Pakistan begins return to normalcy as protesters end sit-ins across country
Pakistanis welcomed a tentative return to normalcy on Saturday following an agreement between the far-right political party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government after three days of violent protests that choked various cities and throttled economic activity.
In Islamabad and Karachi, traffic returned to normal after protesters ended sit-ins and road blockages were removed over the night.
Life returned to normalcy in Lahore after the largest group of TLP supporters wrapped up their protests late Friday night. Road blockages that had crippled the city have been removed and traffic has now begun to flow unimpeded. Public schools have also re-opened, though attendance remained thin on the first day.
According to DawnNewsTV, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA), a faction of the TLP, is still holding out and has continued its sit-in at Data Darbar.
Protests in Peshawar had ended soon after the deal between the TLP and the government was finalised last night. Road blockages around the city have also been removed.
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had headed a rally in Peshawar on Friday, but ended it after his address. He was scheduled to join the TLP camp later but was advised by police not to follow through due to security risks.
In Quetta, though religio-political parties had held rallies, no sit-ins had been reported.
The TLP and other religiopolitical parties had launched countrywide protests on Tuesday after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, who had been on death row for the past nine years on blasphemy charges.
Last night, the government and the TLP had signed a deal to conclude the latter's nationwide protest. One of the major concessions the government agreed to was to "initiate the legal process" to place Asia Bibi's name on the exit control list (ECL).
The government had also assured the party that it would not oppose a review petition filed against the Supreme Court's judgement in the Asia Bibi blasphemy case. The state further promised to take appropriate legal action to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the Asia Bibi verdict and to release all people picked up in connection with the protests starting October 30.
The TLP, in turn, only offered an apology "if it hurt the sentiments or inconvenienced anyone without reason".
With reporting by Imtiaz Ali in Karachi, Sirajuddin in Peshawar, Javed Hussain in Islamabad, Hafeezullah Sherani in Quetta and Nauman Liaquat in Lahore.
Comments (18)
Puplic should be told what the deal is. These mullahs keep getting what they want
Putting her name in ECL is very unfortunate. In other words, government is not willing to obey the courts orders. World is making fun out of this.
Mullahs cannot be allowed to control "political parties". This is what it comes down to - sabotage. There should be laws against it. They are not part of democracy. They hate democracy and wish to destroy it.
All the damage that has been done to public and privately property with additionaly hefty penalties should be charged to TLP and other like-minded protesting parties in this particular incident.
They had no excuse to stage the drama that they just did, without reason or intimate knowledge of the case or witness statements.
@Truth, Asia will not be released that's the deal.
@Truth, Public was "told what the deal is". Yesterday the signed document was on all news channels and websites. Only the neighbourly troll pretend to be oblivious!
Surrender to higher authorities has it advantages.
In my opinion protests should be done in a way that normal people are not affected. Businesses should not suffer. Its high time we start thinking and behaving like a civilized society.
'Normalcy' at what cost ?
@Truth, and you keep complaining here...
They can win the battle but NOT the war ! The fight is still on to make New Pakistan.
@Truth, it’s just for the Mullah’s to save face. The fight is on to get law and order respected in the country.... it will take time. The biggest problem is to save the economy and look at the big picture for the benefit of 200+ citizens. The game has just started:)
@Truth - read the five points agreement published along with Dawn news, you will find the exact details. There is no hidden agenda or deal - don't speculate and make comments without fully comprehending.
How about private property losses?
The leadership of these organisations should be picked & jailed for life! They are giving Pakistan a bad name & image across World! I have asked the UK goverment to bar entry into UK off all leaders, familes, supporters etc of these vile parties. They should be placed on Wordldwide 'no fly list' and confined to Pakistan. Shameful!
Government should punish those who burnt vehicles and looted including one child's cart of bananas and were armed with sticks. TLP should compensate at least that child who sold bananas to pay his school fees.
@Truth, its mentioned in the news piece. Govt. not oppose review petition, Aasia bibi may be put on ECL and all miscreants or pso-called protesters would ve released.
Disgusting behaviour that we continue to let occur. Over and over.