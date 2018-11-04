DAWN.COM

NAB asks excise dept to locate Dar’s missing vehicles

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 04, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar. — AP/File
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Lahore branch has asked the Excise and Taxation Depart­ment to trace two missing vehicles of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ishaq Dar.

In a letter to the department, NAB said a Mercedes Benz and a Land Cruiser were missing from Mr Dar’s residence in Gulberg.

These properties were at the disposal of the Punjab government after the accountability court declared Mr Dar proclaimed offender and attached his properties. However, a NAB team found the two luxury vehicles missing during a raid at his house.

NAB asked the excise department to locate the missing vehicles to comply with the court’s order.

Last month, Mr Dar’s wife had filed an application in the court pleading that her house in Gulberg was her personal property as it had been gifted to her by her husband in 1980.

Mr Dar is currently in London.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2018

