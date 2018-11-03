Dangerous that state is unwilling to protect its own institutions: Rabbani
Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Saturday lamented the state's decision to give in to the demands of and enter an agreement with those who had "provoked the nation against the army and judiciary".
After three days of violent protests across Pakistan, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday reached an agreement with the federal and Punjab governments under which the latter will initiate the process to put the name of Asia Bibi — who has been acquitted by the Supreme Court of blasphemy charge — on the Exit Control List (ECL) and refrain from objecting to review of the court judgement
The agreement, which came days after Prime Minister Imran Khan had unequivocally warned protesters to "not clash with the state", disappointed Rabbani a great deal.
"It is unfortunate that the state of Pakistan is under the rule of combatants," the senior PPP leader said in a statement. "The Constitution and the law are being moulded according to the wishes of these warlords. Quaid-i-Azam would be rolling over in his grave."
Rabbani felt that the state was unable to perform its job, saying: "The public is being provoked against the judges who ruled as per the law. Those who provoked the army to mutiny are given reassurances. The state failed to take action against those who issued provocations."
The PPP stalwart warned that the fallout of a state that allows its writ to be challenged is "very severe".
"This is very dangerous that the state is not willing to safeguard its own institutions," he said. "In these circumstances, no judge or special court would dare to give a verdict against terrorists. The confidence of the common man gets eroded this way."
I could not agree with you more Mr Rabbani. Statesmen like yourself, only a few left in Pakistan.
This would & should come in a discreet manner..!
Don't worry Mr. Rabbani, this is just a stop-gap arrangement. Let the Kaptaan of the New Pakistani nation return from China and see how he swings the thing out.
I fully agree with you.
With an opposition that is in the habit of milking every situation to gain political mileage, the current government doesn't need an enemies. Mr. Rabbani, your own own ex-leader of the opposition, Mr. Khursheed Shah, strongly condemned the PM's message. Were you sleep then?
Please first take action against the Co Chairperson of your party who was roaring against the army stating "Hum Int sai Int baja dain gai"
You have to wise on occasions, the mob was religiously motivated, where the leaders of such mob keep innocent religiously motivated mob as their shield in front.
Please also recall Mr. Kaira in PAT's cabin hugging their leader to have the sit in called off.
Gentleman is correct.But who care's!!!
raza rabbani you remain abroad on govt expenses throughout u were chairman sennate what is your out put pls tell nation of its exchequer sir ji
Who cares about common Man ?
Sermons, without practising what you preach, are meaningless. When you were in power, did you practice what you are preaching others to follow now?
When they were required to stand with the govt, they shied away. Now they are crying the state failed to protect its citizens. They are playing both sides of the wicket.
True
100% agree with Mr Rabbani Each time they come with false excuse that decision was taken in the best interest of Pakistan. This time they will say the same thing.
Excellent views. Government should wake up instead of giving empty threats
Why don't you start at least with three different leaders of your own party: two party co-chair persons and ex-opposition leader of parliament. So three taking different positions altogether to cover every posibility. Are you attempting to take a fourth position now? What has happened after the landmark SC verdict is extremely sad and dangerously worrisome. Ask yourself: who stood by the government when it needed most? However, nobody can absolve the government either. Like charity, responsibility also starts from home.
Mr. Rabbani, lawlessness started from your government in 2008 and blossomed unabated during PMLN rule. Now you criticize a government that is actually paralyzed due to incompetent people that were brought to the top government positions by PPP and PMLN.
Mr. Raza Rabbani,
The people are waiting when you are going to give only
one statement on the corruptions and crimes of cronies
and corrupts of your own PPP which is the most
corrupt regional political party of Pakistan.
Rabbini's statement reflects intransigence but statesmanship. It is one solid point of view which still begs realization of ground realities.
The leaders of so- called religiopolitical parties who incite and provoke violence, damaged lives & properties of people & public , must face law. Certainly the administration never take risk of more viral or spin law & order situation, even developed countries restrain & absorb turbulence at first instance to contain and curtail violence. Senator Raza Rabbani please do not sermon, PTI can handle the situation in an appropriate way. The people who suffered loss are filing FIRs against the leaders of parties involved, soon they have to pay for their deeds.
@Haroon Khan, Sorry he is NOT a Statesman, if he was, he must leave the corrupt leaders, both Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he must speak against both first.
id say they over protect themselves.
Talk is cheap Mr. Rabbani. I ask you and ppp plus now pml-n with you all, what would have they done in this situation?