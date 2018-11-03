Indian envoy summoned after 22-year-old mother of two dies in cross-LoC firing
A mother of two was killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Lawana Khetar village by a gunshot from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), officials said on Saturday.
Twenty-two year old Munazza Bibi died in her home on Friday night, said Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz, senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Bhimbar.
Lawana Khetar is barely a kilometre away from the heavily militarised LoC.
The victim was shot by a sniper from an Indian army post across the LoC when she switched on a torch to search for something in the veranda of her house, the SSP said.
The bullet pierced her head and she died on the spot, he added.
Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh in this regard and conveyed Pakistan's condemnation of the unprovoked cease-fire violation that led to her death.
Bibi's casualty has raised the death toll in AJK in the ongoing year to 27 — 19 men and 8 women.
Apart from them, another 146 — 77 men and 69 women — have sustained injuries, according to Saeed Qureshi, a senior official of the AJK State Disaster Management Authority.
Cross-border shelling in the current year has also left at least 29 houses partially damaged and three houses and a shop completely damaged, he said.
Though India and Pakistan are signatories to a November 2003 truce, the LoC and Working Boundary have consistently witnessed ceasefire violations for more than two years now.
In May this year, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had agreed to undertake "sincere measures" to improve the existing situation, ensure peace and avoid difficulties for civilians living close to the LoC and the Working Boundary.
They had also agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and ensure that the ceasefire would not be violated by both sides.
However, ceasefire violations and sniper attacks have not stopped despite the agreement.
Of late, apart from exchange of fire with small and big arms, Indian troops have started using snipers in their attacks from across the LoC.
FO issues statement
The foreign office issued a statement condemning the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Indian forces in the Bhimbar Sector which led to the death of 22-year-old Munazza Bibi in Pakka Kothavillage.
Pakistan has urged the Indian side to investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement in letter and spirit in order to maintain peace on the LoC and the working boundary.
Dr Faisal said that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
According to the foreign office statement, the Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons, with more than 2,312 ceasefire violations in 2018 alone, leading to the death of 35 innocent civilians and injury to 135 others.
This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing since 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations, the statement added.
Why are people living 500 meters from loc. Isnt there a place in whole pakistan where they can be relocated.
Unfortunate. Both countries should try best to bring peace in Kashmir.
If this isn't cold blooded murder, what is it? But then, the world sleeps over the cruelty done to the Kashmiri people by India.
@Operation Rajiv 87, That is what freedom means. People live on their land as they wish. Guess Kashmiris in IOK wants to do the same that's why ongoing struggle.
Sniper game was started by whom?? So why point fingers on one country.
@Operation Rajiv 87: Her house was at least a mile away and a sniper deliberately killed her. Defending cold blooded murder of civilians betrays the underlying mentality.
If they aren’t sparing people living in another country near the border just Imagine the kind of brutality Invading North Indian brahmin hindu army’s committing against the people of IOK
@Operation Rajiv 87, have you seen any company putting their advertising posts behind? It the same here.
Using snipers against civilians! How low can they go.
Much much lower than this!
@Operation Rajiv 87, Because they have been living here since their ancestors.
Shocking ! OMG
@Operation Rajiv 87, why doesn't India just stop sniping innocent people across the LOC. Sniper fire is not random, you have to bring a person in the gun sight before firing.
Peace is needed between these old brothers.
sad
2 children lost their mother. How can you sleep with this guilty conscious. Enough is enough,The two countries should come into some senses.and stop this inhuman behaviour.
For how long these 71 plus years long barbaric, shameless, horrific, horrendous, racist, cunning, crazy and war-criminal killings of the helpless, trifle, vulnerable, weak and hapless people including innocent women and children of the India-attacked, India-invaded, India-held and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the ruthless, spineless, heartless, senseless, useless and homeless Indian army will continue at the behest of the biased, bigot, eccentric, unilateral, caste-ridden, ego-centric and ethnocentric "movers and shakers" of New and Old Delhi? Not for ever. In fact, akin to all grave, mind- boggling and great similar ethnic cleansing tragedies in the contemporary history, this Kashmiri holocaust will also end sooner than later. Nevertheless, all perpetrators like the Nazi army, will be held answerable and accountable to the rest of the civilized world for carrying-out their horrible crimes against humanity, perpetual atrocities and crriminal killings.It's just a matter of time.
@Operation Rajiv 87, They are living since ages and LoC is just a temporary line of control of forces fighting.
Indian brutuality in Kashmir needs to be stopped!
Another tail of Indian brutuality & terror in Kashmir!
Have these Indians lost their humanity?
Another backstabbing from Indians!
Casualties are happening both side of border. We people of ind and pak have to think a way to stop things. If not, sadly, these condemnation will go on for another 70 year from respective sides
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Do some good work rather than wasting time in writing in such a long comment.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, please write seriously on this imp issue. Your use of language made me laugh.