DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Cross-LoC firing: 22-year-old mother of two shot dead by Indian troops

Tariq NaqashNovember 03, 2018

Email

Munazza Bibi was shot when she turned on a torch to look for something in her veranda, says SSP. — Photo/File
Munazza Bibi was shot when she turned on a torch to look for something in her veranda, says SSP. — Photo/File

A mother of two was killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Lawana Khetar village by a gunshot from across the restive Line of Control (LoC), officials said on Saturday.

Twenty-two year old Munazza Bibi died in her home on Friday night, said Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz, senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Bhimber.

Lawana Khetar is barely a kilometre away from the heavily militarised LoC.

The victim was shot by a sniper from an Indian army post across the LoC when she switched on a torch to search for something in the veranda of her house, the SSP said.

The bullet pierced her head and she died on the spot, he added.

Bibi's casualty has raised the death toll in AJK in the ongoing year to 27 — 19 men and 8 women.

Apart from them, another 146 — 77 men and 69 women — have sustained injuries, according to Saeed Qureshi, a senior official of the AJK State Disaster Management Authority.

Cross-border shelling in the current year has also left at least 29 houses partially damaged and three houses and a shop completely damaged, he said.

Though India and Pakistan are signatories to a November 2003 truce, the LoC and Working Boundary have consistently witnessed ceasefire violations for more than two years now.

In May this year, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had agreed to undertake "sincere measures" to improve the existing situation, ensure peace and avoid difficulties for civilians living close to the LoC and the Working Boundary.

They had also agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and ensure that the ceasefire would not be violated by both sides.

However, ceasefire violations and sniper attacks have not stopped despite the agreement.

Of late, apart from exchange of fire with small and big arms, Indian troops have started using snipers in their attacks from across the LoC.

LOC ATTACKS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Operation Rajiv 87
Nov 03, 2018 03:32pm

Why are people living 500 meters from loc. Isnt there a place in whole pakistan where they can be relocated.

Recommend 0
Raja Hindustani
Nov 03, 2018 03:48pm

Unfortunate. Both countries should try best to bring peace in Kashmir.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Nov 03, 2018 03:53pm

If this isn't cold blooded murder, what is it? But then, the world sleeps over the cruelty done to the Kashmiri people by India.

Recommend 0
Rakshas Ram
Nov 03, 2018 04:06pm

@Operation Rajiv 87, That is what freedom means. People live on their land as they wish. Guess Kashmiris in IOK wants to do the same that's why ongoing struggle.

Recommend 0
dumbistan
Nov 03, 2018 04:08pm

Sniper game was started by whom?? So why point fingers on one country.

Recommend 0
Osman
Nov 03, 2018 04:17pm

@Operation Rajiv 87: Her house was at least a mile away and a sniper deliberately killed her. Defending cold blooded murder of civilians betrays the underlying mentality.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Nov 03, 2018 04:29pm

@Operation Rajiv 87, have you seen any company putting their advertising posts behind? It the same here.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 03, 2018 04:29pm

Using snipers against civilians! How low can they go.

Recommend 0
Aneesh
Nov 03, 2018 04:48pm

Much much lower than this!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Another surrender
Updated November 03, 2018

Another surrender

Yet another govt has capitulated to violent religious extremists who neither believe in democracy, nor the Constitution.
Who’s the real enemy?
Updated November 02, 2018

Who’s the real enemy?

Prime minister’s address on Wednesday needed to be followed immediately with firm and decisive action.
November 03, 2018

Internet freedom

IN its 2018 Freedom on the Net report, the democracy watchdog Freedom House has once again found Pakistan ‘not...
November 02, 2018

Cleaning up fuels

THE government is sticking to its guns when it comes to the oil industry; it is demanding that they reduce the...
November 03, 2018

Child labour

AS many parts of the country came to a standstill, with loud mobs damaging property and blocking traffic, the news ...
November 02, 2018

Workers under attack

MIGRANT labour in Balochistan has once again come under attack. Five construction workers near Jewani in Gwadar...