Hamid Gul's son claims surviving attempt on life

Dawn.comUpdated November 02, 2018

A file photo of late retired General Hamid Gul and his son Abdullah Gull.
Abdullah Gul, son of former ISI chief Hamid Gul, on Friday claimed to have survived an attempt on his life, saying his vehicle came under fire on the Islamabad Expressway.

Talking to media persons outside Safari Hospital, where the body of slain JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq has been kept, Abdullah said armed assailants opened fire on his vehicle on the Islamabad Expressway. However, he remained unhurt in the attack.

Maulana Sami had been assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi just hours earlier. Unidentified attackers stabbed the cleric to death while he was alone, initial reports said.

Maulana Sami, said to be around 83 years old, was the head of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak.

Maulana Sami and Abdullah's father, retired Lt Gen Hamid Gul, had both been involved in Afghan war at various stages.

Comments (6)

M. Saeed
Nov 02, 2018 10:10pm

How come the attackers knew Abdullah Gul's location when mobile network was not in operation?

Lea
Nov 02, 2018 10:14pm

Deweaponize Pakistan... Save Pakistan :(

bhaRAT©
Nov 02, 2018 10:20pm

@M. Saeed, Does it say anywhere Abdullah Gul's location was found via mobile phone?

Before mobile phones, no one knew about anyone's whereabouts? Following someone never existed???

Hello
Nov 02, 2018 10:25pm

@M. Saeed, good point

siraj syed from USA
Nov 02, 2018 10:41pm

Probably it is just by chance Abdullah Gul was on the Express Highway.

Shah
Nov 02, 2018 11:28pm

I hope all the best to Mr. Gul. His father Gen. Hamif Gul was (and still is) our hero. We love him!

