018

Child labour

AS many parts of the country came to a standstill, with loud mobs damaging property and blocking traffic, the news ...