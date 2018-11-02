DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Maulana Samiul Haq assassinated at Rawalpindi residence

Dawn.comUpdated November 02, 2018

Email

A file photo of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq.
A file photo of JUI-S chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

Influential religious scholar and former senator Maulana Samiul Haq has been assassinated at his residence in Rawalpindi, his son has confirmed.

Maulana Hamidul Haq said his octogenarian father was stabbed to death while he was resting in his room.

"His driver Haqqani had gone out. On his return, he saw that Maulana Sami was lying in his bed in a pool of blood," Hamid said while talking to Geo News.

The news of his death comes at a sensitive time, with religio-political parties out on the streets protesting the Supreme Court's acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, in a blasphemy case.

Maulana Sami, the chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, was unable to take part in the protest that was underway against Bibi's acquittal due to road blockades and had returned home, his son said.

"He was stabbed multiple times," Maulana Hamid said. Maulana Sami's driver/gunman had left the house, located in Bahria Town, for approximately 15 minutes when he was stabbed.

Yousaf Shah, the maulana's spokesman, said the attacker's identity and their motive were not immediately known.

Police have started an investigation into the killing.

Maulana Sami, said to be around 82 years old, was the head of the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak.

He was a member of the Senate of Pakistan from 1985 to 1991 and again from 1991 to 1997.

He had been aligned with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the July 25, 2018 election.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's party had sought to work closely with him to implement various reforms and mainstream madrassah education.

Maulana Sami was an influential figure among members of the Taliban on both sides of the Afghan-Pakistan border.

Last month, a high-level delegation from Afghanistan had called on Sami, known as the "Father of the Taliban", at Darul Uloom Haqqania and urged him to play a role in resolving the Afghan issue.

The delegation had appealed to the JUI-S chief to play the role of a mediator between different groups of Taliban as they considered him [Maulana Sami] their elder. The delegation members assured him that they would accept his decision for reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Maulana Sami had told them that the Afghan issue was very complicated and its resolution was not an easy task for him. However, he had said he wished to see a logical end to the Afghan issue and an end to bloodshed in the country.

Profile: Maulana Sami

The Senate website describes him as: "A qualified religious scholar, an educationist, a research scholar and a lieutenant of his father, late Maulana Abdul Haq."

According to his Senate profile, Maulana Sami came from the spiritual family of Akora Khattak, where he was born in 1936.

A holder of Sanad-e-Fazilat-o-Faraghat and Sanad Daura Tafseer-e-Quran from Darul Uloom Haqqania, and Shaikh-ul-Hadith (honorary) from Darul Uloom Deoband, Maulana Sami imparted religious education at his alma mater to the students and held important positions in the academic and administrative staff of the seminary.

Dahar
Nov 02, 2018 07:37pm

Sad news in Sad Circumstances..

Naveed Ahmad
Nov 02, 2018 07:41pm

Sad news: Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon

Well wisher
Nov 02, 2018 07:41pm

This will only add more fuel to the fire.

Kamal
Nov 02, 2018 07:41pm

Anarchy in Pakistan!

Khan
Nov 02, 2018 07:42pm

Uh oh

Phatti_Purani
Nov 02, 2018 07:42pm

Just to remind he was considered the father of Taliban

Chacha
Nov 02, 2018 07:42pm

Very sad news. In Na Lilahi wa Ina Ilahi Rajayoon

enam
Nov 02, 2018 07:43pm

inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun

AZulfi
Nov 02, 2018 07:44pm

This will make things worse

Nand
Nov 02, 2018 07:44pm

Is this the reason PMIK did not stay back to handle the situation in Pakistan and rushed of to China.

Adnan Akhter
Nov 02, 2018 07:45pm

Enemies of Pakistan couldn't have let the chance go. Religio-Political parties should step down from the protest/demands to save the country.

Khurram Shahzad
Nov 02, 2018 07:46pm

Very sad news.

Adil
Nov 02, 2018 07:48pm

INNA LILLALH WA INNA ILLAHA RAJAWUN

Ahsan Gul
Nov 02, 2018 07:48pm

These geo religious groups will destroy Pakistan. It is about time to round up all their leaders and put them in jail.

desi dimag
Nov 02, 2018 07:49pm

How can a head of government leaves his country in a grave situation? Shame.

Hanif
Nov 02, 2018 07:50pm

Sad news Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon

Danish
Nov 02, 2018 07:52pm

May Allaha grant him place in Janat al firdos.

Israr Khan Ismailzai
Nov 02, 2018 07:54pm

Indian hand.

