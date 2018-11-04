FIA uncovers 30 more benami accounts 'used for money laundering'

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Directior General Tariq Pervez on Sunday said that his team has uncovered 30 more 'benami' bank accounts, which he alleged were being used for money laundering activities.

According to Pervez, the accounts are under the name of eight domestic workers who usually earn Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 per month. However, transactions worth a total of at least Rs10 billion were made from these accounts, he said.

"The accounts were being used in money laundering, and transactions in most districts of KP were made through these accounts," said Pervez.

He added that the accounts are located in Buner, Kalam, Swat and Basham.

"The identity cards of the individuals involved have been sent to the State Bank for compilation of more information," said Pervez.

Since September, several suspicious transactions uncovered exorbitant amounts stored in bank accounts owned by ordinary citizens.

These include a bank account owned by a food vendor in Karachi's Orangi Town and a rickshaw driver belonging to Korangi.