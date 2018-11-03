DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Those who destroyed property, spread propaganda during protests will be prosecuted: interior ministry

Imtiaz Ali | Shakeel QararUpdated November 03, 2018

Email

Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), gather on a blocked street in Karachi during a protest following the Supreme Court's decision to acquit Asia Bibi. —AFP
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), gather on a blocked street in Karachi during a protest following the Supreme Court's decision to acquit Asia Bibi. —AFP

The interior ministry announced on Saturday it would register cases against all those "miscreants who under the guise of peaceful protests caused destruction to property and harmed helpless citizens" during the three-day protests against the acquittal of Asia Bibi.

In a statement, the ministry said it respects the ulema's stance that they had no involvement in any of the destruction which they too had attributed to "miscreant elements".

Steps are being taken to identify these miscreants, the statement added.

The ministry also said the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have both been directed to investigate propaganda circulated on social media to incite hate.

Additionally, the chairman of the cybercrime wing along with the PTA chairman have been instructed to obtain "the forensic data of the miscreants".

"The interior ministry will also initiate criminal proceedings against all those who spread extremist and hateful propaganda on social media," the statement said.

To this end, all camera footage will be analysed so these individuals can be identified.

"All the miscreant elements identified will be arrested and cases registered against them," the ministry has stated.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other religiopolitical parties had launched countrywide protests on Wednesday after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, who had been on death row for the past nine years on blasphemy charges.

Last night, the government and the TLP had signed a deal to conclude the latter's nationwide protest. One of the concessions the government agreed to was to release all people picked up in connection with the protests starting October 30.

Sindh Police to take 'strict action' in future

Meanwhile, the Sindh Police have decided to take strict action and register First Information Reports (FIRs) against ‘illegal’ sit-ins, protests and rallies on roads and highways in future because of the hardships such activities cause to citizens, who remain stuck in traffic jams for hours.

This decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday at Central Police Office.

“Whatever happened during the last five days... I feel great regret over it,” the provincial police chief was quoted as having said in the meeting.

“If any rally or protest is taken out anywhere in Sindh for whatever cause, be it against a lack of civic facilities or any other issue, without seeking mandatory permission from the district administration and other authorities, strict action would be taken against the organisers of such protests,” the IG vowed.

Similarly, protests on highways and the Lyari Expressway will not be allowed as such rallies trigger prolonged traffic jams.

“Sharea Faisal will not be allowed to be blocked at any cost in the future,” the IG declared.

In an apparent reference to the current law and order situation in the country, IG Imam directed all Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers to put anti-riots and reserve platoons on red alert to meet any eventuality.

A senior official privy to the meeting told Dawn on condition of anonymity that police authorities have decided to register cases against the organisers of this week's sit-ins over charges of riots and damaging property on behalf of the state or on the complaints of aggrieved persons whose properties were damaged.

The officer pointed out that Korangi police station had already registered a case on a complaint of the watchman of a factory in the area, after around 15-16 protesters tried to ‘forcibly’ shut the industrial unit and resorted to riots on Friday.

Two of the protesters have been arrested, the officer revealed.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (32)

1000 characters
neo
Nov 03, 2018 08:50pm

what a joke this is...did PTI government just sign a document with TLP that they wont prosecute any of those?

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Nov 03, 2018 08:51pm

They should be procecuted and effected people should be compensated.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Nov 03, 2018 08:52pm

Excellent! If anyone destroys public property, that person should not only be prosecuted but also must pay for the damages plus additional fines.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 03, 2018 08:54pm

Give them all severe punishment.

Recommend 0
Salahuddin
Nov 03, 2018 08:56pm

At the time when country needs foreign investor's confidence and new government requiring helping hand to take country out of economic crisis,these bigots have rendered irreparable loss.State needs to assert itself albeit not through mere dialogues

Recommend 0
Zahid
Nov 03, 2018 08:59pm

There is no rule of law no state apparatus.innocent civilians are left at mercy of so called mullahs.

Recommend 0
DIfferentPerspective
Nov 03, 2018 09:00pm

Great step. Give them harsh punishment and make it am example for future.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Nov 03, 2018 09:04pm

Please don't make commitments that you cannot meet. When protests happen, police is no where to be seen as they don't want to face another JIT like the one in model town

Recommend 0
Baber Gul
Nov 03, 2018 09:07pm

First and foremost, Khadim Rizvi is a convicted person and enjoying freedom, why is he not in Prison?

Recommend 0
Well wisher
Nov 03, 2018 09:08pm

PTI pulling U-Tutn on TLP. Classic move IK.

Recommend 0
Well wisher
Nov 03, 2018 09:09pm

They were "helpless citizens" because you didn't help them minister.