Operation Rajiv 87
Nov 02, 2018 07:54pm

Big loss for PTI.Prime Minister Imran Khan's party had sought to work closely with him to implement various reforms and mainstream madrassah education.Prime Minister Imran Khan's party had sought to work closely with him to implement various reforms and mainstream madrassah education.where is imran?

Moona
Nov 02, 2018 07:56pm

Who killed him?

irfan
Nov 02, 2018 07:56pm

Very Sad Incident . Enemies of Pakistan strike again.

Citizen
Nov 02, 2018 07:57pm

Hope this has nothing to do with the current unrest.

May his soul rest in peace.

A.Ali
Nov 02, 2018 07:58pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon

MA
Nov 02, 2018 07:58pm

Sad Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon

Common sense
Nov 02, 2018 07:59pm

@Nand, uh, no. The China visit was scheduled a long time ago, before the Bibi verdict.

He went, because the country cannot stay still, and be consumed by a single event. Other problems also need to be taken care of.

Stethoscope
Nov 02, 2018 07:59pm

That is sad.

Sajjad
Nov 02, 2018 08:02pm

Just watch out the timeframe. Everything is clear. Who else is behind this except those who want instability in Pakistan!

Ashraf Siddiqui
Nov 02, 2018 08:03pm

A shocking news

Last three days already country is on standstill due to a religious dispute, killing of person like former Senator and Chief of his own faction Jamiat ul Islam, Maulana Sami Ul Haq, is killed in a terrorist attack at his home in Rawalpindi while taking rest.

His religious cum political party is an ally of ruling party of Prime Minister Imran Khan PTI in Pakistan.

Naxalite
Nov 02, 2018 08:03pm

So 3rd party took advantage of this chaos

Sha b
Nov 02, 2018 08:04pm

Sad.

Sameer
Nov 02, 2018 08:04pm

the corrupt martyred him. In Mullahs, he was a sane voice, open to reforms, rest in peace Sir. Clearly his death is planned to create violence in the state. Enemy schemes are a go. we must fight back.

Hafeez
Nov 02, 2018 08:04pm

Sad News. Does this country needs democracy???

Aamir Sohail
Nov 02, 2018 08:04pm

This shOuldn't be happen On this stage.. Sad .. :'(

Haaris Abbas
Nov 02, 2018 08:06pm

@Well wisher, Makes you wonder if this was done on purpose to achieve just that.

Zak
Nov 02, 2018 08:07pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon

Amin
Nov 02, 2018 08:07pm

Very sad news.

Swiss Neutral
Nov 02, 2018 08:07pm

There are no good or bad religious extreme groups. Ban all of them.

Aamer
Nov 02, 2018 08:08pm

People who are educated enough to read English news paper question why PM went to China to try his best to save country from economical melt down.

Education couldn’t bring a hint of common sense that PMs job is not to take a wand in hand and start beating agitating mob in public ? He is doing the right thing to save country from bigger disaster.

Enemies of Pakistan want IK to stop working on economy by triggering chaos in country and IK would be fool to fall in this trap.

Whole political lot , give and all law enforcement agencies are in Pakistan to take care of this situation

Haaris Abbas
Nov 02, 2018 08:08pm

Makes one wonder if this was done on purpose to fuel the fire.

Recommend 0
Nov 02, 2018 08:08pm

Very unfortunate and disturbing matter. He was a respectable religious scholar who had a love for his country. We must examine his assassination with thoughtful thinking about who could benefit from his elimination from the scene, at this critical juncture.

Recommend 0
Nov 02, 2018 08:10pm

It has happened when peace talk with Taliban are under way. Try and link it with those who on face are the advocates of these talks but never want them to materialize.

This is in one way an attack over Imran Khan's stance to resolve issues with dialogue.

DR.Salaria,Aamir Ahmad
Nov 02, 2018 08:11pm

Scotland Yard should be hired to investigate his death and culprits apprehended.

Vivek
Nov 02, 2018 08:11pm

Flight from isreal came, asia bibi released and this murder ?? That too wn IK is not in country?? Something suspicious

Ali Sabir
Nov 02, 2018 08:11pm

His driver was probably in on the assassination. That is usually how it works.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 02, 2018 08:11pm

PAKISTAN under pressure from all sides. This protest must end.

Hamza
Nov 02, 2018 08:12pm

This has been done to divert attention !

M Naqvi
Nov 02, 2018 08:13pm

Very sad. So religious and opposition parties will rather destroy pakistan than let it be governed by at least some honest people. IK and his team are not on holiday they have gone to China with hope and plan that may help Pakistan to stave off a certain default to its international commitments. So those criticising I K should bear in mind and stop bad mouthing.

