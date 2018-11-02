Government, TLP reach agreement; state to take legal measures to place Asia Bibi's name on ECL
The government and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached terms to conclude the latter's nationwide protest, DawnNewsTV has reported, with the government making the concession to "initiate the legal process" to place Asia Bibi's name on the exit control list (ECL).
The government has also said it will not oppose a review petition filed against the Supreme Court's judgement in the Asia Bibi blasphemy case.
The government has also promised to take appropriate legal action to redress any deaths that may have occurred during the protests against the Asia Bibi verdict and to release all people picked up in connection with the protests starting October 30.
The TLP has in turn apoloigised if it "hurt the sentiments or inconvenienced anyone without reason".
The agreement was signed by Dr Noorul Haq Qadri (religious affairs minister) and Raja Basharat (law minister Punjab) on behalf of the government, and by Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri (senior leader of the TLP) and Muhammad Waheed Noor (central chief nazim of the TLP).
The complainant in the Asia Bibi case, Qari Muhammad Salaam, had filed a review petition a day earlier through his counsel, Ghulam Mustafa, against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Asia's conviction in the blasphemy case.
The petitioner had also sought the placement of Asia's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) till the judgement is reviewed.
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had said yesterday that the federal government does not plan to “put Asia Bibi’s name on the exit control list (ECL) or [file an] appeal for a review against the apex court’s verdict”.
It had further said that the review petition filed by Salaam was "filed by the concerned party, which has nothing to do with the government”.
Not good omen.
Poor soul, her plight will never end in our Naya Pakistan.
TLP’s apologies can bring back the millions lost in personal damage to public? Regarding ECL I think the lady should stay until review petition is decided which can be even quicker than the appeal case because there are no real witness and evidence against her.
Finally agreement reached but not before casualties and losses.
very well, keep bowing down, now wait for their next demonstration.
Good and sensible compromise from both sides to avoid further trouble. Well done PTI and TPL delegation and agreeing further actions and let SC deal with legal and review issues. We all have to accept and show tolerance towards sensible issues without compromising on our religious ethics.
Government bows in to blackmail by thugs.
So "there will be no NRO" statement was only for political persons? Why the state could not handle terrorists and had to surrender?
How can an innocent person kept on exit control?
State has failed again. Imran's address was just a joke.
She is already acquitted and set free by SC, why to put her in ECL? PTI govt caved in to religious parties.
What? She is a free person.
The end of scripted reality show. LEAs and Government have failed to give security to nation. Instead they give the safe way to culprits who made the nation hostage.
Wow!! Nothing else can indicate who's running the government.
Please don't take U Turns. You HAVE to stand up for a common man who is not ignorant and stubborn like these Jahil mullas. Some day someone has to stand up, otherwise we will end up becoming like Somalia pretty soon.
Lo and behold; there will be another lock down in the near future.
Ignoring the real problem and pushing it down the road will not clear this hurdle. It has to be resolved, not necessarily by force, but not by appeasement either. Otherwise, we and the rest of the world will continue to witness this beautiful IMAGE of Pakistan.
Not another U turn, please!
Who will compensation for the losses that happened during protests
Those who threatened judiciary and army should be held accountable for treason!
So, yet again, the mullahs were able to muscle through their illegitimate demands. Instead of caving in, I was expecting a better response from the government. I am disappointed in the PTI government.
Great news.
Why negotiate with these extremists? Who will compensate for any lives lost as a result of their deadly protests?
This shouldn't have happened if the army or Imran Khan would have not supported them during Faizabad sit in and protest. They grew stronger after that. Should have dealt with them then and there.
Shame shame
What a shame? Again, they have won.
This action from the PTI government reminds me of a story that most of us are familiar with. If you keep giving space to a camel in a tent with the intent of helping it, it will eventually take it over completely.
There goes the bravado on TV. These sick heads are weeds on earth. Time, Technology and science will cleanse them. It's imminent.
Expected disappointment Spineless administration
Excellent news. Congrats to poor countrymen. People first!
Sad day, as extremism again won
Nothing Islamic in this Islamic republic
Great news!
Riyasat se koi taqatwar nahen ho sakta lol.
All are afraid of religious extremists
This is not a way to establish rit of the government. This is a compromise, TLP will come out again if Supreme Court turns down review petition. Government/Supreme Court must not take the pressure, this is not in favour of the state.
I was hoping this government might stand up to these thugs. Very disappointed that they've adopted the same policy of appeasement like those before them.
Shame, Shame.
This is crazy. Let the woman go abroad so the problem goes away.This is going to make a mockery of pakistan
They will do the same in the future as they did. Why the government will put her name in ECL?.
Shame on the government for bowing down to unfair demands by religious extremists. Imran Khan is sending a clear message that as long as you have the numbers, you can break any law and you'll never be charged. Naya Pakistan is beginning to look worse than the purana one.
We have surrendered to the forces of religious extremism yet again. A person who has been exonerated by the courts has no business having her name on ECL.
A sad day for Pakistan , im ashamed that i voted for pti. We are giving more credence to these fringe groups who are mainstram now. Imran’s speech, his words dont mean anything anymore. There is no protection or rights for minorties in this country, plz leave , get asylum in a developed country and have a better life for ur children . KDR reminds me of what Imam Jaffar sadiq said “ yeah log islam main dakhi huay hain iman mai nahi”. And belive me they will come for all of us till there is no one left. It makes me sad that a sorry group of less than 50k potestors have hijacked the country qnd made q mockery of our system.
TLP has apologized. See I told you how peace loving and compassionate they are.
we will always be a developing country if these kind of issues are bringing country to stand still. And so many people are supporting it then they deserve to be in this condition.
Writ of the State established.
Promises made by the Govt. in the agreement are more for face saving of protesters and in real terms do not mean much.
More wastage of time and money
This decision will be heavy for Pakistan.
Are we going to have a repeat of the whole episode! How does this end?
Slap on the face of the judiciary, executive, legislature and the nation
The government can put her name on the ECL as per law and not under pressure from some party. If GOP does it, its isolation in the world will be complete. The job of the government is to carry out court’s orders and not make deals with the protesters.
@Khan afridi, atleast you opened your eyes
Does the apology for "hurting" and causing "inconvenience" include their scathing and threatening remarks against judges and COAS?
Pathetic totally pathetic and I am a hard-core Imran Khan fan but now I know Pakistan will never change it's as simple as that.
Imran Khan is a lot of talk but no muscle.
PTI is awesome .... dreaming up
Shame on govt! Again a you turn that innocent lady already lost 8 years of her life without any fault
All agreements are needed to be read between the line, Government did not gave anything, everything to be handled with legal procedures, review is in the SC court, that's it. bye bye TLP, NO bounding commitment, smart move by PTI negotiators.
Who is responsible for all the losses???
@Awan, its not uturn but a compromise in greater national interest. PM bravely spoke and defended Judges and Army Chief.
What happens if the review petition is also in favor of Aasia Bibi.
What can we say more... Another U turn
Unfortunate development