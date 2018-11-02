DAWN.COM

Government, TLP reach agreement; state to take legal measures to place Asia Bibi's name on ECL

Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated November 02, 2018

TLP supporters shout slogans at a demonstration in Lahore. Photo:AFP
The government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached terms to conclude the latter's nationwide protest, DawnNewsTV has reported, with the government making the concession to "initiate the legal process" to place Asia Bibi's name on the exit control list (ECL).

The government has also said it will not oppose a review petition filed against the Supreme Court's judgement in the Asia Bibi blasphemy case.

The government has also promised to take appropriate legal action to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the Asia Bibi verdict and to release all people picked up in connection with the protests starting October 30.

The TLP has in turn apoloigised if it "hurt the sentiments or inconvenienced anyone without reason".

The agreement was signed by Dr Noorul Haq Qadri (religious affairs minister) and Raja Basharat (law minister Punjab) on behalf of the government, and by Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri (senior leader of the TLP) and Muhammad Waheed Noor (central chief nazim of the TLP).

The complainant in the Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, had filed a review petition a day earlier through his counsel, Ghulam Mustafa, against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Asia's conviction in the blasphemy case.

The petitioner had also sought the placement of Asia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had said yesterday that the federal government does not plan to “put Asia Bibi’s name on the exit control list (ECL) or [file an] appeal for a review against the apex court’s verdict”.

It had further said that the review petition filed by Salaam was "filed by the concerned party, which has nothing to do with the government”.

Khaled
Nov 02, 2018 10:16pm

Not good omen.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Nov 02, 2018 10:17pm

Poor soul, her plight will never end in our Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Crusoe
Nov 02, 2018 10:19pm

TLP’s apologies can bring back the millions lost in personal damage to public? Regarding ECL I think the lady should stay until review petition is decided which can be even quicker than the appeal case because there are no real witness and evidence against her.

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Nov 02, 2018 10:20pm

Finally agreement reached but not before casualties and losses.

Recommend 0
ahmad
Nov 02, 2018 10:22pm

very well, keep bowing down, now wait for their next demonstration.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 02, 2018 10:22pm

Good and sensible compromise from both sides to avoid further trouble. Well done PTI and TPL delegation and agreeing further actions and let SC deal with legal and review issues. We all have to accept and show tolerance towards sensible issues without compromising on our religious ethics.

Recommend 0
ab
Nov 02, 2018 10:23pm

Government bows in to blackmail by thugs.

Recommend 0
Omer
Nov 02, 2018 10:23pm

So "there will be no NRO" statement was only for political persons? Why the state could not handle terrorists and had to surrender?

Recommend 0
Ramakrishnan Kinattukara
Nov 02, 2018 10:23pm

How can an innocent person kept on exit control?

Recommend 0
Awan
Nov 02, 2018 10:24pm

State has failed again. Imran's address was just a joke.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 02, 2018 10:24pm

She is already acquitted and set free by SC, why to put her in ECL? PTI govt caved in to religious parties.

Recommend 0
Salman Jan
Nov 02, 2018 10:25pm

What? She is a free person.

Recommend 0
Agha
Nov 02, 2018 10:25pm

The end of scripted reality show. LEAs and Government have failed to give security to nation. Instead they give the safe way to culprits who made the nation hostage.

Recommend 0
conspiracy_theory
Nov 02, 2018 10:26pm

Wow!! Nothing else can indicate who's running the government.

Recommend 0
Atif Sarfraz
Nov 02, 2018 10:26pm

Please don't take U Turns. You HAVE to stand up for a common man who is not ignorant and stubborn like these Jahil mullas. Some day someone has to stand up, otherwise we will end up becoming like Somalia pretty soon.

Recommend 0
Voice_Of_Reason
Nov 02, 2018 10:26pm

Lo and behold; there will be another lock down in the near future.

Ignoring the real problem and pushing it down the road will not clear this hurdle. It has to be resolved, not necessarily by force, but not by appeasement either. Otherwise, we and the rest of the world will continue to witness this beautiful IMAGE of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Tariq, Lahore
Nov 02, 2018 10:26pm

Not another U turn, please!

Recommend 0
Zubair
Nov 02, 2018 10:27pm

Who will compensation for the losses that happened during protests

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 02, 2018 10:27pm

Those who threatened judiciary and army should be held accountable for treason!

Recommend 0
AXH
Nov 02, 2018 10:27pm

So, yet again, the mullahs were able to muscle through their illegitimate demands. Instead of caving in, I was expecting a better response from the government. I am disappointed in the PTI government.

Recommend 0
Abdur Rahman
Nov 02, 2018 10:27pm

Great news.

Recommend 0
Amer
Nov 02, 2018 10:27pm

Why negotiate with these extremists? Who will compensate for any lives lost as a result of their deadly protests?

This shouldn't have happened if the army or Imran Khan would have not supported them during Faizabad sit in and protest. They grew stronger after that. Should have dealt with them then and there.

Recommend 0
Abhay
Nov 02, 2018 10:29pm

Shame shame

Recommend 0
Be good to all
Nov 02, 2018 10:29pm

What a shame? Again, they have won.

Recommend 0
AXH
Nov 02, 2018 10:29pm

This action from the PTI government reminds me of a story that most of us are familiar with. If you keep giving space to a camel in a tent with the intent of helping it, it will eventually take it over completely.

Recommend 0
Noname
Nov 02, 2018 10:29pm

There goes the bravado on TV. These sick heads are weeds on earth. Time, Technology and science will cleanse them. It's imminent.

