Those who destroyed property, spread propaganda during protests will be prosecuted: interior ministry
The interior ministry announced on Saturday it would register cases against all those "miscreants who under the guise of peaceful protests caused destruction to property and harmed helpless citizens" during the three-day protests against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.
In a statement, the ministry said it respects the ulema's stance that they had no involvement in any of the destruction which they too had attributed to "miscreant elements".
Steps are being taken to identify these miscreants, the statement added.
The ministry also said the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have both been directed to investigate propaganda circulated on social media to incite hate.
Additionally, the chairman of the cybercrime wing along with the PTA chairman have been instructed to obtain "the forensic data of the miscreants".
"The interior ministry will also initiate criminal proceedings against all those who spread extremist and hateful propaganda on social media," the statement said.
To this end, all camera footage will be analysed so these individuals can be identified.
"All the miscreant elements identified will be arrested and cases registered against them," the ministry has stated.
The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other religiopolitical parties had launched countrywide protests on Wednesday after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, who had been on death row for the past nine years on blasphemy charges.
Last night, the government and the TLP had signed a deal to conclude the latter's nationwide protest. One of the concessions the government agreed to was to release all people picked up in connection with the protests starting October 30.
Sindh Police to take 'strict action' in future
Meanwhile, the Sindh Police have decided to take strict action and register First Information Reports (FIRs) against ‘illegal’ sit-ins, protests and rallies on roads and highways in future because of the hardships such activities cause to citizens, who remain stuck in traffic jams for hours.
This decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday at Central Police Office.
“Whatever happened during the last five days... I feel great regret over it,” the provincial police chief was quoted as having said in the meeting.
“If any rally or protest is taken out anywhere in Sindh for whatever cause, be it against a lack of civic facilities or any other issue, without seeking mandatory permission from the district administration and other authorities, strict action would be taken against the organisers of such protests,” the IG vowed.
Similarly, protests on highways and the Lyari Expressway will not be allowed as such rallies trigger prolonged traffic jams.
“Sharea Faisal will not be allowed to be blocked at any cost in the future,” the IG declared.
In an apparent reference to the current law and order situation in the country, IG Imam directed all Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers to put anti-riots and reserve platoons on red alert to meet any eventuality.
A senior official privy to the meeting told Dawn on condition of anonymity that police authorities have decided to register cases against the organisers of this week's sit-ins over charges of riots and damaging property on behalf of the state or on the complaints of aggrieved persons whose properties were damaged.
The officer pointed out that Korangi police station had already registered a case on a complaint of the watchman of a factory in the area, after around 15-16 protesters tried to ‘forcibly’ shut the industrial unit and resorted to riots on Friday.
Two of the protesters have been arrested, the officer revealed.
Comments (32)
what a joke this is...did PTI government just sign a document with TLP that they wont prosecute any of those?
They should be procecuted and effected people should be compensated.
Excellent! If anyone destroys public property, that person should not only be prosecuted but also must pay for the damages plus additional fines.
Give them all severe punishment.
At the time when country needs foreign investor's confidence and new government requiring helping hand to take country out of economic crisis,these bigots have rendered irreparable loss.State needs to assert itself albeit not through mere dialogues
There is no rule of law no state apparatus.innocent civilians are left at mercy of so called mullahs.
Great step. Give them harsh punishment and make it am example for future.
Please don't make commitments that you cannot meet. When protests happen, police is no where to be seen as they don't want to face another JIT like the one in model town
First and foremost, Khadim Rizvi is a convicted person and enjoying freedom, why is he not in Prison?
PTI pulling U-Tutn on TLP. Classic move IK.
They were "helpless citizens" because you didn't help them minister.
Please don't make commitments that you cannot meet.
I think they mean poor affectees will be prosecuted
And then three will be a u turn.....
Is this not not the same chaos that Imran Khan used to create when he had no power & he was nobody? Not sure why the people of Pakistan destroy others property & life when they are out on streets striking/protesting? Yes, we should be on the streets in millions against things we don't approve off but have NO right to destroy personal properties of others nor govt. buildings. This is absolutely insane & stupid, one can't chop off the branch of the tree you are sitting on.
Strict action "in future" says it all !!
Nice statement. I doubt whether the government has courage to do, what it says.
YEAH!! RIGHT!! And, you just caved in to all the demands of the Mullahs.
No one in the world is allowed to block roads at any pretext. Pakistan must make strict laws and make it an anti-state non-bailable offence with long imprisonment to disrupt life by blocking roads at any pretext.
The property destroyers must be punished severely and asked to pay for the damages.
Also please prosecute those involved in ptv destruction during pti dharna
An U-turn after the U-turn will put us in the right direction. Right?
Whoever was responsible for threatening to overthrow the government, judiciary and military must be prosecuted. That was "treason". All those involved in damage and destruction of public property must be severely punished. Its the government's duty to protect life and property of every citizen as the rule of law must remain supreme. No country in the world would tolerate such extremism and terrorism.
Joke of the year!
This is complete breakdown of law and order. Why a small sectiy of society is allowed to take law in their own hands. There should be a special subject taught in schools about rule of law and tolerance.
If PTI is serious it must arrest the man who has incited the people to violence and throw the book at him.....putting him away for life.
Interior minister of Pakistan is in China. Statement looks not signed by Interior minister.
PTI on way out.The Zardaris,Sharifs n Mullahs will be back in power soon .Thanks to IK and his lack of administrative skills.It is easier to lead frenzied crowds but impossible to make them listen to reason or obey law.
TLP leadership is the bone of contention.
I believe TLP authorities are responsible for property damage and other crimes committed during their protest. TLP leadership should pay or legal action must be taken against them so this types of criminal activities will never occur. TLP activist has spread fear and scared citizens of Pakistan in many cities. I hope current government will take action as required by law.
Excellent. Please make sure to get every penny from them . One thing USA does is to start deducting wages until the debit is paid .
I can bet they wont prosecute even one person !