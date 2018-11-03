Citizens seek damages, file legal complaints against TLP protests

A petition seeking damages for the destruction of public property during protests led by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday.

The protests had broken out across the country after the Supreme Court's verdict on October 30 acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman previously condemned to death on blasphemy charges.

The petition submitted by citizen Abdullah Malik states that the TLP protests have caused considerable damage to government and public property.

It added that the protection of the lives and wealth of the citizen was the first responsibility of the government and added that not doing so had violated citizens' fundamental rights.

The petition asked the court to issue orders to the Punjab government to compensate for all damage caused to citizens.

Separately, two first information reports (FIRs) were registered in Islamabad's police station against mob violence in the capital city.

The FIRs were registered against more than a hundred people, of which 20 are members of religiopolitical parties.

Those named in the FIRs have been accused of injuring police officials and violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedures Code, which had been imposed in the capital city ahead of the protests.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed also promised to bring to justice those who damaged public property, including national highways and motorways.

"The Constitution permits peaceful protests," he said. "[But] under no circumstances can it be allowed to damage public and private property under the garb of protests.

"During two days of protests, the property of National Highways was damaged all over the country. Billions will now have to be spent on repair works. We will identify these miscreants and bring them to justice"