Recommend 0
Asim
Nov 02, 2018 10:29pm

Expected disappointment Spineless administration

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 02, 2018 10:29pm

Excellent news. Congrats to poor countrymen. People first!

Recommend 0
Be good to all
Nov 02, 2018 10:29pm

Sad day, as extremism again won

Recommend 0
papi
Nov 02, 2018 10:30pm

Nothing Islamic in this Islamic republic

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 02, 2018 10:30pm

Great news!

Recommend 0
Meer
Nov 02, 2018 10:30pm

Riyasat se koi taqatwar nahen ho sakta lol.

Recommend 0
Be good to all
Nov 02, 2018 10:30pm

All are afraid of religious extremists

Recommend 0
Adnan Akhter
Nov 02, 2018 10:30pm

This is not a way to establish rit of the government. This is a compromise, TLP will come out again if Supreme Court turns down review petition. Government/Supreme Court must not take the pressure, this is not in favour of the state.

Recommend 0
Sajjad
Nov 02, 2018 10:31pm

I was hoping this government might stand up to these thugs. Very disappointed that they've adopted the same policy of appeasement like those before them.

Recommend 0
Be good to all
Nov 02, 2018 10:31pm

Shame, Shame.

Recommend 0
Never Again
Nov 02, 2018 10:31pm

This is crazy. Let the woman go abroad so the problem goes away.This is going to make a mockery of pakistan

Recommend 0
asghar
Nov 02, 2018 10:34pm

They will do the same in the future as they did. Why the government will put her name in ECL?.

Recommend 0
Sumar Mufti
Nov 02, 2018 10:35pm

Shame on the government for bowing down to unfair demands by religious extremists. Imran Khan is sending a clear message that as long as you have the numbers, you can break any law and you'll never be charged. Naya Pakistan is beginning to look worse than the purana one.

Recommend 0
Adeel Jawaid
Nov 02, 2018 10:35pm

We have surrendered to the forces of religious extremism yet again. A person who has been exonerated by the courts has no business having her name on ECL.

Recommend 0
Khan afridi
Nov 02, 2018 10:35pm

A sad day for Pakistan , im ashamed that i voted for pti. We are giving more credence to these fringe groups who are mainstram now. Imran’s speech, his words dont mean anything anymore. There is no protection or rights for minorties in this country, plz leave , get asylum in a developed country and have a better life for ur children . KDR reminds me of what Imam Jaffar sadiq said “ yeah log islam main dakhi huay hain iman mai nahi”. And belive me they will come for all of us till there is no one left. It makes me sad that a sorry group of less than 50k potestors have hijacked the country qnd made q mockery of our system.

Recommend 0
A Pakistani
Nov 02, 2018 10:36pm

TLP has apologized. See I told you how peace loving and compassionate they are.

Recommend 0
wisefreak
Nov 02, 2018 10:36pm

we will always be a developing country if these kind of issues are bringing country to stand still. And so many people are supporting it then they deserve to be in this condition.

Recommend 0
P Ghosh
Nov 02, 2018 10:45pm

Writ of the State established.

Recommend 0
Larkanavi
Nov 02, 2018 10:46pm

Promises made by the Govt. in the agreement are more for face saving of protesters and in real terms do not mean much.

Recommend 0
Syed Saad Ahmed
Nov 02, 2018 10:46pm

More wastage of time and money

Recommend 0
A Friend
Nov 02, 2018 10:46pm

This decision will be heavy for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Nov 02, 2018 10:47pm

Are we going to have a repeat of the whole episode! How does this end?

Recommend 0
Jamal
Nov 02, 2018 10:48pm

Slap on the face of the judiciary, executive, legislature and the nation

Recommend 0
Sat
Nov 02, 2018 10:53pm

The government can put her name on the ECL as per law and not under pressure from some party. If GOP does it, its isolation in the world will be complete. The job of the government is to carry out court’s orders and not make deals with the protesters.

Recommend 0
Human
Nov 02, 2018 10:53pm

@Khan afridi, atleast you opened your eyes

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 02, 2018 10:54pm

Does the apology for "hurting" and causing "inconvenience" include their scathing and threatening remarks against judges and COAS?

Recommend 0
Gaz
Nov 02, 2018 10:57pm

Pathetic totally pathetic and I am a hard-core Imran Khan fan but now I know Pakistan will never change it's as simple as that.

Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Nov 02, 2018 10:58pm

Imran Khan is a lot of talk but no muscle.

Recommend 0
WaytoGo
Nov 02, 2018 11:00pm

PTI is awesome .... dreaming up

Recommend 0
Nisar ahmed
Nov 02, 2018 11:00pm

Shame on govt! Again a you turn that innocent lady already lost 8 years of her life without any fault

Recommend 0
Akbar
Nov 02, 2018 11:00pm

All agreements are needed to be read between the line, Government did not gave anything, everything to be handled with legal procedures, review is in the SC court, that's it. bye bye TLP, NO bounding commitment, smart move by PTI negotiators.

Recommend 0
Tariq Minhas
Nov 02, 2018 11:02pm

Who is responsible for all the losses???

Recommend 0
Basir
Nov 02, 2018 11:04pm

@Awan, its not uturn but a compromise in greater national interest. PM bravely spoke and defended Judges and Army Chief.

Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Toronto
Nov 02, 2018 11:05pm

What happens if the review petition is also in favor of Aasia Bibi.

Recommend 0
Victor
Nov 02, 2018 11:09pm

What can we say more... Another U turn

Recommend 0
gul
Nov 02, 2018 11:10pm

Unfortunate development

Recommend 0

