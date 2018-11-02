Hamid Gul's son claims surviving attempt on life

Abdullah Gul, son of former ISI chief Hamid Gul, on Friday claimed to have survived an attempt on his life, saying his vehicle came under fire on the Islamabad Expressway.

Talking to media persons outside Safari Hospital, where the body of slain JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq has been kept, Abdullah said armed assailants opened fire on his vehicle on the Islamabad Expressway. However, he remained unhurt in the attack.

Maulana Sami had been assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi just hours earlier. Unidentified attackers stabbed the cleric to death while he was alone, initial reports said.

Maulana Sami, said to be around 83 years old, was the head of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak.

Maulana Sami and Abdullah's father, retired Lt Gen Hamid Gul, had both been involved in Afghan war at various stages.