Recommend 0
immid
Nov 03, 2018 09:12pm

Please don't make commitments that you cannot meet.

Recommend 0
Zaid
Nov 03, 2018 09:14pm

I think they mean poor affectees will be prosecuted

Recommend 0
Atif Sarfrsz
Nov 03, 2018 09:17pm

And then three will be a u turn.....

Recommend 0
Shane Pasha
Nov 03, 2018 09:17pm

Is this not not the same chaos that Imran Khan used to create when he had no power & he was nobody? Not sure why the people of Pakistan destroy others property & life when they are out on streets striking/protesting? Yes, we should be on the streets in millions against things we don't approve off but have NO right to destroy personal properties of others nor govt. buildings. This is absolutely insane & stupid, one can't chop off the branch of the tree you are sitting on.

Recommend 0
Nomansland
Nov 03, 2018 09:21pm

Strict action "in future" says it all !!

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Nov 03, 2018 09:22pm

Nice statement. I doubt whether the government has courage to do, what it says.

Recommend 0
Pathanoo
Nov 03, 2018 09:25pm

YEAH!! RIGHT!! And, you just caved in to all the demands of the Mullahs.

Recommend 0
Farooq Khan
Nov 03, 2018 09:25pm

No one in the world is allowed to block roads at any pretext. Pakistan must make strict laws and make it an anti-state non-bailable offence with long imprisonment to disrupt life by blocking roads at any pretext.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Nov 03, 2018 09:49pm

The property destroyers must be punished severely and asked to pay for the damages.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 03, 2018 09:57pm

Also please prosecute those involved in ptv destruction during pti dharna

Recommend 0
Manzer
Nov 03, 2018 10:01pm

An U-turn after the U-turn will put us in the right direction. Right?

Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 03, 2018 10:02pm

Whoever was responsible for threatening to overthrow the government, judiciary and military must be prosecuted. That was "treason". All those involved in damage and destruction of public property must be severely punished. Its the government's duty to protect life and property of every citizen as the rule of law must remain supreme. No country in the world would tolerate such extremism and terrorism.

Recommend 0
Dr.Siddiqui
Nov 03, 2018 10:02pm

Joke of the year!

Recommend 0
Taj
Nov 03, 2018 10:03pm

This is complete breakdown of law and order. Why a small sectiy of society is allowed to take law in their own hands. There should be a special subject taught in schools about rule of law and tolerance.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Nov 03, 2018 10:03pm

If PTI is serious it must arrest the man who has incited the people to violence and throw the book at him.....putting him away for life.

Recommend 0
Hedonist
Nov 03, 2018 10:05pm

Interior minister of Pakistan is in China. Statement looks not signed by Interior minister.

Recommend 0
Dr.Siddiqui
Nov 03, 2018 10:07pm

PTI on way out.The Zardaris,Sharifs n Mullahs will be back in power soon .Thanks to IK and his lack of administrative skills.It is easier to lead frenzied crowds but impossible to make them listen to reason or obey law.

Recommend 0
Shahzeb
Nov 03, 2018 10:11pm

TLP leadership is the bone of contention.

Recommend 0
Anwar Syed. St.Louis. MO. USA
Nov 03, 2018 10:12pm

I believe TLP authorities are responsible for property damage and other crimes committed during their protest. TLP leadership should pay or legal action must be taken against them so this types of criminal activities will never occur. TLP activist has spread fear and scared citizens of Pakistan in many cities. I hope current government will take action as required by law.

Recommend 0
Khalid Baloch
Nov 03, 2018 10:13pm

Excellent. Please make sure to get every penny from them . One thing USA does is to start deducting wages until the debit is paid .

Recommend 0
Adi
Nov 03, 2018 10:14pm

I can bet they wont prosecute even one person !

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Another surrender
Updated November 03, 2018

Another surrender

Yet another govt has capitulated to violent religious extremists who neither believe in democracy, nor the Constitution.
Who’s the real enemy?
Updated November 02, 2018

Who’s the real enemy?

Prime minister’s address on Wednesday needed to be followed immediately with firm and decisive action.
November 03, 2018

Internet freedom

IN its 2018 Freedom on the Net report, the democracy watchdog Freedom House has once again found Pakistan ‘not...
November 02, 2018

Cleaning up fuels

THE government is sticking to its guns when it comes to the oil industry; it is demanding that they reduce the...
November 03, 2018

Child labour

AS many parts of the country came to a standstill, with loud mobs damaging property and blocking traffic, the news ...
November 02, 2018

Workers under attack

MIGRANT labour in Balochistan has once again come under attack. Five construction workers near Jewani in Gwadar...