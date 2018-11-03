Asia Bibi's lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
The lawyer who saved Asia Bibi, a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy, from the gallows left the country on Saturday, saying his life was under threat.
Saiful Mulook's latest victory saw the freeing of Asia Bibi, who spent nearly a decade on death row, after the Supreme Court overturned her sentence on Wednesday.
The decision sparked protests across the country, with major roads blocked in Lahore and Islamabad as religious hardliners called for the death of the judges and those who helped acquit Bibi.
“In the current scenario, it's not possible for me to live in Pakistan,” the 62-year-old told AFP before boarding a plane to Europe early Saturday morning.
“I need to stay alive as I still have to fight the legal battle for Asia Bibi,” he said.
On Friday night, the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party (TLP), which has largely led the demonstrations, announced an end to mass protests after reaching a deal with the government.
A five-point agreement seen by AFP, signed by both parties, said the government would not object to an appeal of the verdict, filed earlier in the Supreme Court.
When asked about the outcry, Mulook said it was “unfortunate but not unexpected”.
“What's painful is the response of the government. They cannot even implement an order of the country's highest court,” he said, adding that “the struggle for justice must continue”.
According to the agreement, which came after a failed first round of talks, legal proceedings will follow to impose a travel ban on Bibi and stop her leaving the country.
“Her life would be more or less the same, either inside a prison or in solitary confinement for security fears” until a decision on the appeal, said Mulook.
The deal was criticised by local media and the country's oldest newspaper Dawn called it “another surrender” in an editorial on Saturday.
“Yet another government has capitulated to violent religious extremists who neither believe in democracy, nor the constitution,” it read.
The TLP, founded in 2015, blockaded the capital Islamabad for several weeks last year calling for stricter enforcement of Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws.
That protest forced the resignation of the federal law minister and paved the way for the group to poll more than 2.23 million votes in the July 25 general election, in what analysts called a “surprisingly” rapid rise.
Comments (15)
real hero of pakistan, IK is just a reel hero
Very sad that he has to leave his own country.
A true but a sad fact that Govt claims to be strong but actions prove otherwise. While the world is progressing ahead rapidly, the country is moving backward.
Logic, reason and justice have no place in Pakistan. Very sad state of affairs.
Please take Aasia bibi with you. It is more difficult for het to live in this country.
Long live Mr Mulook. All sane people are with you.
“What's painful is the response of the government. They cannot even implement an order of the country's highest court,” he said, adding that “the struggle for justice must continue”.
Struggle is not easy. The govt is operating with hands tied - better to be ‘sneaky’ with the protestors; quietly defang the leadership, and their movement. Headon is not prudent.
It is unfortunate to see how helpless is Riyasat against the outlaws.The Govt must create an special courts for Blasphemy cases headed by experienced Judges who can provide honest and clear verdict to deliver justice justice at the initial stages.
Hero, a real hero . Zindabad
What a country which does not even can provide security to one person.
This guy is a real hero. He stood for justice for his client , Imran Khan should learn what it means to stand for something from this guy.
He should have been provided full security and persuaded to stay. His presence abroad will only contribute to highlighting this story and giving this country a bad press internationally.
Wow what a brave man. Fighting for an innocent at the risk of his own life. Salute
Why an innocent should be placed in ECL to satisfy mob? So the country is run from streets not from parliament and courts? This will indeed send a bad signals about Pakistan.Then my neighbours dream of becoming transit hub like Singapore and tourist centre! I request state to provide full security to his family and also Aasia's family.Any European country will give political refuge if requested.I pray for their safety.
So who will fight for future Bibis.