New Yorker
Nov 02, 2018 08:14pm

Military is the only solution to get rid of these thugs.

Ali Sabir
Nov 02, 2018 08:15pm

@Nand, ... Don't think so.

CHOOMI LEDUKE
Nov 02, 2018 08:16pm

@Naveed Ahmad, FOREIGN AGENTS JOB IN MY OPINION

Imran
Nov 02, 2018 08:16pm

Pakistanio be cafeefull. This is the time to get united and be carful. Enemy’s of Pakistan are watting to exploit situations like this the harm Pakistan.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Nov 02, 2018 08:16pm

Inna lillahi wa inna Ilalahi rajayoon, Very unfortunate, tormenting a unsettling news at these very uncertain and difficult times. Those forces involved in this gruesome cold blooded murder, have seemingly done it to add fuel to fire to the ongoing agitation across the country. One can hope that sanity prevails and any untoward ugly situation does not develope due to this very sad and unsavory happening.

Sat
Nov 02, 2018 08:18pm

Very sad news. These are not good signs for a civilized society. My sincere condolences.

asad
Nov 02, 2018 08:21pm

Sad news

Shahzad
Nov 02, 2018 08:21pm

@Phatti_Purani, well said

Sarai Alamgir
Nov 02, 2018 08:21pm

Very sad news, Im sure the path of the assassins will led to Kabul.

American Raja
Nov 02, 2018 08:22pm

Indian action

BhaRAT
Nov 02, 2018 08:22pm

Sad news

Ken
Nov 02, 2018 08:25pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon

Shahbaz
Nov 02, 2018 08:26pm

@Ali Sabir, he was killed in his room

Ali
Nov 02, 2018 08:27pm

@Phatti_Purani, Just to remind you Taliban once were important allies of US and played a crucial role in defeating the Soviet Union. We need every help that we can get to stop bloodshed in the region and resolve issues politically.

Sumalani
Nov 02, 2018 08:28pm

Mulana's assasination during Taliban and US talks is a deep concern.

jaredlee007
Nov 02, 2018 08:41pm

Local criminals being used by foreign and local mafia. Very obvious that the first doubt should go towards our neighbor (I.....a).

Fahd
Nov 02, 2018 08:46pm

This is sad news, add more fuel to fire, enemies use this type prevailing of anarchy to create more anarchy, and chance for this anarchy was provided to enemies of Pakistan by no other than Mr. Rizvi.

TAZONA
Nov 02, 2018 08:46pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon...RIP

Jawad Asif
Nov 02, 2018 08:48pm

Big loss!

Haren
Nov 02, 2018 08:49pm

Who is opposed to Taliban reconciliation & peace in Afghanistan???

Omar
Nov 02, 2018 08:52pm

Assasination is too strong of a word. Murdered and stabbed to death is more appropriate.

Syed Hamza
Nov 02, 2018 08:53pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajayoon

SAK
Nov 02, 2018 08:59pm

saddened to learn the assassination of key religious leader.

Zinda
Nov 02, 2018 09:03pm

Sad

Abdul Rahman Jan
Nov 02, 2018 09:29pm

A sad end. However, this matter must be traced and investigated carefully as this murder at this time it is likely to incite further violence by mullahs, it was certainly carried out with such a negative motive.

irfan
Nov 02, 2018 09:37pm

RIP, he is different from others, great efforts towards peace and talks

ahmad
Nov 02, 2018 09:53pm

Very sad news. In Na Lilahi wa Ina Ilahi Rajayoon

Captain
Nov 02, 2018 10:01pm

Not good....it s sad n bad....

Dawn
Nov 02, 2018 10:12pm

Indians at it again

LARKANO
Nov 02, 2018 10:12pm

Very sad, now there will be more trouble in already disturbed atmosphere....

LARKANO
Nov 02, 2018 10:13pm

Very sad, now there will be more trouble in already disturbed atmosphere....

Khalid iqbal
Nov 02, 2018 10:15pm

Very sad

Endnote
Nov 02, 2018 10:17pm

Only enemies of Pakistan, internal and external, can commit this heinous crime. Everyone knows that some of them are on the streets right now and others on either side of our borders. They should be dealt with an iron hand!

Amjad
Nov 02, 2018 10:18pm

@Umair Karim, you hit the nail on the head. Everytime there is an attempt at peace in Afghan some important person dies.

Omar
Nov 02, 2018 10:20pm

International conspiracy angle should NOT be discounted.

Sami
Nov 02, 2018 10:25pm

We know which country is behind his murder and that country will pay a very heavy price in coming days

Sami
Nov 02, 2018 10:25pm

Afghani spy has murdered him

